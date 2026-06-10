Drivers rarely reimbursed for vehicle damage from road conditions, Honolulu considers regulating Waikiki buskers, Hawaii joins nationwide ballistic testing network, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaii joins national network of gun crime evidence. Hawaii joined the rest of the nation recently by joining a computer network run by the U.S. Department of Justice that captures, stores and compares digital images of ballistic evidence pulled from shell casings found at gun crime scenes. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Bill banning cash crypto purchases at kiosks awaits governor’s decision. Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green has until the end of the month to send his intent-to-veto list to lawmakers. Among the legislation he is considering is a bill that would ban using cash to buy cryptocurrency at kiosks. Hawaii News Now.
UH athletics to get $5M for NIL compensation. Bank of Hawaii, First Hawaiian Bank, Matson shipping company and community leaders Jack Tsui and Walter Dods are each contributing $200,000 a year to help the University of Hawaii retain and recruit student-athletes and also provide Title IX-compliant opportunities. Star-Advertiser.
Getting up to SPEED: New task force continues work to streamline permitting process. The task force during its May 27 meeting reviewed outcomes from the 2026 Hawai‘i Legislative Session, including measures from the first round of Permitted Interaction Groups and discussed legislation tied to prior recommendations and broader permitting reform priorities. Kauai Now.
FEMA deadline is Saturday to seek Kona-low storm aid. The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday reminded the public that Saturday is the deadline to apply for aid from its individual assistance program that can help local homeowners and renters on Oahu, Hawaii island and islands of Maui County cover losses from the March 10-24 storms if their primary residence suffered damage. Star-Advertiser.
New survey tracks changes in Hawaiʻi period poverty. A 2021 statewide survey revealed that half of respondents have missed school or work because of their period. The second version of the survey is now open to track how trends have changed and if recently enacted laws have increased period product accessibility. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Pursuing performers: Should Waikiki buskers be regulated? Street performers help bring Waikiki to life, but some residents said the entertainment is causing problems. City leaders are now looking at new rules to crack down on unregulated performers. KHON2.
Honolulu budget leaves out support for storm-impacted farmers. Oʻahu farmers still reeling from the Kona low storms didn’t get the funding assistance they asked for from the Honolulu City Council, so city support for them may be sparse. Hawaii Public Radio.
‘Aloha’ to Aloha Stadium, final tripping event. Another major chapter in the history of Aloha Stadium came to an end Tuesday as crews carried out the final stadium tripping event, marking a significant milestone in the dismantling of the iconic facility. KHON2.
Workers fear for safety at overcrowded state hospital. The union representing staff at Hawaii State Hospital says it is considering filing a grievance over unsafe conditions as overcrowding increases while staff resources fall. Nearly 390 patients were in the mental health facility this weekend, according to sources. The hospital was built for about 300 patients. Hawaii News Now.
Some Kapolei residents frustrated for now being ticketed for no parking area. Residents at a Kapolei townhouse complex said they’re feeling frustrated, as authorities are now cracking down on the street parking they’ve been using for years. KHON2.
Council approves potential purchase of Queen Theater. Legislation aimed at pushing the city to acquire and restore the long-derelict Queen Theater in Kaimuki into a public, multipurpose venue has received Honolulu City Council approval. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Dramatic Shakeup Coming To Hawai‘i County Council. Priorities, alliances and leadership could change with four open seats this election. Three council members — Ashley Kierkiewicz, Matt Kealiʻi-Kleinfelder and Rebecca Villegas — are termed out. Michelle Galimba is not seeking another two-year term. This could lead to a dramatic shift in how the council operates. Civil Beat.
Hawaii police issue 300+ citations on deadly highway. In less than a week, Big Island police issued more than 300 citations during traffic enforcement on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as Saddle Road. KHON2.
‘Terrified’ Kids’ Long-Held Concerns About Dentist Surface After Viral Video. Dr. Andrew Choy is one of few pediatric dentists in the Hilo area accepting Medicaid. Parents who say he’s traumatized their kids now drive four hours round trip to visit someone else. Civil Beat.
Emergency officials say 18 homes destroyed in South Kona quake. Civil Defense told HPR that 18 homes were destroyed, and 104 homes sustained major damage during the May 22nd earthquake. Hawaii Public Radio.
A wet start to the dry season in East Hawaii. June 1 marked the official start of the dry season for most of Hawaii, but that might not be apparent after the rainfall East Hawaii has received so far this month. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
County to provide update on zoning code rewrite June 17. The Maui County Department of Planning is inviting residents, businesses and other stakeholders to learn more about the ongoing rewrite of Title 19 of the Maui County Code, the set of laws governing how land and buildings throughout the county can be used and developed. Maui News.
Public comments due July 8 on Lahaina sewer force main replacement project. Public comments are being accepted through July 8 on a draft environmental assessment for a Maui County project to replace a sewer force main in Lahaina. Maui Now.
6 tons of trash removed from Pūlehu Road, 34 abandoned vehicles tagged during ‘routine cleanup’. The area has a known history of people living in vehicles along that stretch. Maui Now.
Hawaiʻi Immigrant Charged With Voting Illegally Amid Trump Crackdown. The case is the first in at least 40 years in Hawaiʻi involving a noncitizen. A Maui resident who emigrated from the Philippines more than a decade ago was arraigned in federal court Tuesday on charges of voting illegally, the first such case in Hawaiʻi in at least 40 years involving a noncitizen. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Friends mourn Sergio ‘Tito’ Reyes, who was murdered after his shift at Mexican restaurant in Hanalei. They remember the 37-year-old chef as a person who loved cars, DJing, arts, the beach, his job, his friends and his family, whom he regularly sent money to in Guatemala. Kauai Now.
Applegate supporters take to the streets. Candidate for Kauai County Council Paul Applegate joined about 30 of his campaign supporters in waving support signs and greeting motorists on Friday in Hanapepe, fronting the Kauai Soto Zen Temple and the Hanapepe Armory. Garden Island.
The PUC Intervention Barrier -- A Structural Three-Punch Knockout - Posted on June 10, 2026, by Henry Curtis How the regulatory system shuts out environmental, community, and cultural groups before a single word of their...
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