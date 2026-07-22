Alaska Air revamps Hawaiian Airlines flight plans, AG to release Sylvia Luke decision soon, DOE spells out cellphone limits for new school year, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Big Island Now. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Gov. Green says AG’s decision on Lt. Gov. Luke is ‘imminent’. “Imminent” but unspecified “major announcements” concerning Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke are coming following a seven-month investigation by the state Department of the Attorney General into allegations that an “influential state legislator” accepted $35,000 in a paper bag in 2022, according to Gov. Josh Green. Star-Advertiser.
We Fight’: Leaders Vow To Defend Native Hawaiian Programs. The kickoff of the three-day annual convention began with a gut check about the toll budget cuts and legal attacks could take on Native Hawaiian-serving programs. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Why Isn’t Hawaiʻi’s ‘Affordable Housing’ More Affordable? A complicated formula results in a price-setting benchmark that’s higher than if it measured only income. The result: More people qualify, but rents are out of reach for many. Civil Beat.
Law puts money back into community college students' hands. Initially, based on a student’s financial need, the Hawaiʻi Promise would grant up to the total amount the student needed to fill any gaps to cover tuition. However, if the student were to receive external scholarships or financial help for indirect costs — things like food, transportation or housing – the program would deduct those amounts from the provided aid. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi Department of Education sends out its policies as the 2026-2027 school year looms two weeks away. Students across Hawaiʻi are set to return to school on August 3, armed with new guidelines, including a statewide cellphone policy that restricts usage during school hours. Kauai Now.
Oahu
Honolulu charter amendment questions finalized, with some big proposals left out. The commission on Monday approved about 20 questions to amend the Honolulu City Charter this election cycle. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu Cut Speed Limits By Schools But Didn’t Change The Signs. The speed limit on Oʻahu school zones is 20 miles per hour. You wouldn’t know it by driving by. Civil Beat.
New red light, speed cameras coming to Hawaii. Ten new camera sites will be finalized and announced by the end of August 2026. Locations already being looked at include parts of West Oahu and the North Shore. KHON2.
An artist group wants to buy Queen Theater. Will they get it? Since Queen Theater was put on the market last month, it's caught the interest of Los Angeles-based Hoodihoo Productions, which curates pop-up movie screenings. Hawaii Public Radio.
Severely Ill Prisoners Granted Early Release Are Left Stuck Behind Bars. Hawaiʻi is the only state without a specific law allowing for compassionate release for prisoners, relying instead on an internal policy. Civil Beat.
With flood repairs nearly done, Hokulani Elementary seeks move-in help. The St. Louis Heights campus will hold a volunteer move-in day Saturday as staff prepare to reopen 12 classrooms damaged in the March Kona low flooding. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Shopping centers’ developer files for bankruptcy. Gary L. Pinkston, developer of the Puna Kai Shopping Center and Waikoloa Plaza, in May filed a raft of lawsuits in Northern District of Georgia U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Tribune-Herald.
Country Club property draws interest; state orders structural inspection. According to DLNR spokesman Andrew Laurence, the department was approached by a third party “who is interested in the building’s potential for rehabilitation.” Tribune-Herald.
4 classrooms under construction to ease overcrowding at Kealakehe Elementary School. The elementary school built in 1969 is one of the largest in the state, but with enrollment increasing the new two-story building slated for completion in September 2027 will provide much needed space. Big Island Now.
Hawaiʻi County Council District 1 Candidate Q&As. Incumbent Heather Kimball faces BJ Penn and Ren Del Rosario in the primary election for Big Island council seat. Civil Beat.
Transit, Burning Trees, Property Tax: Hawaiʻi County Council District 2 Candidate Q&As. A competitive primary for the council seat that includes Downtown Hilo. Civil Beat.
AirBnBs And Wastewater: Hawaiʻi County Council District 3 Candidate Q&As. The incumbent council member for Hawaiʻi County Council District 3, Dennis ‘Fresh’ Onishi, is facing Kelton Chang in the Aug. 8 primary. Civil Beat.
Tax Codes, State Highways And Energy: Hawaiʻi County Council District 4. Open race to choose new council member for Lower Puna and Pāhoa. Civil Beat.
Maui
Study finds human activity is weakening Maui corals. Human activities are changing the chemistry of coral reefs off Maui and making them less resilient to warming oceans and other environmental stressors, according to a new study led by researchers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Maui News.
Maui County unemployment rises to 3.2% in June as statewide job losses continue. Maui County’s unemployment rate rose to 3.2% in June, up from 2.5% in May, according to not-seasonally adjusted figures released Monday by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Maui Now.
Kauai
No Penalty For Kauaʻi Candidates Who Blew Financial Reporting Deadline. Five candidates for Kaua‘i County Council and one for mayor were months late in filing mandated public disclosures about their employers, income, board positions, property and other financial interests. Civil Beat.
Kauaʻi Office of Economic Development seeks applicants for FY 2027 cultural grant program. The County of Kauaʻi’s Office of Economic Development will begin accepting applications Tuesday for its Fiscal Year 2027 Kauaʻi Cultural Programs & Events Grant Program, which will provide about $165,000 to support organizations that preserve and promote the island’s cultural heritage. Kauai Now.
Hawaii health officials warn of keiki fruit pouch recall - The Hawaii Department of Health is alerting residents to a recall for select Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Banana & Strawberry pouches for kids sold...
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