Tourism officials seek strategies to attract Japanese market, Honolulu mayor threatens budget veto, state Supreme Court to hear sobriety test refusal case, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Will Doctors Trade 5 Years In Rural Hawaiʻi For Free Med School? Ambitious financial aid program aims to reduce the doctor shortage in remote and underserved parts of the state. Attending medical school will be free starting in September for awardees of the Hawaiʻi Outreach for Medical Education in Rural Under-resourced Neighborhoods (HOME RUN) workforce pipeline program. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi Is The Only State Not Tracking Abuse In Childcare. The state blames a bureaucratic hurdle for its failure to follow a federal law requiring it to report abuse and serious injuries in childcare settings. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Supreme Court to hear case on using sobriety test refusals as evidence. Hawaii’s Supreme Court will hear arguments Thursday on whether drivers who refuse voluntary roadside sobriety tests can have that refusal used as evidence of guilt. Hawaii News Now.
U.S., Chinese military officials meet in Hawaii. U.S. and Chinese military officials recently met in Hawaii to discuss tensions at sea as both sides refine their respective strategies in the Western Pacific and the Trump administration seeks to ease tensions. Star-Advertiser.
University of Hawaii cries foul over demise of student-athlete pay legislation. University of Hawaii administrators and state lawmakers sometimes don’t see eye to eye on funding |issues, but an argument has erupted over expressions of widely divergent views on one bill about UH finances that failed last month. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu mayor threatens budget veto over cut to economic revitalization office. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is threatening to veto the city’s $5 billion budget over a $1.4 million cut to the Office of Economic Revitalization. Hawaii News Now.
Keiki homelessness rising on Oahu. According to the latest Point-in-Time Count snapshot of those experiencing homelessness, the number of children and families increased by almost 20% from two years ago and by more than 40% since 2022. KITV4.
Man pleads guilty for illegally shipping assault rifle parts from Hawaii to Japan. Shoto Yamamoto admitted that he exported or tried to export more than 900 firearms components and accessories, including AR-15 lower receiver parts kits, upper receivers, magazines, and similar components, each of which required a license to export that he didn’t have. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu police look for mob that attacked lifeguard, 15-year-old on Oahu’s North Shore. Kekoa Tamale, a 23-year-old lifeguard, said he was trying to save his 15-year-old family friend from about a dozen people who were attacking him Saturday night. Instead of intervening, Tamale said other bystanders recorded the beating on their phones. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Why are waits so long for Oahu driver licensing appointments? Oahu residents wait longer for appointments at drivers licensing centers. The city has seen a huge increase in renewals so far in 2026, and it is expected to only get busier. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
It Takes A Village To Help Big Island Residents Drive Less. If Hawaiʻi County’s general plan finally passes this week it could set in motion an effort to improve public transit, make urban areas denser, and add paths for pedestrians and bicycles. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s Kilauea sets record for lava fountaining episodes in any 1 eruption for the volcano. The on-and-off eruption of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano broke a record Monday with the number of periods it has produced fountains of lava since it began erupting in December 2024, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said. Associated Press.
Brown Water Advisory Issued for Hilo Bay, Hāmākua Coast. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch said is telling beach users to stay out of waters “that appear brown or murky, especially following storms or heavy rain, even if a Brown Water Advisory has not been issued in the area.” Big Island Video News.
Fight against Rapid Ohia Death advances. While it has also been detected in different forms on other islands, it is most prevalent on the Big Island where it is estimated to have killed over 1 million ohia trees and counting. Tribune-Herald.
Mental exam ordered for triple homicide suspect. Hilo District Judge Jeffrey Hawk on Monday ordered that Jacob “Jake” Daniel Baker be examined by three mental-health professionals to determine his fitness to stand trial as well as penal responsibility — his state of mind at the time of the alleged offenses and whether he could discern the wrongfulness and illegality of his alleged actions. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Maui
County seeks public input on proposed disaster recovery plan amendment. Maui County is accepting public comments through July 1 on proposed changes to its Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery Action Plan related to the Strategic Voluntary Mitigation Buyout Program. Maui News.
Residents encouraged to attend County’s Lahaina Community Meeting, June 3. In order to provide residents with more individual assistance, representatives from several departments and agencies will be available to offer support at resource tables following a question-and-answer session to close the meeting. Maui Now.
Repairs underway of massive Maui sinkhole after March storms. County officials said record-breaking rainfall from the first Kona low caused damage to multiple underground infrastructure systems and undermining beneath the roadway. Work is not expected to be completed until the fall, officials said. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Department of Health to survey Kaua‘i residents on their household emergency preparedness. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Kauaʻi District Health Office will conduct a Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response, also known as the CASPER survey, in June to assess the emergency preparedness of Kauaʻi households. Kauai Now.
Michaela Widener joins the mayoral race. Michaela Widener of Koloa joined the Kauai mayoral race on May 28.Widener is a single mother of two indigenous Hawaiian children, who works at the Beach House restaurant in Poipu. Garden Island.
Media mogul’s company offers to buy MGM Resorts in $18B deal - Less than a week after a multibillion-dollar deal for one of the country’s largest casino operators was announced, another gambling giant could soon be a...
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