Selection process for judges on November ballot, Honolulu Emergency Management director resigns, new plan tackles misinformation during volcanic eruptions, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaii condo owners starting to feel insurance rates increase. Many condo and townhouse owners are starting to pay up for the increased maintenance fees due to skyrocketing insurance costs. KHON2.
‘Stranded’: Hawaii parents frustrated over school bus shortage. More than a month into the school year and the school bus shortage still has not been resolved. Hawaii News Now.
Tokuda reads names of Maui victims into Congressional record. U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda used her 5-minute opportunity to address the House today by honoring the 102 victims and the two people missing from the Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires by reading all of their names into the Congressional record. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. KHON2.
Oahu
City's top Emergency Management Official resigns for role in California. Hiro Toiya, who serves as Director of the city's Emergency Management Department, is stepping down and leaving for a new job in Northern California. KITV4.
Council OKs $3M flood study of Wailupe Stream. The Wailupe Stream is the last major valley stream in East Honolulu that’s not fully lined with concrete — one of 10 such streams that drains its watershed into the roughly 7-mile-long Maunalua Bay. Star-Advertiser.
This Mililani Company Packages Salt From The Mainland And Sells It As Hawaiian. Is That Cheating? Hawaii's commercial salt producers say bulk salt shipped in from elsewhere and sold as 'Made in Hawaii' is hurting their business. Civil Beat.
Deadline nears to apply for Oʻahu property tax exemption. The City and County of Honolulu is offering significant property tax relief this year, but homeowners have to apply by the end of the month. Hawaii Public Radio.
Despite 2021 threat, police chose not to arrest suspect accused in deadly Waianae shooting. The man who shot five neighbors and killed three of them threatened the family three years before — but was not arrested. Hawaii News Now.
Kapiolani hospital and nurses union set to meet in last ditch effort to avoid strike. There’s a last ditch effort to avoid a potential strike Friday and a rare lockout of hundreds of nurses at Kapiolani Medical Center. Both sides are set to meet Thursday and part of the issue is claims of retaliation over complaints about unsafe staffing. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Nearly three-month closure lifted after landslide on Tantalus Drive. After rocks, mud and trees came tumbling down nearly 3 months ago, Tantalus Drive is now back open.The City closed the section of the road just before it turns into Round Top Drive on June 25. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii County Charter Proposal Would Fill Some Council Vacancies Quicker. The ballot measure would allow a candidate who wins a seat in the primary to take office early when there is a vacancy. Civil Beat.
New interagency plan tackles misinformation during volcanic eruptions. When an eruption occurs on Hawaiʻi Island, a coordinated team from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Agency, and Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park quickly assembles to respond. Hawaii Public Radio.
Work to reconstruct section of Highway 137 in lower Puna will begin later this month. Hawaii County announced Tuesday it’s ready to reconstruct a 3.64-mile section of Highway 137 in lower Puna, between the makai end of Pohoiki Road and the intersection of Highway 132 — also known as “Four Corners.” Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Whistleblower Lawsuit Could Cost Taxpayers Up To $450,000. Former mayoral aide Chris Salem, who was fired, alleges a range of wrongful behavior by county officials in a lawsuit filed three years ago. A Maui County Council committee has voted in favor of paying as much as $450,000 to a Honolulu law firm to defend the county against allegations of wrongful termination and government corruption by a former mayoral aide. Civil Beat.
Baldwin Beach Park finally collapses. What now? Community members await dune restoration efforts at Baldwin Beach Park after collapsed pavilion. Maui News.
Maui community invited to review nearshore management proposal. Maui residents are encouraged to attend one of three upcoming information exchange sessions to provide feedback on managing Maui’s nearshore waters. Maui News.
Kauai
Renovations to refuse transfer stations to begin starting with Līhu‘e location. The work is part of the Island-wide Refuse Transfer Station Improvements project, which also targets stations in Hanalei, Kapa‘a and Hanapēpē. Lihue Refuse Transfer Station shuttered for renovations. During the renovation work, the Lihue RTS will be closed from Sept. 11 to Nov. 2. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
Entire Kalalau Trail section closed. The closure could last until at least Sept. 19. In the meantime, the Kalalau Trailhead will be manned by law enforcement personnel 24 hours a day, seven days a week to prevent entrance onto the popular trail. Garden Island.
Biden, Harris and Trump visit Sept. 11 site in New York - NEW YORK >> President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump made a rare joint appearance today at the New York City s...
No comments:
Post a Comment