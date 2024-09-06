State tax collections to take $125M hit while construction buoys economy, insurance costs cause condo sale slump, Health Department announces updated COVID vaccine availability, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii student debt relief program high on applicants but low on funds. A popular $30 million state program to pay off student loans to keep health care workers in Hawaii has run low on money, leaving organizers searching for new funding. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Health Department recommends updated COVID, flu, RSV vaccines. The Hawaii Department of Health is recommending residents get updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines that are now available. On Aug. 22, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the updated COVID vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, which target the KP.2 variant that was circulating earlier this year. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News.
Georgette Deemer dies at 71. She dedicated four decades to the state of Hawaii, serving in various roles in both the City & County and state government. KHON2.
Oahu
Hawai‘i’s Condo Insurance Crisis Is Now Hurting Sales. Sales fell 48% in Waikīkī and 38% in Makiki-Mō‘ili‘ili in June. Both neighborhoods have lots of underinsured, older condo buildings. Hawaii Business magazine.
City halfway through sweeping overhaul of Chinatown security camera system. Thirty of the 60 high-resolution cameras have been installed so far. The estimated cost for the full system is $980,000, with $450,000 coming from federal, state and local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Council wheels out e-bike measures. Two pieces of legislation meant to provide clearer safety standards and more regulation on the use of fast-moving electric bicycles on Oahu’s public roadways and sidewalks and in parks, rolled out of Honolulu Hale this week. Star-Advertiser.
Talks between nurses’ union, Kapi‘olani resume, but no deal reached. After another round of negotiations Thursday, the nurses’ union and management at the state’s largest hospital for women and children in Hawaii still have no agreed-upon contract. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Residents worry about concrete solutions for Wailupe Stream. Concerns over the future of Wailupe Stream which fishpond experts consider the last living major stream in East Honolulu. Hawaii News Now.
HHS, HPD round up aggressive, stray dogs on bike path. Reports of loose and dangerous dogs on the Pearl Harbor bike path prompted response from the police department and humane society. KHON2. KITV4.
Waianae’s Keamo family pleaded for help with ‘Silva dome’ in 2021. The Keamo family, who lost three members in their neighbor’s violent rampage along Waianae Valley Road on Saturday night, had pleaded with state officials in 2021 to address their concerns about illegal and dangerous activity associated with the man’s nearby, unpermitted party venue business. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Standing granted for 3rd petitioner opposed to controversial proposed Punalu‘u development. The Hawai‘i County Windward Planning Commission on Thursday granted standing to a third organization for a contested case hearing involving a proposed controversial $350 million residential and commercial community project adjacent to a popular Ka‘ū beach park. Big Island Now.
Hamakua Energy plans to convert power plant to 100% renewable fuels. A Honokaa power plant that provides about a third of the electrical power for the island is planning an upgrade. Tribune-Herald.
General Plan Meetings Set For September, October. Multiple community meetings and an online webinar will take place this month. The plan goes before the Windward and Leeward Planning Commissions in November. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Controversial Monster Home Goes On Sale For $13 Million In West Maui. A real estate listing for the compound that triggered years of bitter feuds with neighbors comes with a warning: "Buyer to do their own Due Diligence." Civil Beat.
Housing and Land Use Committee meeting canceled due to technical issues. Housing and Land Use Committee Chair Tasha Kama announced that Thursday's committee meeting was canceled because automated email notifications were not sent when the meeting agenda was posted. Maui Now.
Emergency permits in motion to remove Baldwin Beach Park pavilion. The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced it has applied for emergency Shoreline Management Area (SMA) permits to remove the Baldwin Beach Park pavilion, which has been damaged over time by high surf and rising sea levels. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Norovirus confirmed as cause of illness for campers on popular Kaua‘i trail. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health laboratory results confirmed norovirus as the cause of illness reported by numerous campers at the Kalalau Section of the Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park on Kaua‘i. Kauai Now.
Resurfacing work on roadway scheduled in Kapa‘a. A portion of Ulu Street in Kapa‘a will be closed for resurfacing work starting on Sept. 9. The road will be closed till Sept. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. One lane will remain open to accommodate alternating traffic in both directions. Kauai Now.
American woman fatally shot at West Bank protest - JERUSALEM >> A Turkish American woman was fatally shot today in the occupied West Bank, where witnesses said she was taking part in a protest against an ...
No comments:
Post a Comment