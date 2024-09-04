4.5k units get building exemptions under emergency proclamation, Mallory named Deputy Adjutant General, state has no 'stand your ground' law to protect man who shot Waianae attacker, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Big Island Video News. Maui Now.
4,500 affordable residential units secure building exemptions under emergency proclamation. Nine affordable housing projects, decided by the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance & Development Corporation director, have received building exemptions through the governor’s proclamation.So far, over 4,500 units on Oʻahu, Kauaʻi and Maui have received building exemptions. Hawaii Public Radio.
Thousands of local hotel workers begin strike after talks stall with top chains. Strike lines are up at eight Hawaiʻi hotels — seven on Oʻahu and one on Kauaʻi. Hawaii Public Radio. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu businesswoman Kim Coco Iwamoto is shaking up Hawaii politics. Video Only. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
State law required arrest of Waianae attacker’s killer, HPD Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan says. Responding to questions about why the man who stopped his neighbor’s deadly rampage was arrested, Logan spoke generally about self-defense, saying Hawaii is not a “stand-your-ground state.” Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
‘Silva dome’ linked to attacker in Waianae was unpermitted. The city Department of Planning and Permitting has investigated at least 20 community complaints over the past two decades related to the house involved in Saturday’s Waianae Valley Road shooting. Star-Advertiser.
Some Small Businesses In Kailua Town Are Closing As Costs Continue To Climb. Restaurateurs say the challenges they face are more complex than simply high rents. Civil Beat.
City rolls out CORE bus to curb Honolulu homelessness. CORE workers will drive the bus to encampments, parks, beaches and surrounding areas to identify, evaluate and transport the unsheltered to the city’s Leahi or Aala respite center and shelter, when homeless people agree to accept such help, city officials said Tuesday. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Kapi‘olani nurses give notice of planned 1-day strike. The Hawaii Nurses’ Association on Tuesday filed 10 days’ notice that its 600 nurses at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women &Children will strike again Sept. 13. It would be a one-day strike on a Friday. Star-Advertiser.
DLNR reports 14 hikers arrested at Haiku Stairs. The 14 hikers were arrested by Honolulu police over the past six days, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources. All face criminal trespassing charges. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
New call center fails inspection. The long-delayed opening of the Hawaii County Emergency Call Center has been pushed back once again because the facility on July 29 failed a building inspection. Tribune-Herald.
Roadside vendors bill stalls. A County Council committee on Tuesday once again postponed a decision about Bill 184, which would establish a process for people to apply for a permit to sell wares on county roads, after council members raised several more questions about how the process would work. Tribune-Herald.
New NAS Swimming Pool facility opens to the public. After more than four years, the Hilo pool reopened Tuesday morning after a quick ceremony and blessing followed by recreational swimming time. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
HCF, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez donate $2.128M to purchase fire trucks for the Maui County Fire Department. The Hawai‘i Community Foundation announced the award of $2.128 million to the Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation, to be used for the purchase of four new fire trucks for the Maui Fire Department. Maui Now.
Climate Advocates Want Tourists To Rent Electric Vehicles. Maui Shows Why That’s Hard. Transitioning rental car fleets to EVs could help the state meet its ambitious energy goals, but "range anxiety" leaves customers concerned about making it around the island. Civil Beat.
Mandatory water restriction in place for Central Maui residents. According to BWS officials, under a stage one shortage declared Tuesday, residents and businesses in 11 areas are only allowed to irrigate their properties two days a week. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Organizers push for public shoreline access in West Maui, removal of beachfront condos. A legal battle is brewing over an effort to save beachfront condos in West Maui that were built in the '70s and are now threatened by erosion. KITV4.
Kauai
Suspected norovirus among 24 campers results in closure of popular Kaua‘i trail. The Kalalau Section of the Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park on Kaua‘i is closed after an illness, suspected to be the norovirus, has made numerous campers ill. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Immediate water conservation request issued for Princeville area customers. The order was issued by Princeville Utilities Co. Inc. Additionally, the Kaua‘i County Department of Water is asking its customers located on Anini Road, Kalihiwai Valley Estates and a portion of Kuhio Highway, near Hanalei Plantation Road, to abide by the conservation request. Kauai Now.
