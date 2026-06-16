Economy ticks along despite inflation, film industry rebounding, lawyer shortage concerns state Supreme Court, Honolulu sewer fees rise, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii film industry rebounding with more movies in the islands. Momentum is building in Hawaii’s film and television industry, with the state poised to provide long-awaited tax breaks and major new productions in the works. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi is facing a new shortage — of lawyers. With fewer and fewer attorneys practicing in Hawaiʻi, a new task force established by the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court aims to address worrying trends in legal representation in the state. Hawaii Public Radio.
BOE to review failed bills on DOE leadership and school facilities. Two bills that would have reshaped leadership within the state Department of Education and two others that sought to expand the role of the Hawaii School Facilities Authority in managing and planning school infrastructure projects all failed this year at the Legislature, but will be given a postmortem review Thursday by the state Board of Education. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi’s Imperiled False Killer Whales Are Going Hungry. The endangered whales’ numbers are still trending in the wrong direction. Researchers just found a new piece of the puzzle as to why. Civil Beat.
Oahu
New Honolulu sewer fee structure to reward lower water use. Sewer fees went up by 6% in January and will continue to increase each year through 2031. On July 1, another fee adjustment will be made. KHON2. Hawaii News Now.
Native Hawaiian group Hui Ku Maoli Ola to manage Ritz-Carlton Turtle Bay ag land. Nearly 400 acres of agricultural land mauka of Ritz- Carlton Turtle Bay Resort on the North Shore will be stewarded by a Native Hawaiian-led land restoration group, the resort’s parent company said in a news release. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu launches centralized hub for homelessness efforts. A new online command center that will coordinate homelessness efforts across the City and County of Honolulu is up and running. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kona low damages could cause some Otake Camp residents to leave. Otake Camp was one of the hardest hit during the back-to-back Kona lows. Floodwaters left homes and vehicles caked in soupy red mud, and moved houses more than 15 feet away from their foundations. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Completion of Hawaiian Volcano Observatory facility projected for 2027. Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and support staff should be able to occupy their new headquarters under construction at University Park in Hilo within a year. Tribune-Herald.
Community Meeting On Kona Airport Master Plan Set For June 22. The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced it is holding its third community information meeting on the KOA Master Plan Update on Monday, June 22, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center. Big Island Video News.
Demolition, renovation planned for Kona Seaside Shops. The Hawaii County Leeward Planning Commission on Thursday will consider issuing a permit for the renovation of the Kona Seaside Shops found along Ali‘i Drive with a new restaurant, courtyard, two new kiosks and a large outdoor seating area complete with bar and entertainment spaces. Tribune-Herald.
‘They want to keep that sort of rustic experience’: Last public meeting on Kahuku Unit plan today in Naalehu. Just over 40 miles to the south of the main entrance to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park lies the Kahuku Unit, a separate, lesser-known section of the park. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui noise control bill takes aim at loud music in cars by proposing increased fines. An updated version of Bill 119 (2025) would for the first time in more than 35 years amend the Maui County Code on noise control by increasing fines. Maui Now.
Public informational meeting for Kahului Airport Runway 2-20 reconstruction, June 25. The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is conducting a public informational meeting to present the ongoing planning studies for the reconstruction of Runway 2-20 at Kahului Airport. Maui Now.
Six people injured in balcony collapse at condo in Kīhei. The incident was reported at 4:15 p.m. on June 14, at the 2000 block of South Kīhei Road. Maui Now. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Needs Food Independence. Mayoral Candidates Differ On Achieving That. Addressing the island’s aging infrastructure is also a top issue for those hoping to lead the Garden Isle. Civil Beat.
Kauaʻi’s Richest Towns Scored Tax Breaks Meant For Poor Areas — Until Now. Opportunity Zone projects are intended to benefit economically distressed communities but are often found in the wealthiest parts of the island. Civil Beat.
Grove Farm sells more than 620 acres since end of 2025. It seems Grove Farm on Kaua‘i is having somewhat of a selling bonanza since the end of 2025, selling more than 620 acres of land on the Garden Isle to contractors and a state agency. Kauai Now.
FBI says it foiled plot to attack White House UFC event - WASHINGTON >> The FBI said today it thwarted a planned attack on the Ultimate Fighting Championship mixed martial arts event on the White House lawn on t...
No comments:
Post a Comment