Green to sign off on tax cuts and budget today, state prepares for Hawaiʻi America250 celebrations, 140 Kauai coffee jobs saved, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii AG to review Supreme Court decision on gun law. The state Department of the Attorney General is reviewing Thurday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to strike down restrictions on where and when guns may be carried, but said current Hawaii law should still be obeyed. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
New funding opens for Hawaiʻi farmers, ranchers, forest managers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering $18.5 million through the Hawaiʻi Grown Partnership for Agriculture, or HiGPA, project. The funds will go toward conservation efforts and market expansion initiatives led by farmers, ranchers and forest managers across the islands. Hawaii Public Radio.
New loan program set to help homeowners finance cesspool conversions. This session, state lawmakers allocated $2 million in Green Fee funds to create a new low-interest loan and grant program for residents looking to convert their cesspools. Hawaii Public Radio.
OHA reopens TV station study after vote shift. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs on Thursday revived a proposal to explore buying Honolulu television stations KITV and KIKU, approving up to $172,500 for due diligence after Trustee John D. Waihe‘e IV reversed his earlier vote and shifted the board’s majority. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Mokulele Airlines tests electric aircraft. Real‑world testing of electric aircraft began in Hawaii on Thursday — a pivotal step toward evaluating whether zero‑emission planes can support interisland cargo and passenger service and help the state meet its aggressive climate goals. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Jones Act, Renewables and Trump: U.S. House 1st District Candidate Q&As. Eight candidates are competing for the 1st Congressional District. Civil Beat.
Climate Change, The Military And Housing: U.S. House 2nd District Candidate Q&As. Seven candidates are on the ballot for Hawaiʻi’s 2nd Congressional District. The district extends over 6,200 square miles and includes all the neighbor islands and parts of suburban and rural Oʻahu. Civil Beat.
As America 250 nears, Hawaiʻi prepares homegrown celebrations. In Hawaiʻi, those preparations are being led by the Hawaiʻi America250 Commission, which is chaired by Hawaiʻi Island resident Peter Young. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
NOAA: Monk seal Ka‘ale’s death was caused by toxoplasmosis. According to NOAA, the parasite reproduces in cats’ intestines, and its infectious eggs are released into the environment through cat feces. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Volunteers say more protections are needed for Rocky and her monk seal pup at Kalaeloa beach. Rocky the monk seal is famed for giving birth to pups at Kaimana Beach. This time, she decided to give birth to a pup at Nimitz Beach at Kalaeloa for the first time, an area rarely used by monk seals for that purpose. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu satellite city halls to stop cash property tax payments. Beginning July 2026, Oahu satellite city halls will no longer accept cash payments for real property taxes. Property tax payments at satellite city halls must be paid by check, credit card or debit card. KHON2. KITV4.
Part Of A Frantic Charge To Feed People During Covid, He’s Now Charged With Fraud. Former city employee, who helped steer federal funds to the hungry, is accused of deceiving the food bank into spending money that wasn’t there. Civil Beat.
State orders junkyard shutdown as violations mount. The state Department of Health has ordered a junkyard next to Waiawa Stream to shut down. There are multiple city violations, but operations are still going on. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Aircraft Alert Issued For Hawaiʻi Island Ahead of RIMPAC 2026. Jet engine and aircraft noise may increase to and from Pōhakuloa Training Area in July for the 2026 Rim of the Pacific exercise. Big Island Video News.
Community invited to learn more about how to grow vegetables in Hawaiʻi. “Vegetable Production for Hawai’i Growers” with researcher, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa tropical plant and soil sciences professor and University of Hawaiʻi Extension Specialist Ted Radovich is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon June 27 at Kohala Village Hub Barn in Hāwī. Big Island Now.
Honokaa suspect in child enticement case to receive mental exam. Police became aware that 23-year-old Honokaa resident Kainalu Palik allegedly used the messaging app Snapchat to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex after her 17-year-old sister noticed the sexually explicit messages on her younger sister’s phone and notified authorities, according to court documents filed by police. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
New Maui County water rates set to go into effect with new fiscal year, July 1. During Maui County Council final 2027 budget deliberations, members of the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee members did not recommend substantive changes to the Department of Water Supply’s proposed 5% increase to monthly service fees and higher tiered rates for fiscal 2027. Maui Now.
Public presentation of final designs for Olowalu-Ukumehame coastline coming July 9. Conceptual landscape designs that could help shape the future of the Olowalu-Ukumehame coastline will be presented to the public July 9 at the Maui Ocean Center Sphere in Maalaea. Maui News.
Kauai
140 Kauai Coffee Jobs Saved Through New Land Lease Agreement. After months of uncertainty around the future of the country’s largest coffee grower, roughly 140 jobs at Kauai Coffee Company will be preserved through a new long-term agricultural lease. Civil Beat. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
Can A $400+ Million Loan Push The Stagnant Coco Palms Project Ahead? The Kaua‘i project is could reopen in 2028, after being closed for nearly four decades. Developers behind the planned rebirth of Kaua‘i’s famed Coco Palms hotel have secured a $431 million loan to reconstruct the 1953 resort where Elvis Presley’s “Blue Hawaii” was filmed. Civil Beat.
U.S. loosens restrictions on Anthropic’s Mythos model - SAN FRANCISCO >> Anthropic and the Trump administration reached a deal today to bring one of the company’s most powerful artificial intelligence models b...
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