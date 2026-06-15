Keohokalole challenges Case for Congressional seat, Green extends solar tax credit another year, new GoFundMe rules for Hawaii nonprofits, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Gov. Josh Green preserves 2026 Hawaii solar tax credit. Gov. Josh Green signed an executive order that would preserve solar credits for projects this year, delaying any changes to the program prompted by Act 24 until 2027. Green had signed Act 24 May 21 that reduced tax credits for several industries to help the state balance its budget and partly offset nearly $3 billion in anticipated lost revenue from the federal government. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2.
There’s One Big Flaw With The AG’s Track Record On Medicaid Fraud. A single settlement with a dialysis company accounted for the lion’s share of funds recovered by Hawaiʻi’s fraud unit, now facing federal scrutiny. Civil Beat.
New law changes fundraising for Hawaii nonprofits. Beginning July 1, Hawaii’s Act 205 will require online charitable fundraising platforms, including GoFundMe, to obtain written permission from nonprofits before allowing users to donate to them or create fundraisers on their behalf. Star-Advertiser.
DHHL legal settlement distribution nears end. A genealogical hunt to find beneficiaries of a $328 million Hawaii legal settlement is nearing a likely incomplete end after more than two years of difficult and often emotionally searing work. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Convention center forced to postpone dozens of projects. The Hawai‘i Convention Center is moving ahead with critical leak repairs during its two-year shutdown, but state lawmakers’ rejection of a $55 million funding request means many of the upgrades needed to keep the venue competitive will be pushed off for years. Star-Advertiser.
Navy plans Red Hill water treatment facility. Five years since the Red Hill fuel leaks contaminated drinking water that serves 93,000 Oahu residents, sickening many, the Navy has completed its environmental assessment for a Red Hill Water Treatment Facility. Star-Advertiser.
Circus producer sues city over alleged ticketing failures, lost sales. The lawsuit alleges the city required Showmakers Inc., a Honolulu- based producer of a circus featuring acrobats and motorcycle stunts rather than animal acts, to sell tickets exclusively through Ticketmaster LLC as a condition of using the city-owned venue at 777 Ward Ave. Star-Advertiser.
OHA reconsiders exploring KITV/KIKU deal. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs will reconsider its vote against funding due diligence for a possible acquisition of KITV and KIKU, reviving a proposal the Board of Trustees narrowly rejected last month. Star-Advertiser.
New Haleiwa farm expands opportunities for immigrant and refugee farmers. Community leaders, elected officials and immigrant farmers gathered at the North Shore Friday to bless Pacific Gateway Center’s new 80-acre Haleiwa farm, celebrating a project they say will strengthen Hawaii’s food security while creating economic opportunities for refugees, immigrants and survivors of human trafficking. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu condo owners pay some of the highest fees in the country. More than 60% of Oʻahu condominiums sold this year have maintenance fees of $800 a month or more. That’s up from just 20% in 2019. Hawaii Public Radio.
Military and civic leaders celebrate Flag Day and the U.S. Army’s founding. Military and civic leaders gathered Sunday on the grounds of the Pearl Harbor National Memorial to recognize Flag Day — the celebration of the official adoption of the American flag in 1777 — as well as the anniversary of the U.S. Army’s founding in 1775. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hilo Harbor project hits snag. A $62 million planned expansion of Hilo Harbor will include traffic-flow improvements along Kalanianaole Street, promising relief to beach-goers, school commuters and residents of Keaukaha fed up with frequent gridlocks caused by cargo trucks entering and exiting the port. But the project’s timetable continues to be pushed back by breakdowns in negotiations over five privately owned properties adjacent to the port which the state needs to acquire before work can begin. Tribune-Herald.
Lawsuit trying to stop Kamehameha School’s Keauhou Bay plan to have hearing about consultant’s role. The main goal of the lawsuit's petitioner is to stop a proposed 150 bungalow development that is part of the nonprofit's management plan, which also includes a new cultural education center. Big Island Now.
Waikoloa Village residents ramp up demand for a new road. Wildfires in recent years on Hawaii Island and Maui have driven Waikoloa Village residents to seek proactive solutions to the looming danger of traffic bottlenecks in the event of a full-scale evacuation. The village is home to roughly 7,000 full-time residents with only one way in and out: Waikoloa Road. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
3 Democrats Compete For West Maui House Seat In Primary. House District 14 has gone Democrat for decades. But its two-term incumbent, Rep. Elle Cochran, traded teams in March and is running as a Republican. Civil Beat.
Cost of Government Commission releases sweeping review of Maui County Boards and Commissions. The report identifies seven cross-cutting issues affecting the County’s governance infrastructure and recommends a mix of eliminations, restructurings and reforms. Maui Now.
Maui Health celebrates new CT scanner made possible with Oprah Winfrey donation. The June 8 ceremony brought together the hospital’s Imaging team, Kahu Kimokeo Kapahulehua, and Winfrey, whose gift to Maui Health Foundation funded the advanced diagnostic equipment. Maui Now.
Dead coconut rhinoceros beetles found in Waikapu traps. State agriculture officials have confirmed the discovery of dead coconut rhinoceros beetles in Waikapu, prompting additional surveys and monitoring efforts as Maui continues to guard against the destructive invasive pest. Maui News.
Kauai
Kauai County seeking to expand part of Kekaha Landfill by 2030. Kauai County is aiming to vertically expand a portion of the Kekaha Landfill — the only permitted landfill on the island — as it’s expected to reach its maximum capacity in 2030. Star-Advertiser.
Want to live like a rockstar? Former Carlos Santana estate up for sale on Kaua‘i’s North Shore. The $13 million former Santana home is next door to another larger 6.87-acre estate also up for grabs for a mere $32.5 million by the same seller. Kauai Now.
Letter: Fix roads now to avoid infrastructure crisis - As residents of Hawaii, many of us can see that transportation issues are becoming worse every year. We understand that there are objective reasons for t...
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