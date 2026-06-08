Lackluster primary predicted, electric bills to drop on two islands, JERO and HECO close to power plant deal, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Commentary: Hawaiʻi Primary Shows There’s Still Hunger For Public Service. At first blush the August primary election would seem to be a bit of a yawner. But dig a little deeper and voters will find a lot of competitive races across the ballot, especially for county-level offices. Civil Beat.
2024 House recount shows importance of every vote. Republican Rep. Elijah Pierick and Democratic Campbell High School teacher Corey Rosenlee know firsthand that every vote matters after their razor-thin race in 2024 flipped from a Rosenlee victory to a win for Pierick by just 11 votes. Star-Advertiser.
Many Hawaii electric bills dipping in June. A typical residential bill on Oahu is edging down 2.5% for June after a 14.4% increase in May that followed a 14% increase in April, according to Hawaiian Electric. On Kauai, the decrease for June is 3.9%. For Maui County and Hawaii Island June bills for typical residential customers are still higher because of the timing of oil purchases. Star-Advertiser.
Can refusal of sobriety test implicate driver? A challenge to whether a driver’s refusal to take the voluntary field sobriety test can be treated as evidence of guilt is before the Hawaii State Supreme Court. Star-Advertiser.
Healthcare legislation addressed vapes, medical debt. While legislators approved some bills addressing the use of vapes among youth in Hawaii, along with others that expand health services for kupuna, other bills seeking to address the state’s chronic doctor shortage and protect patients’ rights failed. Star-Advertiser.
See How Your Beach Stacks Up To Hawai‘i Water Pollution Standards. “Can I get sick if I swim there?” That’s one question the Surfrider Foundation wants to answer for residents of Oʻahu, Maui and Kauaʻi with its latest water quality report. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu Council: Powerful Incumbent Faces Challengers Old And New. Voters spanning Waikīkī to East Honolulu get to decide this year whether to replace Council Chair Tommy Waters or elect him to a third term. Waters will also have to defend himself against political and legal challenges to his eligibility for the office. Civil Beat.
HPD’s interim chief ready for next chance to protect community. Twice in the last five years interim Chief Rade Vanic was asked to lead the Honolulu Police Department during abrupt leadership changes, but his greatest policing accomplishment came as a sergeant training officers. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Green says JERA and HECO close to deal to bring natural gas to Oʻahu. JERA has proposed building a new facility that would burn natural gas for power on Oʻahu. The governor told HPR a deal could happen as soon as June 8. Hawaii Public Radio.
Potential West Oahu hillside landfill site spared. Makaiwa Hills, a West Oahu hillside property recently touted as the most viable location for Oahu’s next municipal solid waste landfill is now off the table, city officials say. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu homes sales slightly stronger in May; condo sales lag. The Honolulu Board of Realtors on Saturday published data showing the island’s single-family home sales increased 8.5% year-over-year to 255 transactions in May compared to 235 a year earlier. Condo sales continued to lag behind 2025 volume, falling 9.4% year-over-year with 339 closings compared to 374 in May 2025. Star-Advertiser.
Family faces mounting fines after home fell onto shoreline. When their Rocky Point home fell onto the shoreline a little more than four years ago, the Guerrero family didn’t have time to grieve. Star-Advertiser.
Closing time for Hub Coworking Hawaiʻi locations. The owners of a coworking business are closing their two locations in Honolulu at the end of this month. The move will end memberships for 500 people. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Council votes down proposal that sought to limit responsibilities of the mayor. The Hawaii County Council voted 5-3 Wednesday in opposition of a bill that would transfer many of the executive powers vested in the mayor’s office to a newly created “county manager” position in what Mayor Kimo Alameda described as a “total power grab.” Tribune-Herald.
Panel defers bill regarding STVRs. The Hawaii County Windward Planning Commission voted unanimously Friday to defer a bill seeking to overhaul vacation rental rules. Bill 147 would lengthen the rental period considered “short-term” to stays less than 180 consecutive days — as opposed to 30 days under current rules — and set occupancy limits, reduce “quiet hours,” and restrict the types of activities allowed on rental properties. Tribune-Herald.
Emergency roadwork on Saddle Road begins today. The state Department of Transportation on Monday will begin work on the Hilo side of Daniel K. Inouye Highway that authorities hope will end a spate of crashes which have resulted in five fatalities this year — all within a period of less than a month. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Councilwoman proposes Hamakua Coast trail. Although parts of the region are largely inaccessible on foot, a proposal for a new trail through the area, running from Hilo to Waipio, could someday change that. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi CC Chancellor Susan Kazama Announces Retirement. Hawaiʻi Community College Chancellor Susan Kazama will step down on July 31, after a 40-year career with the University of Hawaiʻi. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Polls show incumbent Bissen, challenger Sugimura dueling for top spot in 10-candidate mayoral primary race. The race for Maui County mayor features a crowded field of 10 candidates, but two of three polls show County Council Vice Chair Yuki Sugimura with an early lead over incumbent Richard Bissen with two months to go before the August 8 primary election. Maui Now.
Maui Council passes $1.6 billion budget; adds security funding after terroristic threatening arrest. The Maui County Council gave final approval Thursday to a $1.6 billion fiscal year 2027 budget, sending the spending plan to Mayor Richard Bissen’s desk, but not before adding $50,000 for Maui County campus security. Maui Now. Maui News.
Judge Caps Maui Fire Legal Fees At $222M. A Maui judge has significantly reined in legal fees related to the $4.03 billion Maui wildfire settlement, awarding victims’ lawyers a fraction of the $1 billion they had sought. he order is an enormous victory for fire victims who will be able to retain the bulk of the settlement money rather than see a large share go to their attorneys. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Costliest repairs to Lahaina Harbor still ahead as dredging gets underway. Lahaina Harbor has been the most visible sign of recovery in an area where most businesses have yet to rebuild and charred historic buildings hopeful of being restored and sensitive areas remain off limits to the public in the wake of the August 2023 wildfire. Maui Now.
Lacking funds, Maui Wildfire Exposure Study has halted, facing an uncertain future. The Maui Wildfire Exposure Study has offered a healthcare lifeline to fire-impacted Maui residents. It also provided a model for tracking the long-term effects of the disaster. Hawaii Public Radio.
Dying At Home Is Harder For These Hospice Patients Stuck On Oʻahu. Medical facilities on Moloka‘i aren’t equipped to provide the level of treatment some residents need, but when they fly to Honolulu for advanced care it can be difficult to make it back to spend their remaining days on the island. Civil Beat.
Condo sales, median price both down in May. There there were 58 single-family home sales in May, up 3.6% from the same month last year. The median sales price fell 9% to $1,174,500 from $1.29 million in 2025. Maui News.
State addresses ‘misconceptions’ over plans for popular Maui beach. Following a slew of rumors on social media, the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) clarified its proposal for upgrades at Makena State Park. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Hawai‘i Health and Harm Reduction Center opens new Kauaʻi office. The opening comes just months after H3RC expanded to Kauaʻi following the closure of Mālama Pono Health Services, ensuring critical public health and support services remain available to residents of Kauaʻi. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
Thousands turn out to celebrate Pride Month. Several thousand people — including parade participants, spectators and shoppers — turned out Saturday to celebrate the 8th annual Kauai Pride Parade and Festival hosted by the YWCA of Kauai. Garden Island.
Board of Water Supply fixing 2 water main breaks in Maunawili Valley - Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews are responding to two separate water main breaks in Maunawili Valley.
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