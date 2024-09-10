Same-sex marriage protection on November ballot, $35M project could reopen Waikiki Natatorium, Bissen heads to California wildfire conference, we're still the happiest state, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
$18M headed to Hawai‘i to make buildings more energy efficient, lower bills, combat climate change. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced Hawai‘i will receive $18.1 million in federal funding to adopt a building performance standard for energy efficiency in commercial buildings. Maui Now.
Some Hawaii Nonprofits May Get Good Financial News From OHA After Delay. Trustees for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs are being asked to approve nearly $3 million in funding for nonprofits that was delayed in May amid concerns the money was not being equitably distributed. Civil Beat.
Pacific Islanders Are Often Left Out Of Medical Studies. This Team Wants To Change That. The University of Hawaii is participating in a national study of gaps in health research for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. Civil Beat.
High School Surfing Is A Thing In Hawaii, But Not As Much As You Might Think. Schools have struggled to start official teams with limited funding and no recognition from local athletic leagues. Civil Beat.
Hawaii trafficking charges part of case against arrested Philippine mega-church pastor. Philippine televangelist Apollo Quiboloy, accused of human trafficking and sex assault — including in Hawaii, was arrested this weekend in the Philippines after a two week stand-off between law enforcement and his followers. Hawaii News Now.
Study: Hawaii ranks #1 as happiest state in America. Lucky we live in Hawaii! A new 2024 study revealed that the Aloha state has been ranked the “Happiest State in the Nation.” KHON2.
Oahu
State eyes takeover of struggling affordable condo project in Kakaako. A state agency that helped finance the project called The Block 803 Waimanu is considering foreclosure against the developer after financial difficulties stemming from 61 unsold units in the 153-unit complex despite prices as low as $276,102 for a studio. Star-Advertiser.
City, nonprofit aims to reopen shuttered Waikiki natatorium after 40 years. More than 40 years after a Waikiki natatorium was deemed unsafe and closed, a $35 million project aims to reopen the gates for public swimming. Hawaii News Now.
West Oahu refinery seeks to develop plant-based biofuels. PAR Hawaii Refining LLC proposes that part of its 151.4-acre facility in Kapolei produce low-carbon-emission, plant-based biofuels, including renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel and renewable liquefied petroleum gas, among others. Star-Advertiser.
Iwilei autopsy facility re-opens after $5.9M transformation. After completing nearly $6 million in renovations, the Department of the Medical Examiner received a modern look for its Iwilei headquarters. KHON2.
City launches rock slide mitigation project to enhance safety on Pacific Heights Road. The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction will begin rock slide mitigation work on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 for the lower portion of Pacific Heights Road. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Cesspool Closures In Naʻalehu Examined In Draft EA. The County of Hawaiʻi must close three large capacity cesspools that serve approximately 164 private residences in Naʻalehu. Big Island Video News. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi Island Forest Reserve Fencing Projects Planned. Three draft environmental assessments have been published for fenceline and access projects in the Kaʻū and Upper Waiakea Forest Reserves, as well as the Manukā Natural Area Reserve. Big Island Video News.
NOAA ship ‘has a special mission’: Reporters get closer look at Okeanos Explorer. A vessel dedicated to exploring the unknown parts of the ocean is docked this week at the Port of Hilo for the first time as the crew and scientists prepare for the next part of their expedition. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Mayor Richard Bissen to travel out of state for wildfire summit. Mayor Bissen, along with County of Maui Managing Director Josiah Nishita and other County staff, will travel to California to attend the After the Fire USA 2024 Wildfire Leadership Summit. Maui News.
Feds Partner With Maui Groups To Develop An Energy Plan For Lahaina. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory is working with three local organizations. When efforts to clean up debris from the fire that leveled much of Lahaina in August 2023 were still in the early stages, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory sent a team to Maui to better understand what happened and to eventually help create a sustainable energy plan for the rebuilding of the historic town. Civil Beat.
EPA’s Maui Wildfire Emergency Response Team awarded government service equivalent of an ‘Oscar’. Pete Guria, Steve Calanog, Tara Fitzgerald of the Environmental Protection Agency (San Francisco) directed more than 300 EPA personnel to remove tons of hazardous materials from the Maui wildfires while respecting local cultural norms and setting standards for federal response teams that followed. Maui Now.
County declares Stage 1 water shortage for Central and South Maui. A water shortage is underway on Maui, and county officials are calling for conservation measures. The Department of Water Supply has declared a Stage 1 water shortage for the Central Maui System. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Officials highlight cesspool conversion funding for Kaua‘i homeowners already feeling the pinch. The Kaua‘i County Residential Cesspool Conversion Grant Program will divide $2 million among 100 qualifying homeowners ($20,000 per household). Kauai Now.
Tokuda reads names of Maui victims into Congressional record - U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda used her 5-minute opportunity to address the House today by honoring the 102 victims and the two people missing from the Aug. 8, 20...
