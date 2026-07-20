Lieutenant Governor candidates face off, Belatti files late spending report, Case congressional race gets national attention, voting machines tested statewide, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Belatti Files Campaign Spending Report A Week Late. Della Au Belatti’s campaign blamed a computer glitch for the delay. State Rep. Della Au Belatti finally filed the reports Thursday afternoon, but not before her rival for lieutenant governor, Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami, had issued press releases publicly calling her out for the missing report. Civil Beat.
The Race For Lieutenant Governor: A Coveted Political Stepping Stone. While the job itself doesn’t amount to much, it helped elevate four politicians who later became governors, and two others who eventually became U.S. senators. Civil Beat.
Case And Keohokalole Ramp Up Their Spending In Advance Of August Primary. New Federal Election Commission filings show that both candidates raised and spent about the same amount in the last quarter, but Case has more money left over for the final run. Civil Beat.
Honolulu congressional race draws national attention. The race to represent urban Honolulu in Congress has attracted national attention from the New York Times and the Washington Post as an example of younger, left-leaning Democrats like state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole challenging older, more moderate incumbents like U.S. Rep. Ed Case. Star-Advertiser.
Voting equipment testing statewide as primary election approaches. The Office of Elections held its statewide logic and accuracy test at the State Capitol, with around 60 official observers on Oahu and another 20 on each of the neighbor islands. KITV4.
History shows every vote counts in Hawaii legislative races. All 51 state House seats and 14 of the 25 state Senate seats are up for election this year, but 16 Democratic and Republican legislators face no challenge and will automatically return to office in the Aug. 8 party primary elections. Star-Advertiser.
‘Hawaii Builds’ initiative aims to fast-track affordable housing. Under Senate Bill 2544, which legislators passed almost unanimously on May 6, the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. is being directed to help private developers produce at least one affordable-housing project on Oahu, Hawaii Island, Kauai and in Maui County under the new program in part by sidestepping county council reviews. Star-Advertiser.
Military scales up 3D printing, drones and AI to supply RIMPAC forces. Over the last few iterations of RIMPAC, the Naval Postgraduate School’s Consortium for Advanced Manufacturing Research and Education participated in the exercise and experimented with these systems. But this year, military leaders have made a point of massively scaling up their use across the Hawaiian islands and beyond. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Waters holds huge fundraising lead in City Council race. Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters is heading into the Aug. 8 primary election with a commanding financial advantage over his closest challenger as he seeks a third term representing East Honolulu’s District 4, campaign filings indicate. Star-Advertiser.
Tulsi Gabbard’s brother charged in alleged Waikiki ‘stranger danger’ incident. The 55-year-old brother of former U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was arrested and charged Friday with second-degree custodial interference after allegedly trying to lure children to a Waikiki hotel room. Batarti Gabbard, aka Bhakti Gabbard, allegedly approached several children, including a boy, age 9, and offered them gum and money to accompany him to his hotel room, according to police. Star-Advertiser.
HECO seeks energy bids as JERA moves forward with LNG plan. JERA Americas, a subsidiary of Japan’s largest energy company, JERA Co., filed a notice of intent Friday with the Public Utilities Commission seeking approval to establish a new Hawaii-based regulated wholesale power-generation company called GenCo that would own and operate the proposed power plant and supply liquefied natural gas, or LNG, to Oahu’s energy grid. Hawaiian Electric Co. is arguing the “unprecedented” move would create complexity, inefficiencies and risk in Hawaii’s energy grid. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu could follow other county councils in calling for aquarium fishing ban. The city council is moving along a pair of resolutions urging state-level policymakers to prohibit the collection of fish in the state for the commercial aquarium trade. One urges the state Board of Land and Natural Resources to adopt rules banning aquarium fishing, and the other is directed at the state Legislature. Hawaii Public Radio.
Home at last: New beginning for 815 Native Hawaiian families. On July 18, the Department of Hawaiian Homelands awarded 815 residential leases on Oahu, the largest offering on the island this year. KHON2.
Social media bans impact Honolulu businesses and artists. Several businesses, community organizations and artists in Hawaii that have come to depend on Meta’s platforms say they’ve dealt with seemingly arbitrary bans, with little explanation from the company as it increasingly turns to AI and other systems for content moderation. Star-Advertiser.
Waikiki organizations unite to boost community, visitor impact. With Hawaii’s tourism marketing resources under pressure and international visitor arrivals still below expectations, two of Waikiki’s leading business organizations have combined operations to strengthen the resort district’s voice, marketing reach and competitive position. Star-Advertiser.
Horse-Trading And Living Costs: State House District 18 Candidate Q&As. Member chosen to replace Gene Ward runs against Democratic challenger. Incumbent representative Joe Gedeon will face Democratic challenger James Wataru in the Nov. 3 general election. Both are running unopposed in the primary. Civil Beat.
