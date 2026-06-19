Automatic voter registration law kicks in next year, whistleblower alleges bribery in health insurance practice, state finalizes agreement to acquire Wahiawa Dam, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Whistleblower Alleges Medical Giant Bribed Hawaiʻi Provider. Lawsuit claims Abbott Laboratories defrauded federal health insurance programs. Kris Ghosh says medical device and pharmaceutical giant Abbott Laboratories wrongly fired him after he began internally reporting what he says were illegal kickbacks meant to entice clinics in Hawai‘i to use the company’s equipment for outpatient procedures. Ghosh has laid out his allegations in a federal whistleblower complaint against Abbott. Civil Beat.
Oahu
State finalizes agreement to acquire Wahiawa Dam and irrigation system. The state Agribusiness Development Corporation has approved the transfer of the Wahiawa Dam and irrigation system from Dole Foods Hawaii to the state. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu invests $85M in wastewater treatment plant upgrades. Major improvements are coming to the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the Department of Environmental Services broke ground on two new projects on Thursday. KHON2.
Parking rates increase at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for cars parked over 6 hours. Parking between six to seven hours will be raised from $23 to $24, parking between seven to eight hours will be raised from $25 to $27 and the rate for parking eight hours or more (including overnight parking) will be raised from $27 to $29. KITV4. Hawaii News Now.
Pentagon ‘restores’ Hawaii-based Pacific command’s old name. The Pentagon has moved to have its Oahu-based command that overseas all operations across the Pacific and parts of the Indian Ocean revert to its old name. On Wednesday the Pentagon announced that it has made the decision to “restore” the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command at Camp Smith to its original name of U.S. Pacific Command. Star-Advertiser.
Mililani teacher housing complex on track for 2027. The Hawaii School Facilities Authority announced that the final environmental assessment for Kumelewai Hale, a 95-unit affordable rental housing project planned on the campus of Mililani High School, has been completed. Star-Advertiser.
Ozawa lawsuit seeks to remove Waters from race. Trevor Ozawa, a former Honolulu City Council member and District 4 candidate in 2026, has sued Council Chair Tommy Waters and state and city election officials, arguing Waters is ineligible under the City Charter to seek a third consecutive term. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Decade Of Big Island’s ‘Try Wait’ Moratorium Spurs Plenty Fish — And Poaching. Ten years of no fishing has led to a huge recovery on a stretch of the Kona Coast. Now comes the hard part: Protecting those gains. Civil Beat.
Bouncing back: Coral preservation efforts at Kahalu‘u are paying off. For the first time in decades, the water of Kahalu‘u Bay was transformed to a milky white last month, a sign of coral reproduction. Tribune-Herald.
Commission approves permit for renovation of Kona Seaside Shops. The Hawaii County Leeward Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved issuing a permit for the renovation of the Kona Seaside Shops found along Ali‘i Drive — a project that multiple commissioners described as a much-needed “uplift” for the economically struggling seaside boulevard. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
‘Zero aloha’: Maui County Council considers raising fines on loud car stereos. On Friday, the Maui County Council is expected to consider turning up the fines on drivers who won’t turn down their loud after-market stereos. Maui News.
Kālepa project closes remote East Maui roadway during daytime hours on weekdays. Hāna Highway at Kālepa Point is closed to traffic on weekdays (M-F) between mile markers 38 and 39 while Kālepa Rockfall Netting Replacement project work is conducted. Work takes place Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is anticipated to last five months. Maui Now.
Kauai
Feral Cats, ICE And Overtourism: Kauaʻi County Mayoral Candidates’ Q&As. The terming out of Kauaʻi County Mayor Derek Kawakami has set up an electoral contest between half-a-dozen nonpartisan candidates all looking for votes in the Hawaiʻi General Election on Nov. 3. Civil Beat.
Did the PUC Quietly Open the Door to LNG -- Life of the Land Seeks Answers - Public Utilities Commission. Posted on June 19, 2026, by Henry Curtis The Hawaii Public Utilities Commission issued a major decision this week — Decisio...
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