HMSA delays medical reimbursement changes, Kanakaole tapped to head DLNR, Grassroot Institute sues over campaign contribution limits, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Suit challenges campaign spending activity law. The nonprofit Grassroot Institute of Hawaii filed a federal lawsuit Friday seeking to invalidate the new state law, which intends to bar campaign spending activity by companies, labor unions and other organizations that had such abilities protected in a 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2010 under a case called Citizens United v. Federal Elections Commission. Star-Advertiser.
Green appoints Kanaka‘ole to head BLNR, DLNR. Gov. Josh Green announced Monday that Dawn Chang will retire as chairwoman of the Board of Land of Natural Resources and director of the Department of Land and Natural Resources, effective July 1. Green appointed Hawaii Island native Ryan Kanaka‘ole to serve as chairman of the board and director of the department. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Proposed guidelines reignite fight over aquarium fishing. After lawmakers refused to stop aquarium fishing this year, fishers are pushing for new limits, spurring debate over whether the controversial practice can be done sustainably. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi advocates say monk seal protection falls short amid harassment case. Hawaiian monk seals have been on the endangered species list for 50 years. But advocates of marine mammals say they need more protection from people, including enforcement and education. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
$3M in illegal rental fines uncollected a year after foreclosure threat. A year after the Honolulu City Council approved foreclosure on a short-term rental owner, the case remains unresolved — and nearly $3 million in fines remains uncollected. Hawaii News Now.
Agency unveils homelessness central response command center. The facility will will serve as a central command center for homelessness response efforts, gathering data from across Oahu and helping connect individuals with housing, support services and other resources. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
‘Cannot Happen Again’: Lawmaker Targets Doctors Who Impregnate Patients. After learning a beloved North Shore gynecologist was accused of using his own sperm to inseminate patients without their consent, Rep. Amy Perruso is seeking to outlaw this behavior. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Annual EPIC system update scheduled later this week. Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works and Planning departments will perform the annual update to the county’s Electronic Processing and Information Center — or EPIC — beginning early Thursday morning, June 11. The EPIC site will be unavailable from 1 a.m. June 11 through 8 a.m. Friday, June 12. Big Island Now.
$6M in renovations planned for UH Hilo theater. The Performing Arts Center at the University of Hawaii at Hilo has changed very little throughout its over 50-year lifespan, manager Lee Barnette-Dombroski said. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Man gets 2 years prison time for filing false FEMA claims. A man who stole more than $60,000 with his ex- girlfriend from the Federal Emergency Management Agency by lying about being victims of the deadly 2023 West Maui wildfires and the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires was sentenced to two years in federal prison Friday. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. KITV4.
West Maui Taxpayers Association to host candidate forum June 25. The West Maui Taxpayers Association will host its 2026 Primary Candidates Night on June 25 at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall. Maui News.
Empty Shelves: Young Brothers Misses 3 Shipments To Molokaʻi In 21 Days. The shipping monopoly has missed its past four shipments to the Friendly Isle, leaving residents frustrated by empty store shelves and costly alternatives. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kauaʻi police said financial dispute reason Billy Sinclair allegedly killed a 37-year-old in Hanalei. The victim, who was identified by his cousin on Facebook as Tito Reyes, was killed where he worked at a restaurant in Hanalei, police said. Kauai Now. Garden Island. KHON2.
Mike Coots joins county council race. Kauai-born photographer, ocean advocate, author and shark attack survivor Mike Coots announced his campaign for the Kauai County Council on Sunday. Garden Island.
JERA, LNG, and the Money Trail -- How a Japanese Energy Giant Is Working to Lock Hawaii Into Fossil Gas - *Posted on June 9, 2026, by Henry Curtis* *JERA Co., Inc. *is a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) and Chubu Electric Power, mak...
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