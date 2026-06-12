Trump proclamation reopens Pacific marine monuments to commercial fishing, 4th-ranking state official now acting governor, scientists warn of El Niño dangers, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Bloomberg. Hawaii News Now.
Finance Director Seth Colby temporarily acting as governor. The fourth-highest ranking state official in Hawaii’s line of succession will be in charge of the islands until Monday, while Gov. Josh Green, Acting Lt. Gov. Keith Regan and Attorney General Anne Lopez will simultaneously be off island for separate trips, leaving Seth Colby, the newly confirmed director of the Department of Budget and Finance, in charge. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
El Nino officially arrives — with warning. As El Nino officially takes hold in the Pacific, the National Weather Service on Thursday warned there’s a likely chance it could rank “among the largest El Nino events in the historical record going back to 1950.” Star-Advertiser. Associated Press.
Oahu
NOAA: Monk seal pup in Waikiki to be relocated upon weaning. As with previous Hawaiian monk seals born at Kaimana Beach, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has decided that after weaning, the pup will be relocated to a remote and less crowded location. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
State Rep. Christopher Muraoka's Dogs Are ‘Terrorizing’ People, Neighbor Says After Attack. A neighbor who says he was attacked by the dogs in March says the animals have been menacing neighbors for two years. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
HPD: Eight extra officers deployed to patrol Saddle Road. Police have increased their presence on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway since June 4, in response to five recent fatalities on the Big Island’s main east-west traffic artery and the declaration of a traffic emergency by the state. Tribune-Herald.
Tropic Care To Return to Hawaiʻi Island in June 2026. From June 19 to June 28, uniformed military members “will deliver no-cost medical, dental and optometry care at multiple primary sites and outreach locations,” officials say. Big Island Video News.
Researchers deploy sensors in aftermath of 6.0 quake. Following the magnitude-6.0 earthquake that rocked Hawaii Island on May 22, researchers from the University of Hawaii have been at work trying to better understand the cause and implications of the event, which damaged about 150 structures. Tribune-Herald.
3 Big Island men in race to unseat Hawaiʻi Gov. Green. Who else from the island is running for state, U.S. seats? In Hawaiʻi for the 2026 elections, the primary will be held on Aug. 8 and the general election on Nov. 3. Big Island Now.
Maui
Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens in ‘Īao reopens; Caution urged near storm damaged pavilions. Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens in ‘Īao Valley, reopened Saturday after severe damage from back-to-back Kona low storms in March, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation. Maui Now.
Police: Haiku couple car-jacked by armed man on Hana Highway. A Haiku couple was treated for minor injuries after an armed robbery Wednesday morning near Hoʻokipa Beach Park, according to Maui police. Maui News.
Relief arrives after cargo delays leave Molokai stores running low. The first cargo barge in more than three weeks arrived on Molokai and Lanai yesterday, bringing long-awaited supplies to residents and businesses. KHON2.
Kauai
Two separate Kauai homes burn in one day, causing $1.8M in damages. The first fire was reported at a residence near ‘Anini Beach and the second at a home in the Kapahi area of Kapa’a. No injuries were reported in either incident. KITV4.
Kaua‘i Shrimp: Harvesting Pounds From Ponds To Help Feed Hawai‘i. The shrimp farm has been part of West Kaua‘i’s agricultural landscape for decades. Civil Beat.
Justice Department clears Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. - WASHINGTON >> The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division said it has cleared Paramount Skydance Corp’s planned $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. ...
No comments:
Post a Comment