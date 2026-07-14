Green signs bills giving teachers raises and protections, Sylvia Luke's books are a mess, First Hawaiian pays $2B for California bank, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. KHON2. Hawaii News Now.
Lt. Gov.’s Books Were A Mess. Political Insiders Say It’s Not The Norm. It’s now up to the AG to decide whether to prosecute Sylvia Luke and some of her campaign staffers for alleged campaign finance violations. Luke's reputation as a state representative stands in contrast with what she’s accused of now: failing to report more than $50,000 in expenditures; reporting more than $30,000 in contributions late, sometimes years after they were received; and allowing unauthorized campaign staffers to sign off on checks. Civil Beat.
Tourists Visiting Hawaiʻi Have Changed Dramatically In Recent Years. A growing number of Californians have been flocking to Hawaiʻi in recent years, while tourism from Japan is half what it was before the pandemic. Civil Beat.
First Hawaiian buys California bank in $2B deal. Honolulu-based First Hawaiian Inc. on Monday announced that it has arranged to buy the parent company of Tri Counties Bank in California for $2 billion in stock. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. KHON2.
Oahu
City advances Iwilei redevelopment with key land acquisition. The redevelopment of the city-owned Iwilei Center is expected to transform the nearly four-acre site adjacent to the future Kuwili Skyline Station along Dillingham Boulevard, near Kaaahi Street, into a mixed-use, transit-oriented community, city officials say. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Up To 5 Billion Gallons Of Water Wasted By The Navy Since Red Hill Crisis. The Navy passed on an opportunity to divert filtered water from Red Hill to a useful purpose. Civil Beat.
The battle over a Honolulu City Council seat before ballots go out. Forget the Max Holloway/Connor McGregor rematch, when it comes to this election - many have their eyes on Tommy Waters and Trevor Ozawa squaring off for a Honolulu City Council seat for the third time. KITV4.
Parks, Beaches, Affordability: Honolulu City Council District 4 Candidate Q&As. The most competitive Honolulu City Council race features a former member running against the incumbent. Civil Beat.
Income Tax, Healthcare, Power Outages: State Senate District 9 Candidate Q&As. Democratic candidate and incumbent Stanley Chang has represented the area since 2016. His challenger is Republican candidate David Croswell. Civil Beat.
Kaimuki community voices concerns as elections begin soon. Kaimuki residents say neighborhood board meetings are among the best ways to draw attention to problems affecting their community. KITV4.
Trap, neuter, return? Oʻahu residents clash over public spay and neuter programs. Representatives from conservancy groups, veterinary clinics and animal care organizations gathered at a public hearing last week to testify about proposed changes to Honolulu's public spay and neuter programs. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu man pleads guilty to using crypto to evade Iran sanctions. A 37-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to evading U.S. financial sanctions by using cryptocurrency exchanges and digital payment applications to send about $150,000 to people in Iran. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi County Council Candidates Rake In Thousands Ahead Of Primary. Seven of the nine seats are contested, with top vote-getters advancing to the November general election. Civil Beat.
Public invited to discuss results of Waikoloa Evacuation Traffic Study. Hawaii County invites residents and other interested parties to take part in a public meeting today to hear and discuss the results of an Evacuation Traffic Study to improve safety in Waikoloa Village and the surrounding areas during a wildfire or other emergency. Tribune-Herald.
BLNR moves to settle $45,000 fine against men who took 4,000 opihi. After three men were caught taking more than 4,000 opihi from a protected area on Hawaii Island, the Board of Land and Natural Resources moved to settle the case in lieu of a more than $45,000 fine after considering both cultural impacts for both the environment and the violators. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
Maui Mayor Election: Sugimura Tops Bissen In Campaign Fundraising. Maui County Council member Yuki Lei Sugimura is raising and spending thousands of dollars more than Mayor Richard Bissen in her bid to unseat him this election, state campaign finance records show. Civil Beat.
North extension of Lahaina bypass needed as a critical evacuation route is finally moving forward. The 4.5-mile extension from Lahaina to Kā‘anapali is in the early planning stages, with funding from a $100 million allocation of Maui County’s $1.6 billion federal disaster recovery grant. Maui Now.
Normal irrigation to resume at Waiehu Golf Course after pond liner project completed at end of August. he County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation is progressing with a project to replace the irrigation pond liner at Waiehu Municipal Golf Course. Maui Now.
Kauai
Anaina Hou hosts upcycling camp focused on beach cleanup and creativity. A weeklong summer camp at Anaina Hou Community Park will give Kauaʻi children the opportunity to transform marine debris collected from local beaches into musical instruments, games, toys and art while learning about environmental stewardship. Kauai Now.
Local nonprofits given more opportunities for natural, cultural stewardship. HB 2218 allows the land board to determine if community groups are qualified for a co-management agreement. That enables the state to share its “management functions and responsibilities and the rights of entry” with those nonprofit groups. Olan Leimomi Fisher is an advocate for Kuaʻāina Ulu ʻAuamo, which helped spearhead the bill. Hawaii Public Radio.
Trump scraps controversial Hormuz transit fee - CAIRO/DUBAI/WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump stepped back from a proposal to charge a 20% fee to guard the Strait of Hormuz as part of the conflict w...
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