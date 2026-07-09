Green signs environmental, housing bills into law, Luke faces 2nd criminal investigation, lawmakers want Plan B if USPS doesn't deliver ballots, Taiwan delegation discusses Chinatown, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Big Island Now.
Green signs bill creating fund for cesspool conversion loans. Gov. Josh Green on Wednesday signed into law a measure to establish a fund to provide Hawaii homeowners low-interest or forgivable loans to finance costly, federally mandated conversions of their cesspools to septic systems or sewers. Tribune-Herald.
Luke Campaign Violations Referred To AG For Possible Prosecution. The Hawaiʻi Campaign Spending Commission on Wednesday voted to refer a set of alleged campaign finance violations by Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke’s campaign to the Attorney General’s Office for possible prosecution, which has already been investigating the matter. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. KHON2.
Hawaii lawmakers want a ‘Plan B’ if USPS won’t deliver ballots. The state Office of Elections is banking on the U.S. Postal Service and judicial system to ensure that Hawaii residents can easily vote in November’s general election, but some state lawmakers are worried over the lack of a contingency plan. Star-Advertiser. KITV4
DEA moves to ban ‘gas station heroin’ sold openly in Hawaii. The Drug Enforcement Administration has filed a notice of intent to ban 7-OH and two related synthetic compounds, MGM-15 and MGM-16, saying the substances have no medical purpose and are dangerous. Hawaii News Now.
Trust, Income Tax And Green Fees: Lieutenant Governor Candidate Q&As. A diverse field is on the ballot for the office left vacant by Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke’s abrupt departure. Civil Beat.
ʻĀina, Army and Mauna Kea: Office Of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee Candidate Q&As. A total of 19 nonpartisan candidates are running for five trustee positions on the nine-person board of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs this year. The agency controls over $600 million in unrestricted funds set aside to improve the wellbeing of Native Hawaiians. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu Slashes Economic Recovery Office Over Mayor’s Objections. The county agency received strong community support, but was also the subject of a scathing audit over its failure to meet goals. Honolulu Mayor Blangiardi condemns City Council’s veto override. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
First of at least 8 additional Red Hill trials gets underway. The first of at least eight additional trials relating to claims stemming from the 2021 Red Hill jet fuel crisis began Tuesday, with U.S. District Judge Leslie Kobayashi left to contemplate one key question: Was ingesting contaminated ice enough exposure to get sick? Star-Advertiser.
Blangiardi meets Taiwan delegation over Chinatown Cultural Plaza redevelopment. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi met Wednesday with a delegation from Taiwan for two days of talks on plans to redevelop the Chinatown Cultural Plaza on Beretania Street. The $52 million, 4-acre property owned by the Taiwanese government has fallen into disrepair and become a draw for crime. Hawaii News Now.
Influential Energy Researcher Quietly Backed By Big Money Climate Group. Amid Gov. Josh Green’s push to bring liquefied natural gas to Hawaiʻi, one critic has risen to the forefront: a policy research leader who has repeatedly attacked Green’s arguments that LNG belongs in the state’s energy future. Civil Beat.
UH Mānoa's new chancellor shares his vision for the university. The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa welcomed Vassilis Syrmos as its newest chancellor on July 1. Syrmos brings for over three and a half decades of experience as a professor, researcher and administrator to his new role. Hawaii Public Radio.
Falling construction debris prompts road closure in Honolulu. Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company, Inc. Wednesday confirmed that just before 8 p.m., an incident involving a temporary guardrail system occurred at the Straub Benioff Medical Center Construction Project on King Street. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Council votes to tweak bill regarding PONC funds. The Hawaii County Council on Wednesday unanimously approved legislation providing greater flexibility in determining the share of property taxes earmarked for a popular land conservation maintenance fund. Tribune-Herald.
Next phase of Hilo Bayfront Trails project could begin later this year. Nearly two decades ago, the Hilo Bayfront Trails project laid out a vision to better connect the Hilo area through a network of multi-use trails – linking downtown to the harbor and passing through the scenic Wailoa River State Recreation Area and Lili‘uokalani Gardens. Tribune-Herald.
3 convicted sex offenders in Kona arrested for failing to register. Three convicted sex offenders from Kona were arrested during a three-day compliance operation on Hawaii Island last week, according to the state Department of the Attorney General. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald.
UH study: Big Island spinner dolphins are producing fewer calves. Unexpectedly low calf numbers within the spinner dolphin population off Hawaii Island were revealed in a study led by scientists with the Marine Mammal Research Program, or MMRP, at the University of Hawaii at Manoa along with national and international collaborators. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Council votes to authorize purchase of West Maui condo unit for kūpuna housing. Maui County Council members voted unanimously to authorize the acquisition of a West Maui condominium unit for up to $278,000 to expand the Nā Hale Kūpuna program, which provides permanent housing for kūpuna displaced by the August 2023 wildfires. Maui Now.
Upcountry Maui Coalition urges action on emergency water infrastructure. Seeking a proactive partnership to safeguard lives and property, the Kula Community Association (KCA) and a broader alliance of organizations issued a formal briefing today to Maui County officials and Hawaiʻi State Legislators. KCA and supporting organizations are calling for leadership accountability and direct budgetary collaboration to fund immediate, localized water infrastructure ahead of the peak wildfire season. Maui Now.
Maui Is Pushing The State To Double Down On Palm-Killing Beetles. Community members around Hawaiʻi say the only way to get the Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity to do its job is by forcing its hand. Civil Beat.
Kauai
After lease scare ends with 15-year agreement, new chapter brewing at Kauaʻi Coffee Company. At the Kauaʻi County Council meeting on Wednesday, Wayne Katayama was in much better spirits than the last time he addressed the members six months ago with nearly two years of land lease negotiations stalled between the owners of Kauaʻi Coffee Company and its landlord, Colorado- based investment firm Brue Baukol Capital Partners. Kauai Now.
Renovations to stadium on Kaua‘i will close parking lots in phases. The Vidinha Stadium parking lot will close in phases starting July 13 to accommodate continued renovations at the stadium. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
Black Rock Pizza in Kona shut down due to rodent infestation - The Hawaii Department of Health has issued a red placard to Black Rock Pizza in Kona, ordering its closure due to an active rodent infestation.
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