Green signs film industry bills, infighting rankles OHA, NYT flags Case as vulnerable in congressional race, robotics programs struggling, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
‘We Can’t Screw It Up’: Infighting Rankles OHA. A legal battle among the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees has spilled out of court and into the public eye. Bitter divisions at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs over how to handle a lawsuit from the office’s ousted CEO are weakening OHA’s ability to defend itself, destabilizing the office’s Board of Trustees and threatening to imperil projects years in the making, trustees and a lawyer for the organization said Monday. Civil Beat.
New York Times flags Rep. Ed Case as vulnerable in Hawaii’s 1st District primary. State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole ramps up challenge as analyst says Case’s position remains strong. The New York Times has identified U.S. Rep. Ed Case as one of six Democrats vulnerable in upcoming primaries, drawing national attention to his race against state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole for Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District seat. Hawaii News Now.
Robotics Teams Are Shrinking. Students Say They’re More Important Than Ever. Robotics programs are struggling to find the coaching and funding they need to survive as students and lawmakers search for unique solutions to sustain schools’ teams. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi Sea Grant and Pili Nā Moku launch $7M community funding program. The initiative aims to support projects that care for the land, promote cultural and ecological stewardship, and foster resilient communities throughout Hawaiʻi. Each project must be based in one of five districts — Kona, Kauaʻi, Waiʻanae on Oʻahu, Molokaʻi, Central Maui, or Kohala on Hawaiʻi Island — and must align with that district’s priorities. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Self-Promotion Or Communication? Taxpayer-Funded Mailers Blur Lines. As Honolulu Council Chair Tommy Waters geared up for what has become a competitive race for reelection, his constituents received a multi-page promotional pamphlet of the ways he is “working for you.” Civil Beat.
Gov. Green pushes calls UHERO report "baloney". Nearly a week after a new University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization report outlined an argument for the state to pursue more solar electricity production and not investment in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Hawaii Governor Josh Green is pushing back. KHON2.
17 ballot drop boxes opening across Oahu on Monday. Starting Monday, July 6, a total of 17 official ballot drop boxes will be established throughout Oahu. KITV4.
New Honolulu chief prioritizes strategic planning. On his first day as Honolulu’s new police chief, David Lazar began with an ambitious agenda. His goals include departmental expansion via recruitment and retention, developing a new strategic plan, and integrating modern law enforcement technologies. KHON2.
Oahu home sales: Median price hit record $1,242,500 in June. The 10.4% gain was the biggest year-over-year increase for any month since July 2022 when the median price surged 11.6% to $1,107,944. Star-Advertiser.
Mayor appoints former HART executive Richard Keene to board. Richard “Rick” Keene, HART’s former deputy executive director and chief operating officer who retired last year from the more than $10 billion Skyline project, will begin his duties on the governing body “effective immediately.” Star-Advertiser.
HPD shutters Waipahu gambling den, seizes more than $6K in cash. HPD’s Narcotics/Vice Gambling Detail, with the help of the District Three Crime Reduction Unit, Forfeiture Detail and Specialized Services Division, found 17 gaming machines and more than $6,000 in cash, which were submitted into evidence. Star-Advertiser.
Hanauma Bay scheduled to close for sewer project. The 35-year-old sewer system will be replaced starting in August. The City and County of Honolulu will begin sewer system improvements at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve in August. The preserve is expected to close from Aug. 3 to Aug. 11 to start the project. Another closure is expected in early 2027. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Data Centers on Hawaiʻi County Council Agenda This Week. Data centers will be the subject of Bill 170, to be heard by the Council Committee on Policy Committee on Planning, Land Use, and Economic Development during a July 7th hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. HST. Big Island Video News.
Dangerous Dogs And Deadly Roads: Hawaiʻi County Council District 5 Candidate Q&As. Five nonpartisan candidates are on the primary election ballot vying to represent the vast Big Island council region of Hawaiʻi County Council District 5, which takes in Kurtistown, Mountain View, Glenwood, Orchidlands Estates, Ainaloa, Hawaiian Acres, Fern Acres, Eden Roc, Fern Forest Estates, mauka of Pāhoa Town, Kaohe Homesteads, Kamaili Homesteads, Kalapana, ʻOpihikao, Kehena and Kaimu. Civil Beat.
Fuel, Food And Disaster Preparation: Hawaiʻi County Council District 7. Three nonpartisan candidates are standing for the Hawaiʻi County Council seat for District 7 in the Aug. 8 primary election as current council member Rebecca Villegas is about to be termed out. Civil Beat.
Maui
Still no parking for Safe Parking project; no overall homeless plan. More than four years after Maui County set aside $200,000 to create an overnight parking program for people living in their vehicles, the pilot program has yet to provide a safe haven for homeless people. And the administration of Mayor Richard Bissen acknowledged Monday that it has no comprehensive plan for managing homelessness — although the Mayor’s Office says that’s been to assess needs and prioritize immediate services, not neglect. Maui Now.
Director of Personnel Services set to retire after 30 years with County of Maui. County Director of Personnel Services Cynthia Razo-Porter has announced she is retiring, effective July 31, 2026. Maui Now. Maui News.
Maui nonprofit argues new coastal deregulation law unconstitutional. A nonprofit community group sued the Maui County Planning Commission in an effort to stop a new law that allows for exemptions for development in coastal areas from taking effect. Star-Advertiser.
Tadashi Yanai donates $500,000 to Aloha Puʻu Kukui, bringing total support for Maui watershed to $1.5M. Kapalua Golf owner and President of TY Management, Tadashi Yanai, recently donated $500,000 to the nonprofit Aloha Puʻu Kukui, a major commitment to continuing the restoration work of the West Maui Puʻu Kukui Watershed Preserve —a critical resource for the island’s environmental health. Maui Now.
Kauai
Deadline for landfill expansion comments Wednesday. The County of Kauai Solid Waste Division is reminding residents that the deadline to submit written comments on the Environmental Impact Statement Preparation Notice for the Kekaha Landfill Cell 3 Vertical Expansion Project is Wednesday. Garden Island.
State hires contractor to build monument memorializing deadly Hanapēpē labor strike more than a century ago. Construction starts Sept. 1, and it's expected to be completed by February 2027. Kauai Now.
U.S. revokes license authorizing Iranian oil sales after tanker attacks - WASHINGTON >> The United States today revoked a general license that authorized the sale of Iranian oil, as an official warned that Iran’s actions in the...
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