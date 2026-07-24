BREAKING: 4 state officials, lobbyist, indicted in bribery scandal

Bribery Charges: Sylvia Luke, Ex-State Rep And Others Indicted In Corruption Case. An Oahu grand jury today indicted Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and four others as part of the state Attorney General’s months-long political corruption probe. After hearing evidence for most of the day, the grand jury this afternoon indicted Luke for criminal conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery and falsifying candidate committee reports. Also indicted were Former state Rep. Ryan Yamane, who is also the former director of the Department of Human Services, for conspiracy to commit bribery and bribery, Ford Fuchigami, deputy director for the Airports Division at state Department of Transportation, for conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, use of false statement, and obstruction of justice, Leo Asuncion Jr, a former Luke campaign volunteer and Public Utilities Commission chair, for falsifying candidate committee reports, use of false statement, and obstruction of justice and obbyist and businessman Tobi Solidum for four counts of conspiracy to commit bribery and three counts of bribery. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
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