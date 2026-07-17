Hawaii rebuffs federal election security assistance, Texas billionaire supporting Waikiki city council challenger, Honolulu police chief plans drone program, Maui expands accessory dwelling units, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Green responds to Hawaiʻi National Guard recall demands. Gov. Josh Green said the troops should come home around Labor Day, after celebrations for the America 250 end. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii raises truck bed age minimum, expands move over law. The law tightens safety rules for pickup trucks by raising the minimum age for riding in the bed from 12 years old to 16 years old, with limited exceptions. Drivers must now slow down and change lanes for any stationary vehicle that displays hazard lights or other warning vehicles — the law previously applied only to parked emergency vehicles. KHON2.
'Everything is changing': Della Au Belatti's campaign for lieutenant governor. Belatti is mounting what she calls an underdog campaign for the second-highest elected office in the state. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Texas billionaire money flows into Waikiki Democratic primary race. In the Democratic primary for House District 24, covering Waikiki, McCully and Moiliili, challenger Bulla Eastman is facing incumbent Rep. Adrian Tam. Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission documents show Texas billionaire Douglas Scharbauer and the Patriot Action Political Action Committee spent $30,000 on ads supporting Eastman at a local media outlet. Hawaii News Now.
New Honolulu police chief plans to launch drone program to help catch crime. Newly appointed Honolulu Police Chief David Lazar on Wednesday gave the Honolulu Police Commission his goals for the first three months of his tenure. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
City Council urges review of rising energy costs. Concerned about rising fuel and electricity costs, the Honolulu City Council is considering a resolution urging Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration to evaluate how higher energy prices could affect city finances and operations. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu law firm and gun control group distributing 'Guns Not Allowed' signs to businesses. The U.S. Supreme Court recently struck down the Hawaii law banning firearms on private properties without the express consent of property owners. It then shifted the burden to businesses to decide whether or not to put up signs prohibiting guns on their properties. KITV4.
Want To Plant A Community Garden in Honolulu? Get Ready To Wait A Decade. Waitlists are growing for Oʻahu’s community garden program as residents seek green spaces for food, fun and friends. Civil Beat.
Scientists say North Shore corals are now dying due to mud from the Kona low storms. The flooding from March’s Kona low storms left a coat of mud on coral reefs around Oahu’s North Shore. And a longtime local marine biologist says that coral is now dying because of it. Hawaii News Now.
15 Waianae homeless holdouts could be removed any day. Fifteen homeless people at the Waianae Small Boat Harbor who do not plan to move to the permanent Pu‘uhonua O Wai‘anae community mauka of Farrington Highway can be swept at any time after being served with trespass warnings while the state plans to remove their nine structures and encampments this summer. Star-Advertiser.
Kilauea District Park to remain under city ownership. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education and the City and County of Honolulu announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding confirming the park’s gymnasium, recreation buildings and other facilities will remain under the City’s ownership, management and operation. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Faculty, students weigh in on Hawaii Community College chancellor options. The University of Hawaii is exploring several leadership options for Hawaii Community College following the retirement of Chancellor Susan Kazama, effective July 31. Tribune-Herald.
Open House on August 10 for Waiākea Peninsula Master Plan. The community is invited to help shape the future of the Waiākea Peninsula, which includes the Banyan Drive resorts, during an upcoming event in Hilo. Big Island Video News.
Crumbling Big Island Tennis Court Has Needed Repaving For Years. The tennis court at Herbert Shipman Park in Kea‘au is dull, cracking and growing weeds. The county has had it on its to-do list for at least the past four years but still hasn’t gotten around to it. Civil Beat.
Paving to reduce hydroplaning on Hawai‘i Island’s Daniel K. Inouye Highway underway. As part of the immediate safety improvements being undertaken, the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is repaving Saddle Road between mile markers 10 and 22.5 to increase the pavement drainage capability and reduce the potential for hydroplaning. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui County adopts new accessory dwelling rules to expand housing opportunities. To ease the island’s severe housing shortage, Maui County has adopted new rules that allow qualifying residentially zoned properties on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi to be eligible for up to two accessory dwellings in addition to a primary residence — a potential of three residential units on a single lot, the County Department of Planning announced. Maui Now.
Wailuku Greystar property named in statewide housing voucher discrimination complaint. Kaulana Mahina is among the Greystar properties named in a civil rights complaint filed Monday alleging the company illegally refused to rent to prospective tenants using federal housing vouchers. Maui Now.
Displaced Lahaina residents to return for 3-day homecoming event. More than 100 former Lahaina residents displaced by the August 2023 wildfire will return to their hometown this weekend for the inaugural Lahaina Homecoming, a three-day event organizers describe not as a celebration, but as another step in the community’s long healing journey. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Kauai
Report released from 2026 Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response survey. Find the full 2026 Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response survey report here. Kauai Now.
Zero Waste Kauaʻi to host mayoral candidate forum focused on waste, environmental future. Zero Waste Kauaʻi and partners Hōʻike, KKCR Kauaʻi Community Radio, Surfrider Kauaʻi and Kauaʻi Planning Action Alliance are hosting the free online 2026 Kauaʻi Mayoral Candidate Forum: Talking Trash with Kauaʻi’s Next Mayor scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 29 via Zoom. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
All accounted for on this Feline Friday - There’s only one photo here that needs an explanation. The last photo. It shows Kali in one of her favorite places, the top of our car while parked in our ...
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