1st Congressional District pits challenger Keohokalole against Case, HECO battles governor's utility partner, flags at half-staff for Oahu soldier killed in Jordan, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Case says shipping interests ‘out to get me’ by funding Keohokalole. The incumbent alleges shippers and maritime unions are bankrolling his challenger to protect the Jones Act, as the two clash over affordability in Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District. Hawaii News Now.
HECO seeks to expand renewables, energy storage on 3 islands. Hawaiian Electric seeks plans for competitively priced renewable energy and storage for the Big Island, Maui and Oʻahu to meet growing energy needs and modernize its generation fleet to drive down costs by reducing use of oil for power generation.The utility submitted its Integrated Grid Planning Request for Proposals to Hawaiʻi Public Utility Commission. Big Island Now.
HECO Is At War With Governor’s Energy Partner Over Creating New Utility. Japanese rival JERA Co.wants build a new liquefied natural gas power plant and start a new regulated utility for Oʻahu, ending Hawaiian Electric’s 135-year monopoly. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. KHON2.
Flags lowered in honor of fallen Hawai‘i soldier killed in Iran war. Soldier with ties to Hawaii killed in Iran attack. The Pentagon on Monday named 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, a 25-year-old whose military home of record was Ewa Beach, as one of two soldiers killed in an Iranian missile and drone attack against U.S. forces in Jordan on Friday. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Endangered Hawaiian Stilt Reclassified To Threatened. The ae‘o, or Hawaiian stilt (Himantopus mexicanus knudseni), has been downlisted from endangered to threatened under the Endangered Species Act. The change, announced this month and published in the Federal Register, follows more than five decades of conservation work that has helped the long-legged shorebird rebound from an estimated population of about 200 birds in the 1940s to more than 1,500 today. Big Island Video News. Maui News.
Oahu
Empty Homes Tax: Oʻahu Voters Blocked From Weighing In. The decision by the Honolulu Charter Commission may mark the end of a protracted battle over how to handle the island’s thousands of empty homes in the midst of a severe housing crisis. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Ethics Commission appoints new Executive Director. The Honolulu Ethics Commission appointed attorney Sandy Ma as its newest Executive Director and Legal Counsel in charge of enforcing ethics laws in early June. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu DJ from Jamaica had previously been deported. Bunny Anthony Parlane, aka “DJ Bunnster,” 49, who was deported in 2012 after felony convictions in New York and Pennsylvania, is facing a federal criminal charge after he was arrested in Honolulu where he was living and working as a DJ. Star-Advertiser.
Trash at East Oahu beach highlights community’s homeless problem. Dexter Kubota, a civil engineer for the kauhale project, said during last week’s Waimānalo neighborhood board meeting that they are working on mitigation efforts. Hawaii News Now.
Progress made as Waianae residents move to new village. A Waianae homeless encampment is seeing progress. Officials said as of Friday, July 17, 80 Puuhonua O Waianae residents have moved from the Waianae Small Boat Harbor into the new 20-acre mauka “Farm Village” in Waianae Valley. KHON2.
Homestead lease opportunities on Oahu draw strong interest. Almost 500 Native Hawaiians on a long homestead waitlist obtained leases over the weekend for future house lots on Oahu planned by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Former Public Works employee suing county. Julann Sonomura, who previously served as the DPW’s Building Division chief, said she was frequently treated differently than her male colleagues and was undermined and dismissed by her supervisor, DPW Deputy Director Neil Azevedo. Tribune-Herald.
Native plants for sale from state Division of Forestry and Wildlife. Gardeners, landscapers and anyone looking to purchase seedlings on the Big Island and Maui can now shop online for native and non-invasive plants grown in state nurseries managed by Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife. Big Island Now.
Maui
Judge orders hearing on E. Maui water permit. The state Board of Land and Natural Resources failed to adequately consider Native Hawaiian traditional and customary practices — violating its public trust duties — when it approved water-diversion permits to Mahi Pono LLC and East Maui Irrigation Co. LLC, a state judge ruled Friday. Star-Advertiser.
Proposed rules to stop invasive beetle from infesting Maui or Lānaʻi moving forward. The state will consider a petition from the Lahaina Community Land Trust asking for a restriction on imports to Maui or Lānaʻi, in an attempt to keep the islands from being overrun with coconut rhinoceros beetles. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui jury convicts man on 16 counts of sexual assault against a child. Roberto Omar Morales Andrade, 49, was found guilty of eight counts each of first degree sexual assault and third degree sexual assault following a two-week trial. Maui Now.
Kauai
Department of Water plans repairs, intermittent outages along upper Kuamoʻo Road. Residents of Wailua Homesteads near Kuamoʻo Road can expect water disruptions as essential repairs are conducted on a local water tank. Kauai Now.
The Chemo Chronicles: Learning the limits - July 20, 2026 I’ve described most of the side effects of chemotherapy and immunotherapy drugs that I’ve experienced to date as mild or absent, at least so ...
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