State legislator among 10 arrested in Kapiolani nurses strike, state economy still feeling pandemic shock, Kilauea eruption ends, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaiʻi has yet to recover to pre-pandemic job numbers, report says. As of July, the number of payroll jobs in the state was still about 3.5% short of where it was before the pandemic. Louisiana, Maryland and Washington, D.C., are the only other areas in the nation that have yet to recover to their pre-COVID job numbers, according to the latest forecast report from the University of Hawaiʻi's Economic Research Organization. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiian Electric slumps after disclosing $500M stock offer. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. disclosed Monday plans to sell up to $500 million worth of its common stock to help fund its part of the Maui wildfire settlement, sending its shares down over 9% in extended trading. Reuters.
Suspect accused in Trump shooting attempt wrote letter detailing plans. The Hawaii man accused in the assassination attempt of Donald Trump at a golf course in Florida left behind a note detailing his plans to kill the former president and kept in his car a handwritten list of dates and venues where Trump was to appear, the Justice Department said Monday. (video only). Hawaii News Now.
Architecture branch manager selected as new State Historic Preservation Administrator. Jessica Puff has been chosen to lead the DLNR State Historical Preservation Division succeeding Dr. Alan Downer who retired earlier this year. Maui News.
Two Native Hawaiians appointed to the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. President Biden has announced his intent to appoint two Native Hawaiians to the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. Kamana‘opono M. Crabbe and Krystal Ka‘ai were selected as commissioners of the advisory commission. Maui Now.
Rule change will increase food aid for Hawaii families. Internal rule change at the state Department of Human Services will mean 13,000 to 14,000 Hawaii households will be eligible for another $40 million to $45 million — or an average of $3,200 a year — in SNAP benefits, commonly known as food stamps. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Local military lab reaches milestone in identifying unknown Korean War soldiers. Thanks to emerging technology and the staff at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, many families now have closure. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
City Council to review $5M toward potential hazard pay. A city-initiated resolution that urges the Honolulu City Council to reprogram about $5 million in federal COVID- 19 pandemic funds for “revenue replacement” is under review this week. Star-Advertiser.
Downtown Honolulu offices become rental housing with city help. The project used a city affordable-housing subsidy program to help convert a seven-story office building at 1060 Bishop St. into 52 apartments ranging from studios to two-bedroom units reserved for households earning no more than 80% of Honolulu’s median income. Star-Advertiser.
After years of debate, official says city is 'very close' to naming new landfill site. Honolulu Department of Environmental Services Director Roger Babcock said the city is considering multiple sites. It includes ones that have been excluded in the past and other locations that would require changes to state law. Hawaii Public Radio.
Concrete reefs to be deployed off Oʻahu in a $27 million coastal protection project to slow wave energy, promote coral growth. The first prototype of a concrete reef structure will be placed in the ocean off Windward Oʻahu later this year or early next. Hawaii Public Radio.
$20 million verdict in Ewa marina case is restored on appeal. huge jury verdict has been restored over scuttled plans for a marina in Ewa Beach. An appeals court says the developer must pay well over $20 million to homeowners who said they were deceived. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Kilauea’s latest eruption declared over; alert levels lowered. HVO lowered its volcano alert level for ground-based hazards from “watch” to “advisory,” and the aviation color code from orange to yellow. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Former Peace Corps volunteers return to E. Hawaii after 60 years. The cohort of about 100 completed its training here before deploying to Malaysia, some as teachers, others as nurses — and all with a mindset to make the world a better place, one community at a time. Tribune-Herald.
Coconut rhinoceros beetle found on Big Island. The State Department of Agriculture reports a single coconut rhinoceros beetle (CRB) was found in a trap this week during routine monitoring in Waikoloa on the Big Island. Big Island Now.
State awards $70K specialty crop grant to nonprofit Malama Sanctuary. The replanting of awa — a canoe plant named Piper methysticum and known elsewhere as kava — would make the beverage more accessible to residents and, at the same time, give growers in the isles a culturally relevant crop to cultivate. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
Diane Yogi named Deputy Director of County Department of Transportation. Diane Yogi, who has worked for the County of Maui Department of Transportation since its creation in 2003, has been appointed the departmentʻs deputy director. Her start date was Sept. 3. Maui News. Maui Now.
Alleged threat made toward Maui high school prompts increased police presence. Baldwin High students and staff will notice a larger police presence on and around campus on Monday after an alleged threat was made against the school. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Fire mitigation work scheduled for portion of Ninini Point starting Sept. 23. The county’s Public Information Office said the necessary work will allow various crews to cut and maintain vegetation and remove debris, including abandoned vehicles, that are on the property. Kauai Now.
