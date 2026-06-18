Hawaii in bottom third of states for academic and economic outcomes, sugary drinks banned from SNAP purchases, state Supreme Court asked to free elephants at Honolulu Zoo, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
State to restrict sugary drinks for SNAP recipients. Along with alcohol and tobacco, those using their EBT cards will not be able to buy sugary beverages. KITV4.
Ed Case Says No To Debating Jarrett Keohokalole In Congressional Race. Experts say there’s little advantage for incumbents to debate their opponents even though the event benefits voters. U.S. Rep. Ed Case said he will not debate state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole in advance of the Aug. 8 Democratic primary, arguing that his opponent has had nothing substantive to offer in terms of policy or explaining how he would better represent Hawaiʻi in Washington. Civil Beat.
Military leaders from 25 countries gather in Waikiki to talk coastal warfare. About 300 service members from 25 countries are meeting at the Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies for the 12th Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, a gathering organized by U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific that each year takes place in different locations around the region. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Should Other Animals Have Human Rights? Hawai‘i Court To Decide. The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court is being asked to free two elephants at the Honolulu Zoo based on the idea that the animals are entitled to legal personhood. Civil Beat.
New HPD Chief Lazar meets with police commission ahead of swearing in. Honolulu’s next police chief met with the Police Commission as he prepares to take office. David Lazar emphasized recruitment, retention, and modernization efforts. He will be officially sworn in on July 2nd. KITV4.
Honolulu Ocean Safety Department goes digital. The City and County of Honolulu’s Ocean Safety Department is moving to a fully digital reporting system, which will replace the previous manual system that required lifeguards to handwrite incidents on paper logs. Hawaii Public Radio.
Makiki Community Garden members happy that city finds funding. After false starts and a funding mistake, Honolulu officials announced it is finally installing fencing around the Makiki Community Garden. KHON2.
Police presence to rise amid Oahu accidents. Oʻahu has recorded 19 traffic fatalities in 2026, and multiple crashes causing serious injuries. This includes Saturday’s, June 13, multi-vehicle crash, which involved six vehicles, one with multiple children in it, including a 5-day-old infant. KHON2.
Lawmakers host Manoa emergency prep forum after Kona low flooding. On Wednesday, a forum was held at Noelani Elementary School. Organizers said the meeting aimed to provide information to prepare for weather emergencies or other public safety threats, as well as to highlight “lessons learned” from the recent flooding. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Council postpones eminent domain resolution targeting Puna land. The Hawaii County Council on Wednesday agreed to postpone a resolution calling for the acquisition of 3.74 acres of coastal Puna land using eminent domain to widen Government Beach Road — a measure described by opposition testifiers as “criminal” and an attempt to “trample” on the landowner’s rights. Tribune-Herald.
FEMA joins county, state emergency management teams to assess South Kona earthquake damages. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is in South Kona this week to assess properties damaged by the 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck on May 22, rocking homes off their foundations and destroying dozens of catchment systems that left residents without potable water. Big Island Now. Big Island Video News.
Meeting set to discuss Kona airport master plan. The state Department of Transportation is holding its third community information meeting for the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole master plan update. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Council panel rejects charter amendment to set aside transient accommodations tax for climate fund. A Maui County Council committee decided against a proposed Maui County Charter amendment to dedicate a fifth of the County’s transient accommodations tax revenue to climate change and impacts. Maui Now.
Affordable-housing project awaits County Council action Friday. The project is on more than 160 acres of vacant land connected to Hansen and Pūlehu roads, with a variety of commercial, recreational and light-industrial uses and 1,608 multifamily housing units, including about 800 affordable units. Maui News.
Maui Police Chief: Recent Scare Underscores Lax Security At County Offices. After a suspect flashed what he implied was a gun at a planning office, Police Chief John Pelletier and others are calling for urgent action. Civil Beat.
‘Īao Valley emergency flood repairs approved; but questions arise about long-term impacts to river. On Tuesday, the Hawai‘i Commission on Water Resource Management decided the work done by residents in the days after the flood to move rocks with excavators and redirect the Wailuku River was in line with emergency rules and won’t require additional permitting. Maui Now.
Plan to expand facilities at Makena State Park sparks criticism. Some Maui residents are critical of a plan to expand the facilities at Makena State Park in South Maui, saying the project would threaten endangered hawksbill turtles and increase the likelihood of serious spinal injuries. Maui News.
Kauai
Kauaʻi grand jury indicts Billy Sinclair on all 28 counts following homicide in Hanalei. Fifth Circuit Court Chief Judge Michael Soong issued a no bail warrant for the 51-year-old murder suspect who has been in custody since he was captured by law enforcement on June 8 after a two-day manhunt. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
Kaimana Beach reopens after departure of monk seal mom, pup - Kaimana Beach fully reopened this morning, without netting barriers, after Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi and her pup left the area, according to the Honolulu ...
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