Green signs AI protections, judge orders environmental review for Turtle Bay, gambling crackdown on Oahu, Big Island gun buyback, Kim in HGEA crosshairs, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Big Island Video News. Kauai Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaiʻi’s Childcare Shortage Is One Of The Nation’s Worst. Nearly every child in Hawaiʻi lives in a community that lacks adequate licensed childcare, with access rates falling far behind the national average, according to recent reports from the Center for American Progress. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s largest public workers union campaigns against veteran senator. The Hawaii Government Employees Association, Hawaii’s largest public workers union has turned against Senate Education Committee Chair Donna Mercado Kim, endorsing a challenger and launching a social media campaign against the 43-year incumbent ahead of the Aug. 8 primary. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council mulls lowering vehicle weight tax fees. Under Bill 47, the vehicle weight tax rate for passenger vehicles — including buses, ambulances and hearses — would decrease from 6 cents per pound of net weight to 5.5 cents per pound. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu charter amendment proposals near finalization. The commission first started fielding charter amendment proposals from the public in August 2025 and received nearly 300 submissions. That was narrowed down to 19 coming into a scheduled meeting on Monday. Hawaii Public Radio.
Judge orders new environmental review for Turtle Bay project. Court says further environmental review needed for Turtle Bay expansion. First Circuit Court Judge Shirley M. Kawamura ruled Tuesday that the new development at Kuilima on Oahu’s North Shore cannot move forward until more environmental studies are completed. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2. Hawaii News Now.
Crackdown on illegal game rooms includes arrests, millions in fines and liens. New laws put landlords on the hook for allowing illegal operations to continue. New lawas and enforcement have resulted in 30 game rooms being raided so far this year by Honolulu police officers. Four individuals have been arrested and charged with gambling-related crimes, and 451 devices have been seized. Hawaii News Now.
Downtown Honolulu is getting a new look with the launch of the Downtown Business Improvement District. If you have spotted people in bright pink shirts around Downtown Honolulu, they are part of the city's new Downtown Business Improvement District, or BID. KITV4.
Tsunami Panic: Most Who Evacuated Shouldn’t Have, Report Says. Almost all of Oʻahu’s traffic during the tsunami warning was unnecessary, the report said. In an after-action report released Friday, the Honolulu Department of Emergency said clearer communication with the public about how to evacuate and better internal coordination of responsibilities are two of its main takeaways. Civil Beat.
No Charges For Police In Death Of Man Who Rammed Their Vehicle. No charges will be filed against two officers who fatally shot a man in Mākaha last June after he rammed a pickup into their police vehicle, causing the cop car’s engine to burst into flames. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Got unwanted firearms? Hawaiʻi Island police to host gun buyback event in Hilo. The event at the Hilo Police Station on July 18 is designed to provide community members with a no-questions-asked way to surrender unwanted handguns, rifles, shotguns, bump stocks, Glock switches, assault-style rifles and ghost guns. Big Island Now.
Savings challenge pays off for Hawaii Island families. The Hawaii County Office of Housing and Community Development distributed one-time savings match payments to participants in the Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Sponsored Savings Program following completion of a six-month savings challenge. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui housing market posts stronger sales activity in June. Sales of single-family homes increased 16.4% year over year, with 78 homes sold in June. The median sales price rose 4.4% to $1,356,975. Condominium sales increased 51.7% compared to one year earlier, with 88 units sold. The median sales price declined 8.8% to $625,000. Maui Now. Maui News.
HDOT to conduct runway improvements at Moloka‘i Airport. The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation will temporarily close Runway 5-23 at the Moloka‘i Airport (MKK) nightly from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., July 20-23. Maui Now.
Lahaina Recreation Center Playground project groundbreaking July 30. The playground will include ADA-accessible pathways, a playscape, family seating and separate play areas for children ages 2-5 and 5-12, along with an adaptive swing set and a kiddie gate. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Mayor’s Race: Rapozo Leads Carvalho In Campaign Cash. Kaua‘i County Council Chair Mel Rapozo is outraising and outspending fellow council member and former Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. in the race to become the island’s next chief executive. Civil Beat.
Application period open for Agriculture Farm Expansion grants. The grant program through Kauaʻi County Office of Economic Development invests in projects that expand commercial farming and ranching operations, increase local food production and strengthen long-term sustainability of agriculture on Kauaʻi. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
UH feels blessed, fortunate to have UFC sponsor photo-video session - LAS VEGAS >> The shape of the University of Hawaii football team is an octagon.
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