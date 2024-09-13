Elder care added to accepted campaign expenditures, feds mum on cause of Lahaina fire, 13 school bus routes restored, Kapiolani nurse strike set for today, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
State Budget 101: New handbook simplifies process for curious citizens. A handful of state lawmakers have teamed up with the Hawaiʻi Appleseed Center for Law and Economic Justice to present a primer in a first step to simplifying the state budget as best they can. Hawaii Public Radio.
Federal Investigators Still Won’t Say What Caused The Lahaina Fire. The state plans to release phase two of its fire report Friday, but the ATF is withholding its findings. Two months after the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives shared its findings on the cause of the Lahaina wildfire with Maui County officials, the agency continues to withhold that information from the public. Civil Beat.
Additional 13 school bus routes return to Oahu and the Big Island on Monday. The Hawaii State Department of Education announced that 13 suspended school bus routes on Central Oahu and the East Hawaii Island will be reinstated on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. KITV4. Hawaii News Now.
Nisei military units to be honored at Punchbowl. Nisei military units that fought heroically in World War II will be honored Sept. 29 at the 19th annual Joint Memorial Service, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
BWS’ $1.2B Red Hill claim still under review. It’s been nearly a year since the Honolulu Board of Water Supply filed a $1.2 billion claim against the Navy to recover costs for its response to massive jet fuel leaks at the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in 2021. Star-Advertiser.
Kapi‘olani union nurses strike set for today as lockout looms. Hundreds of union nurses at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women &Children are holding a one-day strike starting this morning after talks failed to yield a new contract. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
State grapples with uncertainty over Kakaako affordable condo project debt. The board of the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. on Thursday approved using up to $500,000 to recover the bad debt through options that include taking over the midrise project, called The Block 803 Waimanu, through foreclosure or in lieu of foreclosure. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu City Council eyes new e-bike classifications, safety rules. With the popularity of electric bikes, or e-bikes, increasing in Hawaiʻi, the Honolulu City Council is taking up legislation in an effort to better regulate the motorized bicycles. Hawaii Public Radio.
Mayor says its wrong to blame city property enforcement for Waianae mass shooting. With some in the Waianae community blaming lack of property law enforcement for the tragic mass shooting. Mayor Blangiardi called together administration leaders Thursday afternoon, a meeting that reinforced that the city’s powers are limited. Hawaii News Now.
Flags at half staff in remembrance of Twinkle Borge. The Native Hawaiian activist, affectionately known as "Mama" or "Aunty Twinkle," passed away on Aug. 5, 2024. She led the Pu'uhonua O Wai'anae homeless encampment and is credited with turning it into a community. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Big Island Commission On Efficiency Wants Voters To Help It Be More Efficient. A charter change on the November ballot would give the Hawaii County Cost of Government Commission more time to study county operations. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Supreme Court Is Considering Whether To Release Investigative Files In Dana Ireland Case. A Hawaii County deputy prosecutor told the Hawaii Supreme Court Thursday that two brothers who have been exonerated of the murder of Dana Ireland are still suspects in the 33-year-old case. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Six previously suspended school bus routes restored in East Hawai‘i. The Hawai‘i State Department of Education announced Thursday that 13 previously suspended school bus routes in Central Oʻahu and East Hawaiʻi Island will be reinstated starting Monday, restoring service for nearly 300 student bus riders at eight schools. Big Island Now.
Search And Rescue Exercise Completed Off Kawaihae. Participants in the exercise – which simulated an overdue boat and missing persons – included Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, the Hawaiʻi Fire Department, Hawaii Ocean Safety and the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui Ethics Board Says Water Authority Appointee Has No Conflict of Interest. Gina Young sought the ethics opinion after three County Council members declined to vote on moving her appointment forward, voicing concern that she may have had unfair advantages in the job application process — and a conflict of interest because she helped draft the charter amendment that led to the water authority’s creation. Civil Beat.
Plumbing the depths of Maui’s housing shortage: Can small changes have a big impact? Maui County’s water-fixture-unit regulations and related fees have not been updated since 1995 and are at least partially responsible for driving up costs for building much-needed housing, according to a policy brief by the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii. Maui Now.
Maui rent stabilization topic of special committee meeting on Monday. The Housing and Land Use Committee will have a special meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber to discuss the possible effects of rent stabilization in Maui. Maui Now.
Debris cleared from 100% of residential properties in the Lahaina Impact Zone. Months ahead of the original January 2025 deadline, debris has been cleared from 100% of the 1,390 residential properties in the Lahaina Impact Zone. Maui News. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi Council bill aims to grow housing supply by allowing more guest units. Bill 2919 would allow one guest house to be built per dwelling unit on properties in certain zoning areas, including agricultural, commercial and most residential districts. Hawaii Public Radio.
Pacific Missile Range Facility releases draft assessment on land-based training, testing impacts in West Kaua‘i. The U.S. Navy will hold a public meeting for Kaua‘i residents to review the potential environmental impacts of conducting land-based training and testing at launch areas and other locations in areas managed by the Pacific Missile Range Facility. Kauai Now.
Domestic passenger count tops 71,000 in August at Lihue Airport. The domestic passenger count weighed in at its third highest total of the year, as more than 71,000 people flew into Lihue Airport in the penultimate month of summer. Garden Island.
