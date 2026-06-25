U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Hawaii gun law, Gabbard family's ties to religious sect, RIMPAC war games largest ever, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Associated Press. Hawaii News Now.
Leaked Documents Show Gabbard Family’s Deep Ties To Sect Leader. Report says Science of Identity founder told former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard what to do in Congress and her father, a state senator, was also involved. Civil Beat.
RIMPAC kicks off in Hawaii amid a global conflict. The biennial Rim of the Pacific, the world’s largest recurring naval exercise, has returned to Hawaii in what commanders are calling the largest iteration of the war game to date. This year there are over 30 surface ships, five submarines, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel from 30 countries participating, according to a document by the U.S. Navy. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii among worst states with SNAP payment errors. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday published state payment error rates for the food stamp program helping lower-income households, and Hawaii’s error rate rose to 10.92% in the 2025 federal fiscal year from 6.68% the year before after falling from around 21% in each of the two preceding years. Star-Advertiser.
State to begin enforcing hemp retail registration rules July 1. The Hawaii Department of Health and Department of the Attorney General will begin enforcing Hawaii’s hemp retailer and distributor registration requirements statewide July 1. The Hawaii Department of Health and Department of the Attorney General will begin enforcing Hawaii’s hemp retailer and distributor registration requirements statewide July 1. The Department of Health’s Office of Medical Cannabis Control and Regulation said the grace period for hemp retailer and distributor registration will end June 30. Maui News.
Oahu
DOJ says $17M in Red Hill fuel spill settlements paid to 629 plaintiffs. The Department of Justice made its first Red Hill water crisis payouts totaling around $17 million to 629 plaintiffs and said the payments are an example of the government’s “good faith efforts” to resolve thousands of claims — a characterization the lead plaintiff said “could not be further from the truth.” Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
OHA advances review of possible KITV, KIKU purchase. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is taking another step toward a possible purchase of local television stations KITV and KIKU. After a proposal stalled last month, trustees voted Wednesday to move forward with the first phase of a financial review. KHON2. KITV4.
Mayor vetoes OER cuts, triggering Council showdown. The fate of the city’s Office of Economic Revitalization now appears headed for an override vote by the Honolulu City Council after Mayor Rick Blangiardi this week issued line-item vetoes restoring funding and positions the Council cut from the city’s $3.193 billion executive operating budget for fiscal year 2027, which begins July 1. Star-Advertiser.
Red Lobster exits Hawaii with closure of Waikiki location. The Red Lobster in Waikiki has closed its doors for good after more than 30 years in operation. The restaurant, which was located on the ground floor of Ilikai Marina condos at 1765 Ala Moana Boulevard, officially closed on Sunday. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Sewer rate hike is proposed. Members of the Hawaii County Environmental Management Commission on Wednesday pushed back against county officials’ proposed wastewater rate increases that would spike a typical single-family residential monthly sewer bill by 20% come November — and more than double it over the next five years. Tribune-Herald.
UH Hilo athletics building to be renovated. An $11.6 million renovation for athletics facilities on the campus — including locker rooms, training, sports medicine and weight rooms and offices — is expected to begin early next year. Tribune-Herald.
Military service members provide free health care to Big Island residents as part of their real-world training. Tropic Care provides essential medical, dental, optometry and behavioral health services to Big Island residents for free until June 28. Big Island Now.
Volcano man accused of noncompliance with sex offender registration. A 48-year-old Volcano man pleaded not guilty Monday to seven counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. Hilo Circuit Judge Peter Kubota maintained bail for Brian Taylor-Rose at $140,000 and ordered him to appear July 1 for a hearing, trial-setting and appointment of legal counsel. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Vacation Rentals Get A Reprieve With New Zoning Bill’s Approval. Roughly 7,000 apartment-zoned units were set to be phased out by 2031 to create more long-term housing. More than half of those may now keep operating as short-term rentals. Civil Beat.
Maui County and Māʻalaea condo reach agreement on a softer approach to shoreline erosion. Kanai A Nalu condominium in Māʻalaea has won county approval to remove its aging, crumbling seawalls and let nature reclaim the shoreline, under a $2.4 million sea-level-rise adaptation plan that calls for a buried sand-filled “burrito” structure, a new dune and a public beach-access ramp. Maui Now.
West Maui Greenway virtual meeting and open house set for Thursday evening. County of Maui Department of Public Works will host a virtual meeting and open house on the West Maui Greenway Environmental Assessment Project from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Maui Now.
Community-led petition calls for import restrictions on Maui and Lānaʻi to curb the spread of CRB. The state Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity is considering interim rules to limit the spread of coconut rhinoceros beetles on Maui and Lānaʻi. On Tuesday, the board was presented with a community-led petition, spearheaded by the Lahaina Community Land Trust, that called for temporary limits on certain shipments to the islands, where CRB is not established. Hawaii Public Radio.
Speed Bumps And Water Supply: Maui County Council Upcountry District Candidate Q&As. It’s a four-hand race to fill the council seat left vacant by decade-long incumbent Yuki Lei Sugimura, who is running for Maui County Mayor. Civil Beat.
Disaster Loan And Overtourism: Maui County Council Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia District Candidate Q&As. The incumbent member is facing one challenger for a council seat. Civil Beat.
Kauai
CSI Cats: How Experts ID The Animal Culprits Killing Hawaiʻi’s Seabirds. Cat lovers often sow doubt when felines are found to be the culprit, especially in mass slaughters like the one recently on Kaua‘i. But every predator leaves behind evidence. Civil Beat.
Kauaʻi now designated as a coffee berry borer-infested area. Interisland movement restrictions change after almost every island with commercial coffee production is infested with the coffee berry borer. Kauai Now.
Supreme Court overturns Hawaii gun law - WASHINGTON >> The Supreme Court today struck down a Hawaii law that required gun owners to get permission before carrying a firearm onto private property...
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