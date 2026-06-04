Legislature passes bills to speed up construction permits, judge rules House committee meetings illegal, Honolulu and Kauai councils pass spending plans, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Judge: Closed-door House committee meetings were illegal. A Honolulu judge ruled last week that closed-door meetings of a state House of Representatives committee that were held prior to the 2025 legislative session violated the Hawaii Constitution. Tribune-Herald.
Hot Races For Congress, Lieutenant Governor Top Hawaiʻi Primary. Large fields of candidates are also vying to be mayor of Maui and Kauaʻi and to fill open seats in the Legislature. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council adopts nearly $5B budget package. In the face of a threatened budget veto by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, the City Council on Wednesday voted 6-3 to approve a $4.96 billion budget package for fiscal year 2027, which begins July 1. Civil Beat. KITV4. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu City Council: Waters, Ozawa in familiar rematch. As of Tuesday, June 2, more notable races are shaping up. Including what’s become a perennial rematch on the Honolulu City Council — East Oahu incumbent chairman Tommy Waters, versus former chairman Trevor Ozawa. KHON2.
Rail construction to bring major disruptions to Kakaako. Construction on Honolulu’s rail project is moving into Kakaako, and major disruptions are expected in the area. Some blocks of Halekauwila Street will be completely shut down as crews move in. KHON2.
North Shore farmers seek city’s help with storm damage. Oahu farmers who suffered $20 million in losses due to the two Kona-low storms in March implored the Honolulu City Council on Wednesday to pass a budget bill that would include a $41 million emergency response and recovery fund to help them as well as provide flood control studies and improvements. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Honolulu’s $46M Claims Bill: HPD Chases, Bike Accidents, A Tossed Surfboard. Taxpayers are on the hook for more than 90 claims a year on average, from minor property damage to major injuries. Civil Beat.
Oahu man, 60, challenges Hawaiian homes policy. Act as discriminatory and unconstitutional. Oahu resident Eric Sean Ryan, 60, a founder of Hawaii Republican Action, filed a lawsuit Monday alleging that the federal government does not distribute public land by bloodline. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press.
5th youth arrested in North Shore mob attack; adult suspect sought. The Honolulu Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man captured in photographs during an assault when a mob attacked a 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man who tried to aide the teen at Waialee Beach on the North Shore Saturday night. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
General Plan approved despite fervent opposition. The Hawaii County Council voted 5-3 on Wednesday in favor of passing a long-term public planning document described by opponents at the meeting as “treason,” an “act of war,” a “blatant land-grab,” “brainwashing,” “immoral” and the product of “blackmail.” Council members Dennis Onishi, Ashley Kierkiewicz and Holeka Inaba all cast “no” votes. Puna Councilman Matt Kaneali‘i-Kleinfelder was absent. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County Council moves forward on using eminent domain for Puna road project. Resolution 567-26 authorizes the county’s condemnation and acquisition of a long, thin strip of land 55-foot-wide and 1.5-mile-long running along the edge of two separate parcels that total about 230 acres in the Keonepoko Iki subdivision, just north of the Hawaiian Shores neighborhood. Big Island Now.
12 Hawaii Island students receive $47K in scholarships. The Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation has named 12 high school seniors from Hawaii Island as scholarship recipients of its annual Legacy Scholarship Program. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Four lawmakers unopposed for re-election; Mayor’s office and a few Maui Council seats hotly contested. Two Maui County Council members are headed back to office without a fight, along with Central Maui Sen. Troy Hashimoto and Kahului Rep. Justin Woodson who’re also uncontested for re-election. Maui Now.
HDOT starting preliminary environmental studies for Lahaina Bypass Phase 1C. The state Department of Transportation has started preliminary environmental studies for a northern portion of the Lahaina Bypass. The proposed Lahaina Bypass Phase 1C spans approximately 3 miles from Keawe Street to Kakaʻalaneo Drive. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Ups Funding For Homeless Services, Mental Health, Substance Abuse. The funding is part of the county’s nearly $499 million spending plan for fiscal year 2027. The full council approved the county budget for next fiscal year on Wednesday after a few months of deliberations. Civil Beat.
Pacific Missile Range Facility cancels Freedom Fest 2026 during year to celebrate nation’s 250th birthday. The Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands on Kauaʻi announced via its Facebook page that it is canceling the upcoming America’s Most West Freedom Fest event scheduled for July 2 despite it being the nation’s 250th birthday. Kauai Now.
Public can review University of Hawai‘i Economic Research Organization 2026 Kaua‘i Economic Outlook. Kaua‘i County Office of Economic Development says the outlook — which is prepared annually — provides valuable insights into the economic trends, opportunities and challenges that shape the Garden Isle’s future. Kauai Now.
Jalen Brunson and the Knicks rally to win a Game 1 thriller over the Spurs - SAN ANTONIO >> Jalen Brunson was beaten and battered but not dismayed, and the New York Knicks star had enough energy to orchestrate a fine George Gervin...
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