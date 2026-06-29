Kawakami questioned on campaign cash from convicted briber, Green may veto $50M to rainy day fund, Hawaii doesn't send delegation to Great American State Fair, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Green Signals He May Veto Bill To Add $50M To Rainy Day Fund. The governor also approved the new state budget, and announced he may veto measures dealing with school closures and teacher licensing. Civil Beat.
Gov. Josh Green To Chair Western Governors’ Association. Governor Josh Green will assume leadership of the Western Governors’ Association, this week during the WGA Annual Meeting. Green will join six fellow Western governors in Utah and become chair of the bipartisan organization representing Western states and territories. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Green Fee will fund HIEMA hurricane retrofit program. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency received $4 million to administer a pilot program to help residents harden their homes against hurricanes. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii commemoration of America’s birthday funded on a shoestring. Hawaii won’t have a delegation from the commission participating in the Great American State Fair due to cost and staffing requirements. Hawai‘i America250 secured just $25,000 in contributions, including $20,000 from the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Is Losing Therapists Before They Even Start. A New Law Could Help. Act 93, signed by Gov. Josh Green in June 2024, creates provisional, associate-level licenses for marriage and family therapists, mental health counselors, and psychologists in training. Civil Beat.
RIMPAC International forces work across cultures. As the biennial Rim of the Pacific Exercise gets underway, participants are holding meetings and getting set up for operations across Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Governors reflect on U.S.-Hawaii history, look ahead. Hawaii’s current and former governors say the state overall remains patriotic and proud to be part of the United States heading into America’s 250th year, even as its relationship with the federal government has been strained over generations by the 1893 overthrow of the Hawaiian kingdom, cultural suppression, military conflict and modern political clashes. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Can This Underdog Take Down Hawaiʻi’s Most Powerful Senator? First-time candidate Nani Brown is taking on the well-funded, well-connected Donovan Dela Cruz for his state Senate seat in Central Oʻahu. Civil Beat.
Council progresses bill tied to paused housing project. A controversial Honolulu City Council measure connected to a proposed Haleiwa housing and commercial development has returned for further consideration after being put on hold almost a year ago amid widespread opposition over the potential loss of agricultural land, worsening traffic and threats to the rural character of that North Shore community. Star-Advertiser.
Shuttle service aims to boost North Shore businesses still struggling after Kona‑low storms. North Shore businesses still reeling from March’s Kona‑low storms and related access challenges will get a boost when the Hawaiian Council and its partners launch North Shore Huaka‘i, a 90‑day shuttle service designed to steer visitors and kamaaina back to Haleiwa and Waialua. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
North Shore gondola project ends after new law signed by Gov. Green. Gov. Josh Green has signed Act 172, formerly House Bill 1881, on Friday, prohibiting commercial gondolas, cable cars and ropeways in Hawaii. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
HPD shuts down 2 brothels in Central Oahu. Honolulu Police Department efforts to shut down brothels and help sex workers who have been trafficked were highlighted by two operations in Aiea and Pearl City this week that seized more than $20,000. Star-Advertiser.
State decries erosion at Kahala beachfront properties. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources earlier this year warned at least eight beachfront property owners in the neighborhood that they have obstructions encroaching onto the beach needing removal. Star-Advertiser.
Struggling Families, Imported Goods: State House District 39 Candidate Q&As. There are four candidates on the ballot for the open Central Oʻahu seat. Civil Beat.
Charity Program for Housing Homeless People Broke Promises, Landlord Says. Small landlord now has doubts about renting to tenants from housing assistance programs; tenant says his story is off base. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Bill would ban new paid parking lots. The Hawaii County Windward Planning Commission on Thursday will consider a bill banning the opening of paid parking lots on the island — an effort supported by the Planning Department but opposed by some business leaders. Tribune-Herald.
Bid protest delays start of Kealakehe sewage plant upgrade. Despite settlement last year of a federal civil suit brought by a community group against Hawaii County requiring it to begin upgrading to the Kealakehe Wastewater Treatment Plant by March 1, construction hasn’t started — and the plant continues to discharge sewage into Honokohau Small Boat Harbor in North Kona. Tribune-Herald.
Incumbent Faces Councilman In Race For State’s Biggest House District. Hawai‘i County Council member Matt Kaneali‘i-Kleinfelder is trying to unseat three-term state Rep. Jeanne Kapela in the Democratic primary this August. Civil Beat.
What does the Fourth of July mean to Native Hawaiians? It’s complicated. Celebrations and activities are taking place around the Big Island for the 250th anniversary of colonists in America declaring independence from Great Britain. However, for some Native Hawaiians, the day is more of a painful reminder of the illegal overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom. Big Island Now.
Counting down to 250: Festivities in Hilo, Kona will celebrate America’s milestone birthday. Fireworks permits allowing for the purchase of up to 5,000 individual firecrackers will be available starting Monday. Tribune-Herald.
Kaʻūpūlehu Marine Reserve reopening delayed. Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources and its community partners are completing final steps to reopen Kaʻūpūlehu Marine Reserve in waters off the west side of Hawaiʻi Island; however, the time frame was pushed back. Big Island Now.
Maui
Reconstruction of Kahului Airport’s main runway down to 2 options — with drastic differences in price, resiliency. After nearly a year of expert analysis, two options now are under consideration for reconstructing Kahului Airport’s main runway 2-20, which is 84 years old and “at the end of its useful life.” Neither is cheap. Big Island Now.
Kula Hospital reopening remains uncertain due to storm damage. The historic hospital has been closed since the storms struck in mid-March, dumping more than 50 inches of rain in the area, causing extensive water damage across most of the campus. The closure leaves the area with a gap in emergency care and has sent about 100 long-term-care patients to other facilities already at capacity. Star-Advertiser.
Concern grows over planned closure of Central Maui recycling center. A Central Maui recycling center used by residents for years is expected to close Tuesday, prompting concerns in the community and among Maui County Council members. Maui News.
Kauai
Officials’ ‘Grab And Go’ Taking Of Girl Leads To $950,000 Payout. State and Kauaʻi County workers coordinated the removal of the fifth grader without her mother’s knowledge — or an order from a judge. Star-Advertiser.
Germany out with first World Cup penalty shootout loss ever - Germany lost on World Cup penalties for the first time in their history as Paraguay delivered a shock shootout win.
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