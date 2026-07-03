Green to host Western Governors' Association winter meeting, Lazar sworn in as Honolulu’s 13th police chief, UH to decommission 3rd Mauna Kea telescope, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Supreme Court ruling on campaign spending may not affect Hawaii as much — for now. Tuesday’s ruling does away with limits on the amount of money a political party can spend on its candidates. It doesn’t have as much impact for those running at the state level, such as the legislature. However, it could come into play for federal-level races, such as those for Congress. Hawaii News Now.
New chair Jon Itomura looks to speed up Public Utilities Commission's work. Jon Itomura took the helm of the Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission in January. While he’s new to his role, he’s on familiar ground. He spent more than a decade as an attorney with the Division of Consumer Advocacy, representing the interests of utility customers in proceedings before the commission. Hawaii Public Radio.
Study: Hawaii patients spent more than $230M on out-of-state cancer care. Hawaii patients spent more than $230 million on cancer care outside the state from 2021 to 2023, according to a new University of Hawaii Cancer Center study that researchers say underscores the financial strain created when patients must travel for specialized treatment. Maui News.
Oahu
Lazar sworn in as Honolulu’s 13th police chief. David S. Lazar, 55, was sworn in as the Honolulu Police Department’s 13th police chief on Thursday and promised to build a culture focused on the wellness of officers, civilian staff and their families. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. KHON2. KITV4.
Election announced for vacant Senate District 18 seat. A special election has been scheduled to fill the vacant Hawaii State Senate District 18 seat. The vacancy follows the retirement of Sen. Michelle Kidani. Hawaii News Now.
Storms, Civility And Affordability: State Senate District 10 Candidate Q&As. House member for East Honolulu district is making a move on the incumbent senator for the same area. Civil Beat.
DHHL opens applications for first-ever high-rise rental units in Honolulu. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has opened applications for its first high-rise rental development in Honolulu, a 23-story tower at the site of the former Bowl-a-Drome. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Honeybees Are Swarming. Yes, That’s A Good Thing. The prevalence of wild, swarming honeybees is concerning for many. But for some, including researchers, it’s a sign of good environmental health. Civil Beat.
City plans ‘Hawai‘i America250’ celebrations honoring Oahu’s history, diversity. On Oahu, Hawai‘i America250 festivities will include a mix of patriotic and community-focused events, from the annual Kailua Fourth of July Parade and a Kapiolani Park festival to a Pearl Harbor commemoration and a public reading of the Declaration of Independence at Honolulu Hale, according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
University of Hawaiʻi to decommission third telescope. UKIRT observatory will end astronomy operations in September. Science operations at the United Kingdom Infrared Telescope will conclude Sept. 15 so it can be decommissioned, the University of Hawaii announced Wednesday. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Emergency Repairs Completed on Hawaiian Ocean View Estates Water Well. Water officials say the Essential Needs Only Notice has been cancelled, and normal water usage from the water spigots may resume. Big Island Video News.
Burial Council rejects iwi kupuna plan at Hawaiian Paradise Park. The Hawaii Island Burial Council voted down the burial treatment plan for iwi kūpuna discovered at Hawaiian Paradise Park. Hawaii News Now.
Inouye honored with Lifetime Achievement Award. State Sen. Lorraine R. Inouye of Hilo was honored on Friday, June 26, with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii’s Impact Gala, recognizing her decades of dedicated public service and lasting contributions to Hawaii’s communities, economy and quality of life. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Fraud Risk Assessment reveals inadequate policies, identifies millions of dollars in ‘direct pay’. The County of Maui’s Office of the Auditor presented findings from a Fraud Risk Assessment report during a committee meeting Tuesday and outlined 2027 plans to address concerns. Maui Now.
First storefronts returning to Lahaina’s Front Street. Front Street’s commercial core remains largely empty nearly three years after the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire, but Maui County and the Hawaiian Council on Thursday unveiled an $8 million pilot marketplace that will return the first storefronts to what was once one of Hawaii’s busiest economic corridors. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. KHON2.
Do humpback whales fertilize Hawaiian waters? Maui study tests the “Whale Pump”. PacWhale Eco-Adventures has completed the first round of seawater sampling for a study led by the Marine Mammal Research Program (MMRP) at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, testing whether the seasonal arrival of humpback whales measurably enriches the waters of Maui Nui. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi’s Hospice’s ‘Concert in the Sky’ is main 4th of July event on the island after military canceled its event. For the United States’ 250th anniversary celebration, Kauaʻi Hospiceʻs 33rd annual “Concert in the Sky” will be the island’s only major Fourth of July event. In early June, the Pacific Missile Range Facility at Barking Sands announced it was canceling its annual America’s Most West Freedom Fest for reasons that included high costs and budget constraints. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
Trump to visit Mount Rushmore to mark U.S. 250th celebrations - WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump today travels to Mount Rushmore, the granite mountain in South Dakota where the heads of four American presidents ar...
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