Green faces little opposition in gubernatorial reelection bid, political corruption at the top, Honolulu rail to be completed a year late, Hurricane Fausto to weaken north of the state, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Bribery Charges: Sylvia Luke, Ex-State Rep And Others Indicted In Corruption Case. UPDATE: Gov. Green calls on Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke to resign. Prosecutors believe former state Rep. Ryan Yamane is the “most culpable.” Civil Beat.
COVID-19 spending at center of alleged conspiracy. At the heart of a criminal indictment returned Friday against Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and four others is an alleged bribery conspiracy tied to the state’s COVID-19 response, when hundreds of millions of dollars were approved to combat an unprecedented public health crisis. Star-Advertiser.
Sylvia Luke bribery case could be a hard one to prove, legal observers say. Prosecutors may have a harder time proving the criminal bribery and conspiracy case against Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke than with the other four defendants she was indicted with Friday by a 1st Circuit Court grand jury. Star-Advertiser.
Who are the 5 defendants in Hawaii’s political bribery case? Star-Advertiser.
Pay To Play: Political Corruption Investigations In Hawaiʻi Over The Years. Investigations began in 2018. Here’s the rundown. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Underwater fiber cable project clears hurdle. The cable will run from Nukoli‘i beach on Kauai to Barber’s Point on Oahu, the Molokai Yacht Club, Manele Harbor on Lanai and Kahului Harbor on Maui before reaching Hawaii Island, where it will land at the Pacific Aquaculture and Coastal Resources Center, just adjacent to Keaukaha Beach Park. Tribune-Herald.
DOCARE request draws questions about ICE at land board meeting. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement was authorized Friday to enter into memoranda of agreement regarding the temporary housing of their pretrial detainees with the four county police departments and the state Department of Law Enforcement. Tribune-Herald.
Nonprofits Face New Political Realities, Threats To Homeless Housing Programs. Programs the federal government has long supported to combat homelessness have fallen out favor. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi lieutenant governor candidate Choi wants to reduce role of money in politics. Civil trial lawyer John Choi is among those vying to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for lieutenant governor, one of the most closely watched races in Hawaiʻi's Aug. 8 primary election. Hawaii Public Radio.
Fausto forecast to pass just north of Hawaii as a tropical storm this week. Hurricane Fausto has weakened slightly on a track that will take it just north of Hawaii this week.The National Hurricane Center said in data valid at 11 p.m. Sunday, Fausto was 670 miles east of Hilo and was moving west at 14 miles per hour. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Oahu
Another Delay For Honolulu Rail? The Timeline Appears To Be Slipping Again. A consultant that monitors the project for the Federal Transit Administration reports the entire rail line will probably open a year later than the city planned. Civil Beat.
Tower construction maxes out Kakaako electricity infrastructure. High-rise development in Kakaako has outstripped capacity to distribute electricity to several planned residential towers in the growing urban Honolulu neighborhood. The incapacity has contributed to major delays for at least a few projects, including a pair of workforce housing towers and two state-initiated affordable rental towers with apartments reserved for low- and middle-income Hawaii households. Star-Advertiser.
Convention center food and beverage business now in-house. Food and beverage operations, which generate more than half of the Hawai‘i Convention Center’s annual revenue, are being brought in-house following the end of the center’s longstanding contract with Levy Restaurants. Star-Advertiser.
A Community Activist Takes On Donna Kim In Kalihi. Christy MacPherson is canvassing aggressively to defeat the longtime influential state senator. Top labor unions are helping both. Civil Beat.
Utility work near Straub Benioff Medical Center starts Monday. Construction near Straub Benioff Medical Center will close a portion of the far left lane of South King Street starting Monday. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hilo Council hopefuls share top priorities. Districts 2 and 3 have incumbents seeking reelection — Jennifer Kagiwada in District 2 and Dennis Onishi in District 3. Both have contested nonpartisan primary races on Saturday, Aug. 8. Tribune-Herald.
Candidates for Ka‘ū District seat on Hawai‘i County Council talk priorities for rural and remote area. The five candidates are running for the seat being vacated by Michelle Galimba, who decided not to seek re-election. Big Island Now.
PONC measure dies in narrow council vote. The Hawaii County Council on Thursday nixed a measure that would have removed the $3 million cap on the Public Access, Open Space and Natural Resources Preservation (PONC) maintenance fund. Tribune-Herald.
Kawaihae Road Fire Sunday update #3: Blaze under control; roads reopened. The South Kohala fire scorched approximately 680 acres on the south side of Kawaihae Road. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
The Big Island’s Rare Coastal Pools Are Under Siege. Sea level rise is endangering the fragile brackish waters on the Kona Coast, but it’s also creating new ones. Civil Beat.
Maui
Committee to discuss Board of Ethics’ legislative priorities Tuesday. The Maui County Council’s Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee will discuss Board of Ethics’ legislative priorities during a meeting set to begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Discussion topics will include legislative proposals on penalties, nepotism and lobbying. Maui Now.
5 political newcomers vying for Chair Lee’s Wailuku seat; winner could change balance of County Council. When longtime Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee announced May 8 she would not seek reelection for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū seat, it created an intriguing race of five political newcomers who all are active in public service. Maui Now.
County launches human resources modernization initiative. Maui County has launched a comprehensive initiative to modernize human resources across county departments, the Maui County Department of Management announced Friday. Maui News.
DLNR urges public to avoid waters near humpback whale remains off Molokai. State officials are urging residents and visitors to stay out of the water along Molokai's south shore near the remains of a humpback whale that died July 10. Maui News.
Kauai
Can Hawaiʻi grow rice again? Yes, and faster than in Japan. Rice fields were successfully cultivated in the uplands of Kaua‘i. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
State races to save Kauaʻi’s endangered forest birds through captive breeding and relocation. A state wildlife biologist warned that Kauaʻi's iconic honeycreepers are at imminent risk of extinction by the end of the year unless urgent conservation efforts are implemented. Kauai Now.
Who Gets to Make Their Own Electricity? Plug-In Solar and the Equity Question Hawai‘i Keeps Deferring - Posted on July 27, 2026, by Henry Curtis Hawai‘i has built the most successful rooftop solar market in the country on top of one of the most unequal e...
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