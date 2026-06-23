Green signs bill aimed at making condos more affordable, Maui approves hotel zoning for vacation rentals, former Honolulu employee charged with $800k foodbank fraud, San Buenaventura faces online threat, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
Office of Hawaiian Affairs 2026 election: Five of the seats on the nine-member Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees are up for grabs, with 19 people vying to represent O‘ahu, Maui and statewide. The election comes as OHA considers its options in several areas, including a potential bid to buy the television news station KITV, how best to develop Kakaʻako Makai, and ways to gain a larger role in military lease negotiations. Hawaii Public Radio.
Commission considering liability cap and recovery fund for future Hawaii wildfires. The state Public Utilities Commission wants stakeholders, including ratepayers, to help shape administrative rules governing a wildfire liability cap framework called for under a 2025 Hawaii law. Star-Advertiser.
Initial results from state-mandated pre-eviction mediation program show 85% success. Launched in February, the two-year pilot program requires participation in a mediation process before eviction for non-payment of rent. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hotels spending more to attract high spending visitors. Hawaiʻi's hotel industry is pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into luxury renovations as the state shifts focus to higher-spending visitors. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi unemployment rises, some industries remain flat. The Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism reported that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.5% in May. That was slightly higher than April’s revised rate of 2.4%. KHON2.
Oahu
Ex-city worker charged with food funding fraud. Former Food Security and Sustainability Program manager Dexter Kishida was arrested Monday after allegedly causing the Hawai‘i Foodbank to buy and distribute $800,000 worth of food that he claimed would be reimbursed by federal pandemic relief funds. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
Distrust, uncertainty as Navy moves to reopen Red Hill well. As the Navy continues to move forward with plans to reopen its Red Hill well and reconnect it to its Oahu water system five years after it was contaminated with jet fuel, the service faces ongoing skepticism over its insistence the water will be safe to drink. Star-Advertiser.
Poverty, Schools, Extreme Weather: State House District 26 Candidate Q&As. In the Legislature, the House of Representatives seat Della Au Belatti is leaving has attracted six candidates. Civil Beat.
Ozawa asks judge to fast-track lawsuit challenging Waters’ candidacy. Trevor Ozawa, a former Honolulu City Council member and District 4 candidate in 2026, has asked a state judge to accelerate proceedings in his lawsuit challenging Council Chair Tommy Waters’ eligibility to seek a third consecutive term in office. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii lawmakers seek to rename post office after Hanabusa. Hawaii’s congressional delegation is introducing a bill to rename the Waianae Post Office in honor of late U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Puna lawmaker targeted in threatening social media post. State Sen. Joy San Buenaventura said she beefed up security for a campaign event last Saturday after a Facebook post called her a “child abusing domestic terrorist” and advocated she be convicted of treason and “hung by the neck until she is dead then sent to hell where she spawned from.” Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii County in lease negotiations with owner of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach Park. Since at least the mid-1950s, the county has leased the 6.8-acre park site comprising parking lots, pavilions, bathrooms and campgrounds from private owners in order to provide the public with recreational space and shoreline access. Tribune-Herald.
This Rural Hawaiʻi Pharmacy Was A Lifeline For Seniors. Now It’s Gone. Loss of the Kohala drug store is symbolic of the healthcare access issues affecting remote regions of the state. Civil Beat.
Fear and uncertainty in Hawaii’s solar industry amid changes to tax credits. The back and forth, combined with the rollback of federal renewable energy incentives, has resulted in uncertainty and concern for solar energy providers across the state and local companies on Hawaii Island, including Honoka‘a-based Renewable Energy Services. Tribune-Herald.
Hilo chef and restaurauteur Miyo Harumi dies at 82. Miyo Harumi, a retired chef and restaurateur whose first name is synonymous with Japanese food in Hilo, died June 3 at Pohai Malama Care Home in Hilo. She was 82. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
New hotel zoning for vacation rentals passes Maui Council on final vote, 7-2. Maui County Council members voted 7-2 Friday to give final approval to Bill 88, a measure creating two new hotel zoning districts intended to provide a path forward for thousands of vacation rentals being phased out of apartment-zoned districts. Maui Now.
Mayor Bissen signs $1.61B Maui County budget into law for FY2027. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen has signed a $1.61 billion Fiscal Year 2027 budget into law, outlining major investments in housing, recovery efforts, community well-being and economic development. KITV4.
Maui’s Hale Kau Kau reports record meal numbers in May; volunteers needed. Hale Kau Kau, the 35-year-old daily meals program at St. Theresa Church in South Maui, delivered 3,475 meals to kūpuna and people with disabilities and onsite, 2,625 meals were provided to anyone experiencing food insecurity. Maui Now.
Kauai
Political Newcomers Are Trying To Unseat West Kauaʻi House Rep. Rep. Dee Morikawa, who has held the District 17 seat since 2010, will face Chad Schimmelfennig in the Democratic primary. Civil Beat.
Senate votes to halt Iran war in bipartisan rebuke to Trump - WASHINGTON >> The Republican-majority Senate backed legislation today to halt military action against Iran, but it was not immediately clear how it would...
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