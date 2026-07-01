Price-fixing settlement nets Hawaii 1M eggs, Big Island residents blast vacation rentals legislation, tourist arrivals and spending rise, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Attorney General announces charity amnesty program. The Hawaii Department of the Attorney General is offering a 60-day amnesty period to help delinquent charitable organizations return to good standing. Hawaii News Now.
Supreme Court ruling puts attention on Hawaii's first-in-the-nation election law. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that political parties can spend unlimited money in coordination with their candidates, citing First Amendment protections. The decision comes shortly after Hawaii approved Act 11, a first-in-the-nation law targeting corporate political spending. (video only). KITV4.
Shorter Hawaii visitor stays risk tourism growth. Hawaii visitors are trimming their trips to the shortest length in at least seven years, a contraction that threatens to drag on the tourism‑driven economy even as May brought moderate gains in arrivals and visitor spending. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
UH-Manoa gets its own chancellor today. The UH Board of Regents in June appointed Vassilis Syrmos — who served as interim provost for a year — as Manoa’s newest chancellor, joining the other nine campus chancellors who advocate for their individual campuses. Star-Advertiser.
Locals say goodbye to Ward Centre. Ward Centre will be closing its doors for the final time Tuesday. The shopping center's four-decade-long legacy is concluding as developer Howard Hughes Corp. moves forward with the plan to construct two luxury condominiums at the Kakaʻako location. Hawaii Public Radio.
Drains, Schools And Public Trust: State House District 46 Candidate Q&As. The central Oʻahu district was hard hit in the recent Kona low storms. Civil Beat.
Westside Families And Community Safety: State House District 45 Candidate Q&AsTwo partisan candidates are facing off in the West Oʻahu race. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi Bets Millions That Students Will Eat Way More Eggs. The Agribusiness Development Corp. is closing in on a $4.7 million land purchase in Wahiawā for a highly specialized facility to crack eggs. Civil Beat.
Luxury Real Estate Broker Had Sex With Assistant At Homes He Was Selling. Former assistant says sexual activities took place at 10 to 20 listed properties over four years. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Residents blast STVRs legislation; commission defers action. The Hawaii County Leeward Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to defer consideration of a bill seeking to overhaul vacation rental rules during a meeting attended by more than a dozen testifiers, the majority of whom spoke in opposition. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Police Department officer sentenced in perjury case. A Hawaii Police Department officer was sentenced Tuesday to four years of supervision and 400 hours of community service after pleading no contest March 17 to charges of perjury, making a false sworn statement in official matters, and tampering with a government record. Noah Serrao, 29, who is on full-duty status, is allowed to possess and carry a firearm. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
US Army Corps of Engineers to host info session about Laupāhoehoe breakwater repairs. The breakwater sustained wave-related damage that is now impacting the use of the harbor; a design for repairs includes replacement of the breakwater core and installation of a new concrete crest cap and is intended to reduce wave energy in the harbor and improve navigation. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui struggles to establish safe overnight areas for homeless communities. The Maui County Council granted funding for a Safe Parking Pilot Project in 2023. But despite funding and authorization being approved, the program has stalled. Hawaii Public Radio.
HDOT starting preliminary environmental studies for Lahaina Bypass Phase 1C. Earlier this year, Maui County announced it would allocate $100 million in federal disaster funds from the Maui Wildfires to this extension of the bypass, which is expected to cost between $220 million and $250 million. Maui Now.
Kaiser Permanente, Maui Health plan new Lahaina clinic. Kaiser Permanente Hawaii and Maui Health announced plans Tuesday to open a new clinic in Lahaina, nearly three years after Kaiser’s previous Lahaina clinic was destroyed in the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. Maui News.
Maui visitor spending climbs 26% in May as arrivals near pre-wildfire levels. Visitor spending on Maui rose 26.4% in May compared with a year earlier, outpacing every other island in Hawaiʻi, according to preliminary statistics released Tuesday by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Maui Now.
Maui wrestling coach sues Hawaii DOE, alleges wrongful termination. Grant Nakamura, a Baldwin High School wrestling coach is suing the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education, alleging his due process rights were violated after he was removed from his position following anonymous complaints. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Crews clean up 1,000-gallon wastewater spill from sewage pump station on Kaua‘i. Cleanup is underway following an estimated 1,000-gallon wastewater spill Tuesday morning due to a communication failure at the Kapaʻia Sewage Pump Station, located near Kūhiō Highway and Ma‘alo Road. State health officials issued a wastewater discharge advisory because of the spill. Kauai Now.
Annual water quality report is available online and in print beginning Wednesday. The Kauaʻi Department of Water’s 2026 Water Quality Report will cover the water quality for all of 2025 for nine systems on Kauaʻi. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
First cohort graduates from University of Hawai‘i medical school’s Kaua‘i Medical Training Track. Four years after launching an effort to address Hawaiʻi’s rural healthcare needs, the first Kauaʻi Medical Training Track cohort has officially graduated from the University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
Housing, Affordability Are Center Stage In East Kaua‘i House Race. Rep. Luke Evslin is being challenged by David Hazlebeck, an algae farmer who is new to politics. Civil Beat.
Motorcyclist, 18, dies after Kapolei crash - An 18-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday night after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a concrete barrier on a Kalaeloa Boulevard off-ra...
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