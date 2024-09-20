State audits DOE following teacher paycheck delays, Navy seeks increased training and bombing at Barking Sands, Hawaiian Electric stock drops 9.7% on $250M stock sale plan, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Electric shares drop after $250M stock offering plan. Shares of Hawaiian Electric fell 9.7% Thursday after the parent company of the state’s largest utility said it plans to sell up to $250 million worth of shares to partly fund its portion of the Maui wildfire settlement. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Airlines will soon notify staff about employment status following merger. Nonunion Hawaiian Airlines employees will learn, as soon as Friday, whether their positions will be retained through the company’s merger with Alaska Airlines. Hawaii Public Radio.
Tight labor force to weigh on Hawaii economy, especially Maui’s. University of Hawaii economists are warning that the statewide labor force likely will continue to lag pre-pandemic levels for several years, extending challenges for many employers. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Hawaii Lawmaker To Pay $12,500 To Settle Ethics Commission Complaint. Rep. David Alcos was accused of failing to disclose millions of dollars in debts to various creditors including the IRS and the state Tax Department. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
City details ‘restricted’ properties for Oahu’s next landfill. The Department of Environmental Services offered a list of potential future dump sites — located in West Oahu or on the North Shore — that are deemed restricted and unusable as all are in close proximity to potable well water, prime agricultural lands, residential areas, schools or hospitals, or a variety of each. Star-Advertiser.
Police chief pressured by mounting concerns over West Oahu violence. As communities in West Oahu continue to struggle with a surge in violent crimes, the Honolulu Police Commission is urging the chief of police to get more help from other law enforcement agencies. Hawaii News Now.
Input needed for new pool and recreation center in Kahuku. A public meeting is scheduled September 26 to gather input on designs for the project at Kahuku District Park. The meeting will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kahuku Elementary cafeteria. Hawaii News Now.
Downtown Honolulu office building transformed into residential units. A downtown Honolulu office building has been converted into residential housing, with the newly named 1060 Bishop offering studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units for rent. KHON2.
Waianae Illegal Parties: Beyond The Silva Dome. Community members say events in venues without permits are common on the Westside, while the city says it cannot do much more than issue violations. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Big Island Voters Asked To Impose New Deadlines For Filling Top County Jobs. Mayor Mitch Roth opposes the charter change, saying it wouldn't allow enough time to search for the best department heads. Civil Beat.
Roth, Alameda debate issues at Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement convention. Hawaii island Mayor Mitch Roth and challenger Kimo Alameda shared their policy platforms Thursday at a Hawaii Island Mayoral Debate in advance of the marquee contest in the state’s coming general election. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Kilauea eruption intensifies along with hazards to park visitors. The eruption is taking place in and around Napau Crater in a remote wilderness area more than six miles from the closest road. Lava viewing is not possible, but the Park Service said lava glow outside of daylight hours may be viewable from open parking and pullouts along Chain of Craters Road. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Finally, a park for HPP? Meeting set to discuss county project; draft EA expected soon. A long-discussed project to build a Hawaii County-operated park in Hawaiian Paradise Park will be reintroduced next month. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Maui
This Maui Board Was Created To Improve Transparency. Now It’s Accused Of Doing The Opposite. County Council members cite the Independent Nomination Board's failure to identify applicants and release meeting minutes. Civil Beat.
New ‘robust’ Hawaiian-Alaska airlines flies aircraft too big for Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. While the combined airlines’ air routes give Hawaiʻi residents three times more travel options and ongoing inter-island service at current levels, this new “robust” air service will not, at least for the foreseeable future, include renewing direct air service to Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Kapalua or establishing air service to Hāna, said Joe Sprague, Hawaiian Airlines chief executive officer, who spoke online Wednesday with Neighbor Island journalists. Maui Now.
UHERO forecasts a lagging Maui recovery and slower overall Hawaiʻi growth. Maui’s economy will only gradually recover from its post-wildfire downturn while visitor industries in other counties across the state will continue to operate at high levels, according to the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization’s third quarter forecast for 2024. Maui Now.
Kauai
U.S. Navy seeks public input on proposed increase in military training on Kauaʻi, uninhabited island. Officials with the U.S. Navy on Tuesday unveiled the draft environmental assessment of proposed plans at the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauaʻi to significantly increase the amount of military training, bombing exercises and other activities, saying impacts would be minimal. Kauai Now.
Stretch of Kalalau Trail to reopen. A popular trail on the north side of the island is scheduled to partially reopen about two weeks after a virus sickened dozens of people and forced its closure. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
Firefighters battle blaze at Powerhouse Road in Wainiha. A brush fire in the North Shore kept firefighters working overnight and into the day on Thursday. Garden Island.
