Erosion risks increase on Oahu's famed North Shore, Navy plans to double bombing of bird sanctuary island, ICE detention worries Lahaina immigrants, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Navy Plans To Double Bombing Of This Tiny Hawaiian Island. U.S. Navy plans bombing exercises at state bird sanctuary amid community backlash. Ka'ula is vital to maintain military readiness for the Pacific, the Navy says. But its plan to boost training there alarms the community, environmentalists. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Saving corals requires cutting carbon emissions, University of Hawai‘i study finds. Hawai‘i researchers have discovered that eight of the most common species of coral around the islands can adapt to ocean warming and acidification, but only if efforts to cut carbon emissions are made. Big Island Now.
A tribute to longtime Maui resident Kris Kristofferson. One of the greatest songwriters of the 20th century, Kristofferson often donated his time for worthy causes, particularly in his hometown of Hana. He died at his Maui home on Saturday at age 88. Maui News. Reuters.
Oahu
Voters To Decide Pay Raises For The Honolulu City Council. Honolulu voters will get a say on how City Council members’ salaries are determined, a response to widespread criticism over the 64% raises given to them last year by the city salary commission. Civil Beat.
Election will decide whether Kailua turning left or right. Voters in Kailua and a portion of Kaneohe will pick someone new to represent them in the state House of Representatives on Nov. 5, choosing between a Democrat and a Republican who disagree whether Kailua has become more progressive or more conservative after decades of reelecting moderate Republican Rep. Cynthia Thielen. Star-Advertiser.
Age, philosophy divide rivals for Kaneohe-to-Mokuleia seat. Republican state Sen. Brenton Awa, 38, faces his first reelection contest on Nov. 5 against a fellow Native Hawaiian who’s a generation older, 65-year-old Democrat Ben Shafer, to represent a vast and diverse district that runs from the northern end of Kaneohe, up the Windward side and across the North Shore to Mokuleia. Star-Advertiser.
Locked out Kapiolani nurses to keep benefits; contract talks to resume Monday. The hospital’s administration said that it would continue medical, dental and vision benefits after Monday after the union agreed to continue using a federal mediators for negotiations and not to disrupt access to the hospital. Hawaii News Now.
Waikiki center closer to redevelopment. The Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corp. is entering into a memorandum of agreement with the Waikiki Community Center that clears the way for redevelopment of the existing center and remaining property, which could include a 135- to 200-unit affordable housing tower. Star-Advertiser.
Waipahu park reopens after nearly $4.2 million in renovations. After about 21 months of renovations and nearly $4.2 million later, Waipahu’s Hans L’Orange Neighborhood Park has reopened to the public. KHON2.
Waiʻanae farm gets $100k grant to bolster workforce housing and retain employees. A $100,000 grant will help provide housing for farmers working in Waiʻanae for MAʻO Organic Farms. The grant is part of a Nareit initiative to support affordable housing projects provided by nonprofit organizations. Hawaii Public Radio.
State receives 6 bids to remove Falls of Clyde. The latest development could well signal an end to the long saga of the 145-year-old ship currently berthed at Pier 7, where it once served as a floating museum for the Hawaii Maritime Center. Star-Advertiser.
Ex-Army man faked marriage for ill-gotten benefits. An ex-Army soldier was sentenced to three months in federal prison Thursday and must pay $202,309 in restitution after conspiring with a woman to evade U.S. immigration laws, enter into a fake marriage and steal federal benefits. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Puna Traffic Alert: Changes To Highway 130 Contraflow Start Monday. The Hawaiʻi DOT says changes will include right turns only into and out of Kaloli Drive and a 0.3-mile extension in both directions. Big Island Video News.
3 Hawaiian monk seal pups admitted to marine mammal hospital in Kona. Three underweight Hawaiian monk seal pups observed in the Northern Hawaiian Islands were brought to the marine mammal center in Kona as researchers were concerned for their survival heading into winter. Big Island Now.
County receives large donation of animal control equipment. The Hawaii County Council approved a resolution earlier this month accepting a donation of equipment worth $144,595 for the county’s Animal Control and Protection Agency. Tribune-Herald.
More funding in the works to battle ROD. Additional federal funding to combat Rapid ‘Ohi‘a Death has strong support in Congress after a bill by Hawaii lawmakers unanimously passed the House of Representatives this week. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
An ICE Detention In Lahaina Rocks The Immigrant Community. An undocumented immigrant was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week in Lahaina, sending fear through the community and raising concerns that undocumented people will stop asking for government assistance while they’re still trying to recover from last year’s wildfires. Civil Beat.
Rebuild of homes destroyed in Kula fire runs into costly wastewater upgrades. Kula, as is the rest of the state, is running up against a law passed by the state Legislature in 2017 that mandates all cesspools be eliminated in Hawai’i by 2050. Maui Now.
Maui mayor voices need for county water distribution after wildfires. Maui water rights advocates are celebrating a move by Mayor Richard Bissen to take control over water distribution in his county. The mayor says the county can do more to restore natural streams while still providing water for housing and agriculture. Hawaii News Now.
Maui lawmaker says millions of gallons of recycled waste water are going unused daily. A Maui Lawmaker says a water shortage is delaying the construction of hundreds of needed residential units in West and South Maui. Hawaii News Now.
Officials sort priorities to devise Lahaina recovery plan. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its federal, state and local partners have cleared only 64% of commercial lots, with completion not expected until early 2025. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii DOE Continues Its Search For An Elementary School Campus In Lahaina. School leaders said it's not possible to return the school to its original location in Lahaina town because of limited space. Civil Beat. Maui News.
Baldwin Beach Park reopens after pavilion is removed. Baldwin Beach Park was reopened on Friday, after work to remove the park pavilion was completed, according to a Friday announcement by the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation. Maui News.
Kauai
County asks East Kauaʻi residents to attend upcoming ‘community design workshops’. The Planning Department of the County of Kauaʻi will hold several workshops in Kapaʻa and surrounding areas from Oct. 1-3 as part of its East Kaua‘i Community and Circulation Plan. Kauai Now.
DHHL shifts strategy to acquire Kauai rental complex. Courtyards at Waipouli, the 82-unit complex that DHHL wants to buy despite pushback from existing tenants and some agency beneficiaries, would no longer be reserved for beneficiaries with low and very low incomes as previously planned. Star-Advertiser.
Blessing held for Lima Ola housing project. A small group of dignitaries participated in the blessing of the Lima Ola Supportive Housing Project in Eleele on Friday. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
