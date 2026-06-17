Hawaii Supreme Court may rule on 2024 election allegations, Honolulu Council candiate Waters' eligibilty again goes to court, Jeep recall affects car rental companies, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Aloha State Daily.
U.S. claims ‘misunderstanding,’ requests Hawaii judge to alter her fossil fuels dismissal ruling. The Trump administration has asked a federal judge to reconsider the dismissal of its case against Hawaii for suing private fossil fuel companies, claiming in a new motion that the United States was deprived of a fair opportunity to amend its complaint because it misunderstood a question from the judge. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Ozawa Challenges Waters’ Honolulu Council Candidacy In Court. This is the third time the two candidates have faced off in court over this city council seat. Trevor Ozawa formally challenged Honolulu Council Chair Tommy Waters’ candidacy in circuit court on Tuesday, escalating a dispute as the candidates vie to represent Waikīkī, Kaimukī and East Honolulu on the council. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Building Permits Moving Faster For Homes, Slower For Businesses. The city is planning to expand its use of AI software after it showed promise in prescreening applications. Civil Beat.
7 of 14 Oahu beaches tested this weekend failed water quality levels. Some feel the state should do more testing and notification, so everyone knows about the conditions of our waters. KITV4.
Wildfire risks, limited evacuation options worry Leeward Oahu residents. As the third anniversary of the Maui wildfires approaches, residents and officials along Oahu’s Leeward Coast worry that their community of 55,000 residents faces the same risks that led to the Lahaina catastrophe — strong, hot winds, dry brush and only one reliable escape route. Star-Advertiser.
City’s ‘Hazard Explorer’ gives residents closer look at disaster threats. The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management on Tuesday launched a new online mapping tool that allows Oahu residents to identify potential hazards affecting their homes and neighborhoods and better prepare for natural disasters. Star-Advertiser.
Major Jeep recall impacts Hawaii rental business as fire risk prompts safety concerns. For local rental company Cabin Fever Campers, the recall is already taking a financial toll. Hawaii News Now.
They give us the answer': Oʻahu farm plants path for immigrant farmers. A new farm on Oʻahu's North Shore is working to employ refugees, immigrants and survivors of human trafficking while strengthening Hawaiʻi's food resilience and security. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
‘Aina Kupuna’ tax relief legislation advances. A Hawaii County Council committee unanimously approved legislation Tuesday that would establish a new property tax dedication known as “Aina Kupuna,” allowing local families who’ve owned generational lands for at least a century to pay minimum taxes and avoid being priced out of their ancestral homes. Tribune-Herald.
'Cease and desist’: TMT opponents urge project developer to drop plans to build on Maunakea. Leaders of the local movement against TMT on Monday sent a seven-page letter to project organizers warning them that continuing efforts to build the telescope on the Hawaii island mountaintop would be met with more opposition. Star-Advertiser.
Police make 450 more vehicle stops on Saddle Road. Between June 8 and June 14, police officers made 450 vehicle stops and identified numerous traffic violations on the highway, including 327 speeding violations, five reckless driving violations, two unsafe passing violations, and 287 other traffic violations. Tribune-Herald.
Police identify 17-year-old killed in fiery Saddle Road crash. The victim was identified as 17-year-old Mackenzie Valentin of Hilo. Hawaii News Now. Tribune-Herald.
State seeks to fine 3 Big Island men for illegal take of 4,000 ‘opihi from marine reserve. The incident occurred on Sept. 18, 2025, when the men were seen taking ‘opihi from the Ka‘ūpūlehu Marine Reserve. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Council weighs use of Affordable Housing Fund for homeless population. A Maui County Council committee is considering legislation that would require the County to set aside a portion of its Affordable Housing Fund each fiscal year to provide housing for residents with no income—a population currently excluded from the fund’s eligibility criteria. Maui Now.
Kalaupapa no longer offering tours following death of longtime resident. Kalaupapa National Historical Park announced Monday that Kalaupapa Saints Tours is no longer operating, leaving the park without any scheduled tours. Maui News.
Kauai
Updated multi-hazard plan enhances Kaua’i’s disaster preparedness. The Kauaʻi Emergency Management Agency has updated the document that provides a framework for future efforts to reduce damage from natural hazards across Kauaʻi County. Kauai Now.
Bon dance season is here! Kauai residents had the distinction of Bishop Takumi Inouye officiating when the Waimea Higashi Hongwanji Mission welcomed the first obon festival of the 2026 season last weekend. Garden Island.
Big Island police ID teen who died in Saddle Road crash - Hawaii island police have identified the driver of an SUV that died in a traffic collision on the morning of June 4 on Daniel K. Inouye Highway in Hilo a...
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