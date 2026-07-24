Hurricane Fausto expected to approach Hawaii next week, new Army commander to tackle land leases, Case and Keohokalole differ on immigration enforcement, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Associated Press. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
New Army leader in Hawaii vows open communication as leases loom. Col. Rick Luce faces setbacks in both its outreach efforts and operations plans. Most significantly, the state Board of Land and Natural Resources voted last summer to reject the Army’s final environmental impact statements for renewing leases on state-owned land on both Oahu and at the Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii Island. Star-Advertiser.
Crop seed producer Bayer plans layoffs in Hawaii. Bayer, which has seed operations on Oahu, Maui and Molokai, said it is making operational changes that include consolidating some of its farm activities on Maui and Oahu over time as part of an effort to better align its land, facilities and resources with the future needs in areas that include plant breeding and agricultural technology. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Case and Keohokalole agree on ICE abuses, but differ on immigration policy. The two candidates competing for Oahu’s urban 1st Congressional District are both critics of the Trump administration’s immigration tactics, but they differ on key enforcement policies, including border security and deportation procedures. Hawaii News Now.
Kauaʻi's mayor eyes lieutenant governor's office with some powerful help. Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami is a surfer. But lately he's spending less time in the water and more time on the campaign trail. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Facing A Competitive Reelection, Honolulu Council Chair Pitches Tax Breaks. As Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters campaigns for a third term, he is floating the idea of tax breaks for island homeowners and drivers that would save residents money but could reduce city revenue by too much for the city administration’s liking. Civil Beat.
This year’s elections will bring new faces to Chinatown, Iwilei areas. Veteran Sen. Karl Rhoads, from Senate District 13 — which includes Dowsett Highlands, Pu‘unui, Nu‘uanu, Pacific Heights, Pauoa, Punchbowl, Pālama, Liliha, Iwilei, Chinatown, and Downtown — is retiring from office this year. House District 28’s Rep. Daniel Holt — who represented Sand Island, Iwilei, and Chinatown — recently stepped down from his seat to take a job at the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Hawaii Public Radio.
State Sen. Karl Rhoads reflects on 20 years of service. Sen. Karl Rhoads, the longtime chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, confirmed last year that he would not be seeking reelection at the end of his term in 2026. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu voter service centers to open ahead of primary election. Oahu voters will soon have more opportunities to cast their ballots in person as Honolulu’s full-time voter service centers open Monday, July 27, ahead of Hawaii’s 2026 Primary Election. KHON2.
Hokulani Elementary School getting ready to reopen after devastating floods in Kaimuki. Exactly four months ago flash floods destroyed a dozen classrooms at Hokulani Elementary School in the Kaimuki area, forcing the campus to close down for the remainder of the school year and displacing students to two different schools. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Democrats to hold Grand Rally on Saturday. A bigger-than-usual turnout is expected Saturday in Hilo as Gov. Josh Green, Mayor Kimo Alameda and U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda speak to voters at the Democratic Party’s Grand Rally. Tribune-Herald.
Short-term rental owners in violation of registering in Hawaiʻi County could get 4-month grace period. A Hawaiʻi County Council committee on Wednesday forwarded with a favorable recommendation Bill 175, which would create a 4-month window during which violation fees would be waived as the county continues to develop and tweak its short-term rental registration platform. Big Island Now.
In Puna, It Takes Years To Get A Mail Box At The Post Office. In the fastest growing part of Hawai‘i, a post office box shortage has made voting, shopping online, accessing important paperwork and sending packages an ongoing challenge. Civil Beat.
State staffing slows coconut rhinoceros beetle response in Kona. The Hawaiʻi County Council is urging state officials to step up enforcement of coconut rhinoceros beetle containment protocols in Kona. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
FEMA rent increase to hit Maui fire survivors still in temporary housing. (video only) Hawaii News Now.
West Maui nonprofit, resort group unveil plan to restore eroding Kāʻanapali Beach. Pilikahakai Foundation and Kāʻanapali Operations Association Inc. submitted an application for a conservation district use permit from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, marking the first step in what officials described as a multi-year county, state and federal permitting process. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi public charter school that teaches Niʻihau dialect can open on time until lease dispute is settled. Fifth Circuit Court Judge Stephanie R.S. Char granted a temporary restraining order Wednesday preventing the termination of the charter school's lease while a broader legal dispute over a sharp rent increase moves forward. Kauai Now.
Full-scale, multiagency emergency response exercise scheduled for Nāwiliwili Harbor next Thursday. The exercise is part of a training series aimed at enhancing preparedness for emergencies, which is set for Saturday, July 25 to Friday, July 31. Kauai Now.
U.S. missiles strike Iran following Houthi attacks on Red Sea oil tankers - DUBAI >> U.S. missiles struck targets across Iran today after President Donald Trump vowed “major military punishment” for Tehran and its Houthi allies i...
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