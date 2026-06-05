Hawaii Medicaid fraud unit decertified, immigration judge fired, UH-Manoa names new chancellor, Sandy Ma to head Honolulu Ethics Commission, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Hawaiʻi’s Medicaid fraud unit decertified: Trump cuts funds to Hawaii fraud unit, threatening state’s Medicaid funding. Hawaii stands to lose around $3 million in federal funding to fight Medicaid fraud after failing to consistently bring criminal cases, the Trump administration said Thursday. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
Longtime Hawaiʻi Immigration Judge Fired As Trump Purge Continues. An ongoing purge by the Trump administration has claimed longtime Honolulu Immigration Court judge Clarence Wagner, who said no reason was given for his May 21 firing. However, he said he and colleagues had been under mounting pressure to get through a deep backlog of asylum and deportation cases more rapidly. Civil Beat.
Green establishes emergency response protocols ahead of travel. The Office of Gov. Josh Green announced Thursday he will be traveling out-of-state from Monday through June 23 to spend time with family. While traveling, the news release said, Green will retain executive authority and remain in regular contact with state leadership and cabinet members. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii incumbents with no challengers will cruise to victory. Twenty one incumbent Council members and state legislators have a clear path to reelection with no political opposition, and will return to office following the Aug. 8 party primary elections. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Can Tommy Waters Even Run For A Third Honolulu Council Term? Honolulu Council Chair Tommy Waters is taking advantage of an ambiguity in the City Charter and hoping the courts don’t rule against his effort to get reelected. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Ethics Watchdog Has New Leader. The Honolulu Ethics Commission selected attorney Sandy Ma as its next executive director on Thursday at a public meeting that followed a closed-door interview process. Civil Beat.
UH Board of Regents approves Vassilis Syrmos as new chancellor. Vassilis Syrmos first joined UH Manoa’s faculty 35 years ago. Throughout that time, he served as the University’s Interim Provost, Vice President for Research and Innovation and Associate Chancellor for Research. KHON2.
City says no landfill for Makaiwa Hills. The City had previously called Makaiwa Hills in West Oahu the only viable option, but that location is now off the table. KHON2. KITV4.
6 juveniles charged; 7th suspect arrested in North Shore mob beating. The arrests were made in connection with an attack that occurred Saturday, May 30, at Waialēʻe Beach, commonly known as “Dead Man’s Curve.” Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Lake Waimaluhia shoreline access partially reopens. Loko (Lake) Waimaluhia is set to partially reopen this weekend after repair work and a reinforced pathway down to the lake have been completed. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Police target Saddle Road: HPD steps up enforcement after another fatal crash. Officers will maintain a heightened enforcement presence focused on identifying and addressing hazardous violations — including speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and seat belt violations, according to HPD. Tribune-Herald.
1 dead in fiery fatal collision near 18-mile marker on Daniel K. Inouye Highway in Hilo. There have been three fatal crashes resulting in five deaths since Jan. 1 on Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as Saddle Road. Big Island Now. KHON2.
County seeks to acquire land to expand Puna road despite resistance from owner. The Hawaii County Council voted 7-1 Wednesday in favor of a resolution calling for the acquisition of 3.74 acres of land along Government Beach Road in Puna using eminent domain — a move that has angered the property’s owner. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Kihei man, 30, to be sentenced in laser assault on FBI aircraft. Jesse Kong will be sentenced June 17 after he pleaded guilty to facilitating a laser assault of an FBI pilot in a case federal officials are using to highlight the dangers of impairing a pilot’s vision. Star-Advertiser.
Waiʻānapanapa State Park facility improvements project begins July 6. The project includes a new comfort station adjacent to the park’s eastern parking area and resurfacing of Honokalani Road. Maui Now.
Ukumehame Firing Range set to reopen Friday. The Ukumehame Firing Range is expected to reopen Friday after repairs were made to storm-damaged berms and surrounding areas, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation. Maui News.
Kauai
Kauaʻi County triples budget for homeless services. Grants for Kauaʻi County houseless programs would have received $500,000 under the original proposed budget, but will now receive $1.5 million. Hawaii Public Radio.
Bulosan seeking re-election to county council. Addison Bulosan announced his campaign for re-election to the Kauai County Council in a press release ahead of the ballot deadline. Garden Island.
Feather cape gifted to Mercy Whitney returns to Kauai. Following more than 200 years, an ‘ahu‘ula, or feather cape, that was gifted by King Kaumuali‘i to Mercy Whitney in honor of her work as a teacher, was returned to Kauai. Garden Island.
Aloha Friday Photo: Docked in Honolulu - Mahalo to Colleen Dawson for sharing this neat Aloha Friday Photo. Colleen told me that this photo was taken in Honolulu on the day their cruise docked f...
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