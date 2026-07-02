Campaign Spending Commission files complaint against Sylvia Luke, juror compensation increases to $50 a day, cash rounding law eliminates pennies, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KITV4. Hawaii News Now.
Know the rules: Hawaii's new cash rounding law. A new law aimed at easing headaches caused by a nationwide penny shortage took effect in Hawaii on Wednesday, July 1. Businesses are now allowed to round up or down to the nearest nickel. KHON2.
Juror compensation increases to $50 per day. Individuals serving as jurors in Hawaiʻi state courts will receive $50 per day for their service, an increase from the previous rate of $30 per day. The increase marks the first adjustment to juror compensation since 1989, when the daily rate increased from $20 to $30. Maui Now.
Oahu
DPP launches fast-track permit review program. The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting has launched a new program to fast-track eligible building permit applications using an artificial intelligence-assisted screening platform ahead of the software becoming mandatory later this year. Star-Advertiser.
Unopposed For Reelection, Honolulu Budget Chair Isn’t Afraid To Fight Admin. Council member Val Okimoto has charged into public disputes against powerful members of the city administration. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Rail Riders Face Persistent Station And Elevator Closures. Three years after opening, the city’s Skyline transit system has endured its share of operational hiccups. Civil Beat.
Law enforcement finds 14 endangered children on Oahu. Fourteen endangered, missing children were found by Honolulu Police Department officers working with state and federal law enforcement last week during a two-day operation. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
More sidewalks planned for portion of Kilauea Avenue. A $10 million sidewalk construction project will commence Monday along Kilauea Avenue as part of a federally funded initiative to create a safe, convenient route for students at the three Waiakea schools to walk and bike to class. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Wastewater In Lava Fields: Delayed Fix Costs Big Island $1K Daily. After a legal settlement, Hawaiʻi County agreed to upgrade the Kealakehe Wastewater Treatment Plant beginning in March. Now the project is four months overdue and the county could face a hefty fine. Civil Beat.
Increased aircraft noise possible in Waimea-Kohala region during July 4 military exercises. The training is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. July 4 and will include KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft and MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft operating over parts of the region. Big Island Now.
Big Island mayors celebrate diverse heritage. Hawaii County leaders say the America250 milestone offers a chance to celebrate their island’s rich and diverse culture and its unique place in the nation’s history, which has been shaped both by patriotism and historical inequities. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
Mayor Bissen announces $6M proposal to purchase Launiupoko, Olowalu water assets for public trust. This marks the critical second phase of a broader effort that will increase public stewardship of West Maui’s drinking water systems from 45% to 93% while supporting much-needed housing development for residents. Maui Now. Maui News. Hawaii News Now.
Council seeks answers on Maui safe parking pilot program. Maui County Council members are pressing Mayor Richard Bissen’s administration for answers on why a safe parking pilot program for unhoused residents has not opened nearly four years after the council approved legislation allowing the county to create one. Maui News.
Mayoral candidate says campaign signs have been taken. Maui County Mayoral candidate P. Denise La Costa said more than 18 of her political election signs have been stolen in the past few weeks. Maui News.
National Park Service launches first-of-its-kind Kalaupapa hiking tour. Starting this month, the Kalaupapa National Historical Park will guide visits to the remote peninsula — but there’s a catch. The hike down — and up — the strenuous Pali Trail from topside Molokaʻi is a 1700-foot elevation change over three miles each way. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Community groups win temporary pause to 148-unit Kōloa housing development until court hears appeal. The groups challenging the project have raised concerns about the size of the project, the impact of increased traffic, parking demands and emergency access on the narrow rural roads in the Kauaʻi town. Kauai Now.
Landfill, Cesspools And Another ʻIniki?: Kauaʻi County Council Candidate Q&As. Kauaʻi’s council members face daunting infrastructure needs, a shortage of workforce housing and declining visitor numbers on the island. Civil Beat.
Concert in the Sky anchors Kauai’s July Fourth mix of celebration and care. Kauai is marking America250 with events that highlight the island’s layered history — from early Native Hawaiian stewardship to Western contact, plantation‑era immigration and modern military ties — as residents navigate mixed feelings about July Fourth. Star-Advertiser.
The Hardest Part About Moving to Hawaii No One Talks About - When people hear you're moving to Hawaii, they picture endless sunsets and a life that feels like a permanent vacation. I know because I was one of those...
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