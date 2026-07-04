One nation, indivisible? A commentary.

This is a state grounded in cultural history and controversy, where King Kamehameha Day, on June 11, is an official holiday celebrated with parades and events as well as a day off with holiday pay for state and county employees.
In contrast, Statehood Day, while also a state holiday, finds little celebration for what has become Hawaii's quietest holiday. It's held the third Friday in August.
Meanwhile, Hawaiian Independence Day, Nov. 28, while not an official state holiday, is officially designated as a day of remembrance and recognition and features a number of ceremonies statewide. Known in the Hawaiian as Lā Kūʻokoʻa, it marks the date in 1843 when the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Hawaii was formally recognized by England and France through the signing of the Anglo-Franco Proclamation, and through an oral acknowledgement with the United States.
Enter dual celebrations on the national level this year, with the America 250 bipartisan ceremony, planned since 2024, shorted its funds by a more recent Freedom 250 ceremony pushed by President Donald Trump.
Congress had appropriated $150 million for America 250 bipartisan ceremonies, but tens of millions were subsequently funneled off by the Trump administration to be used for its own ceremonies. That left Hawaii with only $20,000 from the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission. No wonder Hawaii said it didn't have money to send a delegation to staff its designated booth at Trump's Great American State Fair, one of 10 states bowing out.
No wonder Hawaii residents -- and even some in the local media -- are confused.
Hawaii has traditionally celebrated Independence Day with local parades, parties and fireworks, the latter allowed for private citizens with permits only on New Year's Eve, Independence Day and Chinese New Year. Hawaii residents do love their fireworks!
This year's festivities in Hawaii are pretty much the same as in prior years.
The exception is Oahu, the state's most populous island, which has added a commemorative event at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and a public festival at Kapiolani Park to its usual schedule of parades and fireworks.
In contrast, Kauai, the state's least populous major island, is holding one major event, after the military bowed out of its annual America’s Most West Freedom Fest at Pacific Missile Range Facility at Barking Sands, citing budget constraints.
Face it, a nation indivisible described in our Pledge of Allegiance seems like just a pipe dream. Today, the United States seems more divided than ever.
Kudos to the Hawai‘i America250 Commission, with its paltry federal funding and no state money, for coordinating events such as Hawaii grade-school students who competed in a national contest expressing what America means to them, production and distribution of more than 100 America250 flags, and a planned mass reading of the Declaration of Independence at about 65 places around the state at noon on July 8.
Still, many people are wondering if that’s enough, while others say, enough already for a holiday with such divergent meanings for its diverse citizens.
But we, as a nation, have been through this before. We emerged battle scarred from the Civil War in 1865, stronger and more aware that humans shouldn’t be held as property. It took many years to more fully recognize people of all races as Americans, and it took just as many years after that to recognize that women have the same rights, too. Recognizing that gay and transgender people have equal rights has taken even more time, but Hawaii is the leader in that.
Recently, thanks to a divisive national leadership, we’ve taken some steps backward, but we, as compassionate, thinking people must soldier on. We can come back together, recognizing our similarities are bigger than our differences.
Call me an optimist, but I think we can recover and build back and learn from our mistakes. It’s just going to take time.
Because this holiday is not about festivals and fireworks. It s about recognizing our past and positioning our nation for reconstruction and a new, better beginning. Let’s all work toward that.
For further reading
Hawaii commemoration of America’s birthday funded on a shoestring. Star-Advertiser.
Who is paying for America's 250th celebrations? It's complicated. The presence of America250 and Freedom 250 has continued to spark confusion. ABC.
House Democrats accuse Trump of 'hijacking' America's 250th birthday for his own gain. National Public Radio.
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