Not Again! Another Sidewalk Collapse Next To Barefoot Beach Cafe. For more than a year after a portion of Waikīkī’s popular beachside walkway collapsed into the sand, Barefoot Beach Cafe customers looking to drink out of pineapples as they watched the sunset had to do so through a chain-link fence. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Kona-based company is bringing aquaculture to Florida. Kona-based company Ocean Era recently received approval for a first-of-its-kind aquaculture pilot project off of the Gulf Coast of Florida. Titled the Velella Epsilon project, it will be located in federal waters about 40 miles out from Sarasota, to cultivate 20,000 red drum fish over the course of a year in a submerged net system. Tribune-Herald.
Big Island residents turn in nearly 150 firearms during community gun buyback event. Firearms collected included eight assault-style rifles and nine privately manufactured firearms, commonly referred to as “ghost guns.” Big Island Now.
Community raises questions about Laupahoehoe boat ramp. Dozens of community members gathered July 8 for an informational meeting about planned repairs to the breakwater in Laupahoehoe, which juts out about 100 feet from the rocky coastline. Tribune-Herald.
Investment firm pays $23 million to become outright owner of Kailua-Kona hotel. Nine Brains, headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., acquired full fee-simple ownership of Pacific 19 Kona hotel — formerly Kona Seaside Hotel — 4 years after it purchased the ground lease for the property. Big Island Now.
New youth hub in Puna to guide young people toward independence. The Neighborhood Place of Puna has opened the Puna ʻŌpio Hub for youth and young adults, ages 14-25, as they explore employment and educational pathways that may seem inaccessible. Big Island Now.
Waimea Continues “Speed Dating” Election Candidate Tradition. Voters sat down with candidates for Hawaiʻi County Council, State House, and Lieutenant Governor. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Lahaina’s Front Street scheduled to reopen on Aug. 1, 2026. Repairs and rebuilding in the area have been ongoing since the 2023 Maui Wildfires, including: removal of wildfire debris and offshore pilings; repairs to the seawall and sidewalk; installation of new railings and planting of trees along the makai side of the street; installation of fencing along the mauka side of the street and around off-limit areas; and road paving and striping. Maui Now.
‘Keep Hawaiʻi Loud’: Car Stereo Enthusiasts Boo Increased Fines On Maui. For some Maui residents, the noise is a source of repeated frustration. Others see the music as part of Hawai‘i’s local culture. Civil Beat.
Displaced Lahaina residents hope jobs will provide a way home. Hundreds of homes have been rebuilt, according to Maui County officials, and billions of dollars have been committed to disaster recovery. Yet many West Maui families remain displaced, businesses continue to struggle to rebuild their workforce and many former residents still cannot afford to come home. Star-Advertiser.
Moloka‘i growers feeding the island in wake of missed barges, plant shipping restrictions. On an island rich with farmland and resourceful people, the goal is to help make the community more resilient and sustainable during unexpected crises like missed shipments and interisland restrictions. Maui Now.
Airlines compete for Lanai air service contract. Pacific Air Charters and Cape Air are competing against Mokulele Airlines, the only commercial airline currently servicing the island, receiving federal subsidies to do so. Hawaii News Now.
Selenium detected in Makawao water. Trace levels of selenium have been found for the first time in the Maui County Department of Water Supply’s Makawao water system. Maui News.
Luxury Rentals, Bill 9 And Public Water: Maui County Council, Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū District. Five candidates are running for the seat held by Council Chair Alice Lee, who is stepping down. Civil Beat.
Wetlands, ICE And Accountability: Maui County Council, South Maui District Candidate Q&As. Itʻs a rematch for the two candidates running in the November general election. Civil Beat.
Invasive Species, Sustainability And Planning: Maui County Council – Kahului District. Three candidates are running in the primary for the council seat covering Mauiʻs largest commercial center. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kauaʻi keiki bring home free helmets, bikes after annual Keiki Bike Safety Day on Saturday. Forty lucky youngsters pedaled home with new bikes, and hundreds learned essential riding skills and helmet safety from dedicated Wilcox Medical Center physicians and community partner. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
Disasters, Tourism And Housing: State House District 16 Candidate Q&As. Incumbent Democrat faces Republican challenge for the Kauaʻi House seat. Democratic House Member Luke Evslin, who has represented state House District 16 since 2023, will face Republican opponent David Hazlebeck in the general election in November. Both are running unopposed in the primary. Civil Beat.
Income Tax Relief And Housing Affordability: State House District 17 Candidate Q&As. Longtime Kauaʻi Democratic incumbent faces primary opponent and Republican challenger.Incumbent House member Dee Morikawa is facing Democratic challenger Chad Schimmelfennig in the Aug. 8 primary election for State House District 17, which Morikawa has represented since 2010. Civil Beat.
Plan to rebuild historic Coco Palms Resort gets financial backing. A Utah-based real estate investment firm that acquired the Coco Palms site in 2022 through a state court foreclosure case recently arranged $431 million in financing and said it has begun below-grade construction work on the 32-acre property in Wailua. Star-Advertiser.
Wildfire on France’s Mediterranean coast forces hamlet evacuations - PARIS >> A wildfire swept through towns on France’s Mediterranean coast near Frejus on Sunday, threatening homes and forcing the evacuation of several ha...
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