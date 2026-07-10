Plane fares climb in war aftermath, Honolulu City Council opponent pushes to declare Waters ineligible, Big Island medical marijuana card holders won't be disqualified for gun permits, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Upgrade or eyesore? Locals react to the new Hawaiʻi driver’s license. It’s the first major change to the design in 17 years, and it includes 50 new security features to prevent identity theft. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Ozawa presses for ruling in suit over Council term. Honolulu City Council candidate Trevor Ozawa is asking a state judge to declare Council Chair Tommy Waters ineligible to seek a third consecutive term representing East Honolulu’s District 4, arguing the City Charter bars him from running again. Star-Advertiser.
Concrete issues at Civic Center parking lot causes concerns, forces closures of stalls. Work is underway to fix issues at the Honolulu Civic Center parking structure. But some said the improvement can’t come soon enough, as concrete has already fallen and damaged cars. KHON2.
Filipino dignitaries embrace hospitality amid outside protests. Aboard the Philippine navy ship BRP Miguel Malvar on Wednesday night, prominent members of Honolulu’s Filipino community rubbed shoulders with military personnel and diplomats as they wined and dined on its deck as it sat docked in Pearl Harbor before it and its crew set sail to join other warships participating in the biennial Rim of the Pacific exercise. Star-Advertiser.
DOH fines Pearl City tow company over $400K for alleged violations. The Hawaii Department of Health has ordered a Pearl City towing company to cease operations and fined it more than $200,000 for allegedly failing to properly store and remove solid waste from its site. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Police shut down three gambling operations in one building in Moili’ili on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. Officials recovered 57 gaming machines, more than $12,000 in cash and illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. No arrests have been made at this time. KITV4.
3 candidates to be considered for District 18 seat. The Democratic Party of Hawaii selected three nominees to fill the vacant Senate District 18 seat, serving Central Oahu, Mililani, Waipio and Waipahu, after Sen. Michelle Kidani’s retirement. The party announced Thursday that Sechyi Laiu, Beth K Fukumoto, and Danielle Bass were submitted for selection to fill the seat. Hawaii News Now.
Firebreaks And Landfills: State Senate District 20 Candidate Q&As. Three GOP candidates are running in the primary for a Senate seat in West Oʻahu. Civil Beat.
Pedestrian Safety And School Lunches: State House District 21 Candidate Q&As. Incumbent’s run for Senate opens up opportunity to represent vibrant urban and hillside communities. Civil Beat.
Tax Burdens And Emergency Hubs: State House District 29 Candidate Q&As. Partisan contest lining up for the urban Honolulu seat. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
HPD changes its stance on medical marijuana cards and guns. The chief of the Hawaii Police Department confirmed in a recent letter that people who possess a medical marijuana permit will no longer be categorically disqualified from legally possessing firearms. Tribune-Herald.
Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority’s first executive director announces retirement. The Maunakea Stewardship and Oversight Authority Board on Thursday accepted the retirement of Executive Director John De Fries, effective July 31. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Paid parking lot operators on Hawai‘i Island will be required to post rates. After a bill to cap paid parking in the Historic Kailua Village failed to move forward, Hawai‘i County Council Member Rebecca Villegas is addressing what she describes as predatory practices in other ways. Big Island Now.
Hawaii Island lawmakers share priorities, concerns at town hall. Three state lawmakers outlined priorities and Puna community members voiced concerns at a June 28 town hall in the Keaau Armory, with the overarching issue being the state’s budget and its effect on one of Hawaii’s most impoverished areas. Tribune-Herald.
Palm-Killing Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle’s Discovery In Hilo Stokes Fear. The Hilo community has been crying out for better protections from the state Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity. Civil Beat. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Council committee advances bills rezoning dozens of Kīhei, West Maui apartment complexes as hotels. The Maui County Council’s Housing and Land Use Committee voted 6-2 Monday to forward two resolutions that would begin the process of moving dozens of vacation rentals from apartment-zoned districts into newly created hotel zoning. Maui Now.
Park Maui to launch July 15 at Kamaole Beach Parks I and III. Standard rates for nonresidents will be $10 for daily parking, $50 for a weekly pass and $150 for a monthly pass. Parking will remain free seven days a week at all Park Maui beach parking areas for residents with a Hawaii driver’s license. Maui News.
Protest Delays National Park Service’s Reopening Of Kalaupapa Tours. Protesters, including a Maui Council member, blocked the entrance to the historical park’s trailhead on Thursday morning. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kīlauea community says it has ‘lost trust’ in Kauaʻi police after lack of action resulted in deadly shooting. New Kauaʻi Police Chief Rudy Tai and members of the criminal justice system attended a public meeting Tuesday to explain their actions and hear concerns involving a homicide, attempted homicide and 2-day manhunt of William "Billy" Sinclair. Kauai Now.
New comfort station at Ha‘ena state park a community-led effort. Relief has arrived for visitors to Ha‘ena State Park in the form of a new comfort station at the entrance parking lot. Garden Island.
No swimming advised at Hanalei Bay due to heavy runoff, brown water. Kaua‘i County’s Ocean Safety Bureau is advising no swimming or other ocean activities at Hanalei Bay due to heavy runoff and brown water. Kauai Now. KITV4.
Evacuation lifted as Waikoloa Village wildfire moves away from homes - A wildfire burning near Waikoloa Village on Hawaii Island prompted the temporary evacuation of two apartment buildings Friday evening before officials li...
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