Hawaii battles EPA over power plants, ballots sent to the dead, Kauai electric customers may be billed for wildfire mitigation, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Tribune-Herald. Maui Now. KITV4. KHON2. Big Island Now.
HECO issues renewable energy procurement for Oahu, Hawaii Island, and Maui. Hawaiian Electric Co. recently issued what it says is one of the state’s largest energy procurements. On July 17, the company submitted its Integrated Grid Planning request for proposals, seeking renewable energy projects and storage for Oahu, Hawaii Island, and Maui. Hawaii News Now.
Some deceased voters still got ballots, but officials say it’s not a sign of fraud. Elections officials are required by law to send a ballot to everyone who’s registered to vote. They’re also required to wait two federal election cycles before they can purge people from the list, including people who haven’t voted, or who’ve moved and didn’t leave a new address. So it could be more than four years before a name is taken off the voter rolls. Hawaii News Now.
Campaign signs are not allowed along Hawaii state highways. The Hawaii Department of Transportation is reminding the public that it is illegal to post campaign signs along state highways. Illegally posted signs will be removed and thrown away. Hawaii News Now.
Congressional candidates split on support for Israel and war with Iran. Israel’s conduct in the Middle East and the war with Iran are emerging fault lines in the Democratic contest for Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District between U.S. Rep. Ed Case and challenger Jarrett Keohokalole. Hawaii News Now.
Abercrombie alleges Ed Case violated House campaign rules. Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie, who represented Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District in Congress for over 20 years, has filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission alleging that U.S. Rep. Ed Case sent a taxpayer-funded “self-promotional” campaign email Monday that violates House rules. Star-Advertiser.
High blank ballot rates prompt OHA voter education effort. With five seats on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees on the ballot this year, election officials and OHA leaders are urging voters to pay closer attention to one of the state’s least-understood contests. Star-Advertiser.
The Real Fight For Hawaiʻi Congressional District 2 Is Still To Come. U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda, a Democrat, is seeking a third term representing rural Oʻahu and the neighbor islands, but faces little competition from within her own party. The other side of the ballot, however, tells a different story and sets the stage for a more competitive race come November’s general election. Republican state Sen. Brenton Awa is running unopposed for the GOP nomination. Civil Beat.
Hawaii raises truck bed-riding age to 16 as roads get faster, testing a cherished island tradition. It’s common to see people riding in the beds of pickups in Hawaii, often along country highways sandwiched between towering verdant mountains and the glassy blue expanse of the Pacific. Lawmakers tried for years to put limits on the practice before passing a bill this spring that raises the minimum legal age for riding in truck beds from 12 to 16. Democratic Gov. Josh Green quietly signed it into law last month. Associated Press.
Hawaiʻi residents react to state's 'vape ban' set for 2027. Gov. Josh Green recently signed Senate Bill 2175 into law, which will prohibit the sale of non-refillable and non-rechargeable electronic smoking devices. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Honolulu officials seek input on water quality priorities. Oahu residents are being asked to help shape the island’s long-term water quality priorities as the city prepares for billions of dollars in future wastewater and storm water infrastructure investments. The Honolulu Department of Environmental Services has launched its Oahu Clean Water Survey, which officials say will help identify the water quality issues residents consider most important. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian language advocates ‘devastated’ after school suspends program. Just weeks before the start of the 2026-27 school year, Kapolei Middle School has suspended its Kaiapuni Hawaiian language immersion program after failing to fill two teaching positions — a decision that parents and community advocates say undermines years of progress toward building a full K-12 immersion pathway in West Oahu. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. KHON2.
2 men charged in alleged gold bar fraud scheme targeting kupuna. A 25-year-old man from India made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Honolulu Wednesday in connection with a multi-state fraud scheme that lured a Kaneohe kupuna in her 80s into giving him $137,458 in gold bars after liquidating her life savings. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi County Fire Commission set to choose permanent chief next month from eight finalists. The Fire Commission finalized the criteria and interview process for applicants vying for the position of Hawaiʻi County Fire Chief, with oral interviews set for the next public meeting on Thursday, Aug. 27. Big Island Now.
County’s auditor provides update to council committee. McAdam told council members her office is “currently conducting an audit of the Office of Housing and Community Development’s management of the Housing and Homeless Fund, as requested by yourselves.” Tribune-Herald.
Another Road Won’t Help Waikōloa In A Wildfire Evacuation, Study Finds. Critics dismissed the new study’s findings while resolving to do more to protect the West Hawaiʻi community from wildfires. Civil Beat.
Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Found in Hilo, Council Talks Quarantine Rule. A Hawaiʻi County Council committee voted in support of resolution on Wednesday in the hopes it will help fight the spread of the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle on Hawaiʻi island, just days after a CRB was found in Hilo. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui mayoral race heats up ahead of August 8 primary election. Ten candidates are on the ballot, but only the top two vote-getters in the August 8 primary will advance to November’s general election. KHON2.
Political newcomers top fundraising in races to fill critical Maui County Council seats. The top fundraisers in the Maui County Council races are political newcomers who are competing in the upcoming Aug. 8 primary election for two critical seats that will be vacated at the end of the year by the chair and vice chair. Maui Now.
Residents question plans for Lahaina Bypass extension project. The Lahaina Bypass extension project seeks to extend the existing bypass north from Keawe Street to create a continuous highway around Lahaina and Kaanapali. Maui News.
Planning commission approves Makena State Park expansion. The 6-1 vote approving a Special Management Area permit allows the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks to build two restrooms with shower facilities and expand parking at the 164.4-acre park. Maui News.
Maui farmers, ranchers can learn about ag lending options in July 29 webinar. The Hawaiʻi Farmers Union Foundation is hosting a free webinar on agricultural financing options through American AgCredit and the Farm Credit System. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai electric customers could start paying for wildfire mitigation. Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative last week filed an application with the state Public Utilities Commission to recover such costs through an initial monthly surcharge starting in April estimated at $12.87 for an average customer to cover $9.4 million in wildfire mitigation expenses. Star-Advertiser.
Department of Transportation declare traffic emergency zone after finding a subsurface void under Kaumualiʻi Highway in ʻŌmaʻo. The traffic emergency zone allows the Department of Transportation to work quickly to restore support beneath the roadway. Kauai Now.
Brown water advisory declared for three beaches on Kaua‘i. A brown water advisory has been issued at Hanamaulu, Hanalei Bay and Niumalu Beaches. The Hawai‘i Department of Health advises beachgoers to stay out of waters that appear brown or murky, especially following storms or heavy rain, as the water may contain higher-than-normal pollutant levels. Kauai Now. KITV4.
Community Control Of Kauaʻi Fishery Is Showing ‘Remarkable’ Results. Ten years in, Native Hawaiian fishermen, North Shore nonprofit leaders and scientists are encouraged by what they see in the state’s first Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area. Civil Beat.
Niʻihau Language School At Risk Of Losing Kaua‘i Campus. Families say the school has played a critical role in preserving their cultural and linguistic ties to the Forbidden Isle for nearly two decades. Civil Beat.
Hawaii health officials warn of keiki fruit pouch recall - The Hawaii Department of Health is alerting residents to a recall for select Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Banana & Strawberry pouches for kids sold...
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