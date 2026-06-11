Man arrested over Gov. Green death threats, Maui wildfire settlement money faces delays, floating homeless encampments cleared on Oahu, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now.
Governor’s VIP Airport Lounge: See Inside The Guest Book. For 60 years, the Governor’s Airport Lounge next to the cultural gardens in Terminal 2 of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has been the primary venue for greeting and saying farewell to VIPs, including presidents, queens like Elizabeth II, and kings like Elvis. Civil Beat.
Survey links understaffing to long patient wait times at Kaiser Permanente. A new survey revealed that many Hawaiʻi behavioral health professionals at Kaiser Permanente believe understaffing in their departments has led to inefficient care. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Honolulu Council Member Is Shoo-In, But Can He Get More Done? Honolulu City Council member Matt Weyer has the distinction of being both sidelined by the council majority and running unopposed for reelection. Civil Beat.
Floating homeless encampments, tons of debris cleared from Kalihi waters. An estimated 25 to 30 people and dozens of their dogs lived in 25 or so hardened floating structures — the biggest was two stories tall and had two kitchens. City, state and nonprofit agencies teamed up to clear out floating homeless structures near Kahauiki Village. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Debris site at Central Oahu park deemed safe after testing, city says. The Honolulu Department of Environmental Services says soil testing at a former storm debris pile at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park found no harmful levels of contamination. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu police seize $11K in cash, 18 gambling machines in Mililani. Honolulu police on Tuesday afternoon shut down an illegal gambling room on Waimakua Place, seizing 18 gambling machines, more than $11,000 in cash and illegal drugs to collect as evidence. Star-Advertiser.
David Briscoe, AP journalist who chronicled Philippines’ democratic revolution, dies at 82. David Briscoe, a journalist for The Associated Press who chronicled the collapse of dictatorship and the rebirth of democracy during a dramatic period of upheaval in the Philippines, has died, his family said. He was 82. Associated Press.
Hawaii Island
Kahuku Unit management plan, EA open for comment; talk story sessions planned. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park invites the community to share feedback on the Comprehensive Site Management Plan and Environmental Assessment for the park’s Kahuku Unit in Ka‘u. Tribune-Herald.
Lead removal project paves way for $78M rehabilitation of Hakalau bridge. Work to remove lead contamination from the ground beneath the Hakalau Stream Bridge started on June 4, according to the state Department of Transportation. Tribune-Herald.
New building opens at East Hawaii Health Clinics in Hilo. Hilo Benioff Medical Center held a grand opening celebration Wednesday for a new building at East Hawaii Health Clinics. Medical Office Building 3 is the new home of urgent care, neurology, general surgery, gynecologic surgery, plastic surgery and vascular surgery. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui attorney warns fire survivors settlement money could be delayed as some lawyers ‘likely’ to fight ruling. A Maui lawyer is warning clients that first payments from the $4 billion settlement may not arrive this week as expected. Hawaii News Now.
West Maui water quality testing finds few impacts after Lahaina wildfire. Hui O Ka Wai Ola, a network of marine citizen scientists, found that salinity has increased in Maui at nearly all sites due to extreme drought, turbidity levels are always above state Department of Health standards, and nitrate levels often exceed those standards, according to a report released over the weekend by the hui. Maui Now.
County seeks input on plans to restore Lahaina Royal Complex. Maui County officials are developing a Lahaina Royal Complex Master Plan aimed at restoring portions of the historic center of the Hawaiian Kingdom, including Mokuhinia Pond and Moku’ula Island. Maui News.
Ranching Could Soon Come To An End On Moloka‘i. Paniolo Blame TB Testing. Quarantine rules to prevent bovine tuberculosis are crippling the industry — and a way of life — on rural Hawai‘i island. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kaua‘i residents invited to attend invasive pest meeting. Organized by the University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience, the two-day gathering, slated for Aug. 11-12, centers around the theme, “Protecting Island Ecosystems: Biosecurity, Invasive Species, and Resilience.” Kauai Now.
July guide to a Hawaii vacation - If you are planning a July vacation to the Hawaiian Islands, be sure to check out our newly release July Hawaii vacation page. You’ll be prepared for the...
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