Ahi origin labeling law kicks in Wednesday, Green signs $20B state budget, UH report says Oahu doesn't need new power plants, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Maui News. Garden Island.
Global tuna fishing practices pose significant risks to marine protected areas. Drifting devices used by the global tuna fishing industry are entering marine protected areas worldwide, creating potential risks for wildlife and sensitive ocean habitats, according to a new international study. Maui Now.
$20B state budget signed into law, accounts for federal cuts. Gov. Josh Green has signed a $20 billion state budget meant to account for federal cuts while maintaining benefits and services for residents. There were challenges this year to settle on a budget that both the state House of Representatives and Senate could agree on, as lawmakers had to find funding for important programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid, faced significant slashes by the Trump administration. Hawaii Public Radio.
Four state bills this year face potential veto. Gov. Josh Green may block the Legislature’s intended deposit into the state’s “rainy day” fund for a third time in four years. Green announced on Friday that he intends to veto a bill that lawmakers passed in May to put $50 million of state general fund revenue next fiscal year into Hawaii’s Emergency and Budget Reserve Fund. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
State law enforcement is expanding the use of drones in Hawaii with new technology that is designed to protect first responders in close-quarters situations. Officials are also looking to broaden outdoor drone operations while some have concerns about eyes in the sky. KHON2.
Hawaii to get new driver’s license, state ID design with added security features. Hawaii is set to release a redesigned driver’s license and state ID cards later this year, marking the first update to both cards since 2009. The new cards will retain Hawaii’s iconic rainbow and will also feature the state flag, island chain, state fish and state seal. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Oahu
UH Report: Oʻahu Needs More Solar, Not New Power Plants. The report, written by University of Hawaii economics professor Michael Roberts and economics Ph.D. student Ethan Hartley and published by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, ran an energy model with 300 varying scenarios to determine what Hawaiian Electric Co. and the state should build “to keep Oahu’s lights on through 2050 while transitioning to 100% clean power and what it will cost.” Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
HART board adopts $1.07B budget for Skyline construction. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s board of directors Monday formally adopted the rail agency’s $1.07 billion operating and capital improvement program budgets for fiscal year 2027, which takes effect Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Councilman And His Opponent Are Big On Construction. Similarities End There. Honolulu council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, a prolific introducer of bills and longtime political insider, is being challenged by city worker Corey Morihara in his bid for reelection. Civil Beat.
Former Honolulu Employee Pleads Not Guilty To Defrauding Hawaiʻi Foodbank. Attorney says that Dexter Kishida did not benefit personally and got caught up in ‘complex government bureaucracy and red tape.’ Civil Beat.
Changing retail market space gives some Ward Centre retailers problems to find comparable location. Some tenants at Ward Centre said they’re having trouble finding a new location. Others said it was difficult to find a comparable area. Experts said the challenges are due to the changing landscape of retail market space. KHON2.
Activists angered over West Oahu chicken fights, residents defend practice. An animal rights advocate recorded video showing vehicles lining Hakimo Road in Nānākuli on Saturday afternoon for what he said was a cockfighting event. Hawaii News Now.
Kailua’s Fourth of July parade a tradition for 77 years. Every year, for more than seven decades, the Kailua Independence Day Parade has taken place like clockwork. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Kīlauea Eruptions And Puna Roads: State House District 5 Candidate Q&As. The incumbent House representative has two opponents. Civil Beat.
Substantial repairs planned for Laupahoehoe harbor and breakwater. Much-anticipated repairs to the Laupahoehoe Small Boat Harbor Breakwater are finally moving forward, with an informational meeting scheduled next week for the public to review design proposals and ask questions. Tribune-Herald.
UH Hilo to offer new AI concentration. As the use of artificial intelligence becomes increasingly prevalent across industries, the University of Hawaii at Hilo is rolling out several new AI-focused offerings this fall to help prepare students for the rapidly changing landscape. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Public Or Private? The Future Of East Maui’s Water Is At Stake. The East Maui Water Authority says it wants to work with Mahi Pono to preserve and protect the water system as rainfall becomes less predictable. But the farm has its own plan. Civil Beat.
Maui County asks court to dismiss former chief of staff’s lawsuit; trial possible as election looms. Maui County is asking the court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Mayor Richard Bissen’s former chief of staff Leo Caires, who alleges he was wrongfully terminated for sounding the alarm on fraudulent activity. Maui Now.
Rebuilt Lahaina affordable housing community is fully occupied again. An 89-unit affordable housing community in Lahaina that was destroyed in the August 2023 wildfires has reopened and is fully occupied again. Maui News.
Kauai
Pacific Missile Range Facility honors lineal descendants of Na ‘Ohana Papa ‘O Mānā. Leadership from the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands in West Kauaʻi joined lineal descendants of Na ʻOhana Papa O Mānā, to observe Summer Solstice on June 20 during a reverent and unifying ceremony at Lua Kupapa’u ‘O Nohili (Nohili crypt) on base. Kauai Now.
State installing raised crosswalks in Hanalei - State officials are installing three raised crosswalks on Kuhio Highway in Hanalei on Sunday night to slow drivers down.
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