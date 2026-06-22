Kidani leaving Senate, endangered yellow-face bee could thwart Turtle Bay development, toll booth proposed for Maunakea access road, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. KITV4. Hawaii News Now.
Key lawmaker’s exit creates power void in Legislature. Sen. Karl Rhoads, 63, will end his 20-year career. Colleagues say Rhoads doesn’t play power games or politics with bills like other Hawaii lawmakers despite his position chairing a powerful committee where he oversaw the confirmation of 70 state court judges and justices. Star-Advertiser.
Bill Requiring AI Platforms to Protect Minors Awaits Governor’s Signature. Senate Bill 3001 requires AI companion platforms operating in Hawaii to provide disclosures to users, establish protocols for responding to prompts involving suicidal ideation or self-harm, and implement safeguards. Hawaii News Now.
Proposed protest limits at UH trigger concerns. University of Hawaii President Wendy Hensel in the fall plans to release proposed changes that would impose new limits on speech and protests across all 10 UH campuses. Star-Advertiser.
Draft bill in Congress calls for negotiation on Army land leases in Hawaii. A draft of Congress’s annual military spending bill approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee contains language that would limit the Army’s ability to seize land in Hawaii through eminent domain. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Utilities work to strengthen grid resiliency. Emergency officials are warning residents to brace for the possibility of extended power outages as Hawaii enters an El Nino season expected to generate five to 13 tropical storms in the Central Pacific Basin. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
The Future Of Honolulu Rail: Report Details Pricey Possibilities. The new report envisions innovative rail extensions to reach much more of Oʻahu’s population but the HART board is asking for more study in anticipation of seeking more public funding. Civil Beat.
Honolulu rail board still must finalize next year’s $1.07B budget. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s $1.07 billion operating and capital budgets for fiscal year 2027, which begins July 1, have been approved, but with a catch. Star-Advertiser.
Turtle Bay’s Tiniest Residents Could Thwart Luxury Resort Plans. Litigation could see new environmental conditions for construction and cultural interests on land parcels at Turtle Bay. A multi-billion-dollar corporation’s plan to build a 375-room luxury resort on 50 acres of North Shore coastal real estate has run into an unexpected hurdle in the form of some of Oʻahu’s smallest and rarest residents — the Hawaiian Yellow-Faced Bee. Civil Beat.
Deadline extended for relocation of Waianae homeless encampment. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has extended to October the deadline for Puʻuhonua O Waiʻanae (POW), one of Hawaii’s largest long‑standing homeless encampments, to vacate its makai shoreline site and relocate to a new kauhale community. Star-Advertiser.
New UH AI data center aims to improve healthcare throughout Pacific region. More than $12 million in federal funding has spurred researchers at the University of Hawaii’s Cancer Center and John A. Burns School of Medicine to focus on converting a garage-sized, air-conditioned, ground-floor room at the Cancer Center into Hawaii’s first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence data center. Star-Advertiser.
$1M investment aims to speed up Honolulu’s bikeshare program. The city is prepared to invest $1 million from the Climate Resiliency Fund into bringing 600 bikes back into circulation and to put additional funds into fixing the stations. Star-Advertiser.
Master developer expands into rental housing ownership. James Campbell Co. announced Wednesday that it bought The Element, a 318-unit rental apartment complex developed in 2020 at Ho‘opili on the Ewa plain near Kapolei. Star-Advertiser.
Canoe club fights eviction from Ewa Beach shoreline after nearly 20 years. Kamahao Canoe Club says the shoreline at Hammer Point, located within Kapilina Beach Homes, has served as a gathering place for Hawaiian canoe traditions for nearly 20 years. Club leaders say they were recently told they must vacate the property, though the deadline has been extended to November. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Toll booth, cultural center proposed for Maunakea Access Road. Two years after the Hawaii Supreme Court ruled that the access road to the Maunakea summit had been illegally seized and designated as state property in 2018 by the Hawaii Department of Transportation, plans to manage it going forward are under discussion. Tribune-Herald.
Rural Hawaiʻi Island Candidates Want More Say — And Resources. Candidates from South Kona, Kaʻū and Puna share their responses to questions about water, agriculture, waste and other environmental challenges in their districts. Civil Beat.
Geothermal, Housing, Vacation Rentals: Hawaiʻi Council District 6 Candidate Q&As. Five candidates are in the running for the district made up of Big Islandʻs south-west corner. Civil Beat.
Puna Alternate Route Study underway but delayed. Publication of a state and Hawaii County-funded traffic study exploring alternate routes into Puna District has been delayed by at least half a year, according to the county Department of Public Works. Tribune-Herald.
Waikoloa Green Project Stirs Wildfire Evacuation Route Concerns. The need for another road in Waikoloa, especially for use during emergencies, was a part of Thursday's Leeward Planning Commission discussion. Big Island Video News.
County eyes Kona Kmart for events center. Micah Kamohoali‘i, a kumu hula, fashion designer and Aloha Festivals Island of Hawaii executive director, is asking the county to use the 125,000-square-foot building, which has been vacant since Kmart shuttered in 2018. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
‘A lot at stake for West Maui’: Three longtime residents face off in Aug. 8 Democratic primary. A chef, a high school teacher and a business advocate are competing for the chance to represent West Maui in a state Democratic primary race left wide open by incumbent Ellie Conchran’s unexpected switch to the Republican Party in March. Maui Now.
West Maui condo agrees to finally put in public beach access that was required 50 years ago. The owners and association of a West Maui condominium complex that has not provided required public beach access for nearly five decades have agreed to finally install a pathway and stairs to the shoreline to avoid nearly $2 million in fines from Maui County. Maui Now.
Lānaʻi School Relies On Temporary Power Lines For Years. The education department did not provide a timeframe for when Lānaʻi High and Elementary would receive permanent repairs to its electrical system. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kauai Police Department warns public about increase in vehicle fuel thefts. The Kauai Police Department (KPD) is advising residents and visitors to remain vigilant following an increase in fuel thefts from vehicles reported across the island. Recent incidents involve suspects cutting gas tank lines from parked vehicles, and drilling holes in gas tanks. Garden Island.
‘This center is for them’: Kauaʻi County hosts blessing for new Piʻikoi Youth Center dedicated to keiki, ʻohana. “Every child who walks through these doors will have a safe, welcoming place to learn, play and grow, and every family will have a place to turn for the programs and support they need," said Kauaʻi County Mayor Derek Kawakami. Kauai Now.
Kaua‘i Police Ignored Warnings Ahead Of Murder, Residents Say. Neighbors repeatedly told law enforcement that William Sinclair had firearms and was using them to terrorize neighbors. Civil Beat.
The Hawaii PUC Repository Docket Problem -- A Structural Challenge to Public Rights - Public Utilities Commission. Post on June 22, 2026 by Henry Curtis Life of the Land's multi-year campaign has exposed a fundamental procedural failure ...
No comments:
Post a Comment