Tax fairness, education bills mulled by Legislature, 135 mph wind gust clocked on Big Island, catastrophic flooding on Oahu as Kona low resumes, what Jones Act reprieve means to the state, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
From Free Meals To Teacher Safety, An Array Of Bills For Hawaiʻi Schools. Proposals have made it halfway through the legislative session, and some advocates are cautiously optimistic that legislation that failed in past years will make it this year. Civil Beat.
Free Bus Rides For Keiki? So Much For That. An initiative to make transit free for all youth across Hawaiʻi that had raised supporters’ hopes appears dead, a victim of tight budgets and funding concerns. Civil Beat.
Hawaii agricultural damage estimated in the millions after Kona Low. The Hawaii Farm Bureau said damage to agricultural crops and infrastructure is in the millions. KHON2.
Nearly 300 damage reports at schools as another Kona low approaches Hawaii. The state Department of Education is continuing to assess damage to campuses statewide after a powerful Kona low storm brought heavy rain, flooding and strong winds across multiple islands, as another system is expected to impact the islands from Thursday evening through Monday. Star-Advertiser.
What To Know About The Jones Act As Trump Unveils A 60-Day Waiver. U.S.-flagged ships are generally more expensive to both operate and build than foreign ones. And those costs are especially damaging to states that are supplied by sea, such as Hawai‘i. Associated Press.
Four deals fuel $2.9B in commercial real estate investment. Hawaii’s commercial real estate market saw its strongest performance in four years in 2025 with $2.9 billion in sales volume across 279 transactions, driven by four blockbuster deals. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Catastrophic flooding hits northern Oahu today. On Oahu, a large band of heavy showers and thunderstorms has already dropped 5 to 10 inches of rain in just six hours, causing catastrophic flooding in the northern part of the island. KITV4.
City’s $24.6M land purchase paves way for responder hub. Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration and the owner of a commercial center on Oahu’s North Shore have finalized a $24.6 million land sale agreement that may lead to a first-responder hub built close to the area’s residents and to those visiting its world-renowned beaches, city officials say. Star-Advertiser.
‘We’re Screwed’: Dole Did Little To Fix Dangerous Wahiawā Dam. Hawaiʻi’s proposal to acquire the dam, and have taxpayers foot the bill for repairs, let the company off the hook. Civil Beat.
Kahuku students escape school bus fire on H-3 Freeway. The Kahuku High School girls’ flag football team escaped a raging bus fire on the H-3 Freeway Thursday night. School principal Walter Santiago confirmed the team was on the bus, and the coaches and players got off safely with no injuries. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
135 mph Wind Gust Recorded On Hawaiʻi Island. The University of Hawaiʻi’s Hawaiʻi Mesonet recorded the hurricane-force wind gust at Kaiāulu Puʻuwaʻawaʻa during last weekend’s kona low storm. Big Island Video News.
Emergency Repairs Planned for Pāhala Transfer Station. Emergency repairs will begin Friday at the Pāhala Recycling and Transfer Station, due to a subsidence issue at the facility. Big Island Video News.
Pahoa food drop draws large crowd — and plenty of aloha. The aid event was organized by Vibrant Hawaii, a nonprofit organization running a network of community resilience hubs across Hawaii Island supporting disaster preparedness and relief work. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Council hears updates on kona low response, Lahaina wildfire rebuilding. While Maui County braces for more severe weather, council members are poised to take action Friday morning on a $15 million request for emergency funding, following a Wednesday committee update on the effort to rebuild from the August 2023 Lahaina wildfire disaster. Maui Now.
Planning Department navigates ‘relentless’ workload amid staffing shortages. Maui County planners are managing a “relentless” amount of work, including permit applications for Lahaina rebuilding, while operating with 15 staff vacancies, acting Planning Director Jacky Takakura told Maui County Council members Wednesday. Maui Now.
Kauai
No public risk from ongoing wastewater discharge in Līhuʻe. An ongoing wastewater spill at the Līhuʻe Wastewater Treatment Plant is being contained on-site and does not pose a threat to pubic health, Kauaʻi County officials announced in a press release. Kauai Now.
County again urges vigilance ahead of severe weather. The Kauai Emergency Management Agency is urgently warning the public to stay alert and take action, as the National Weather Service warns that another Kona low system poses a significant threat to Kauai this weekend. Garden Island.
Legislature Jumps Into HECO Rate Increase Debate - Posted on March 20, 2026, by Henry Curtis The Public Utilities Commission adopted the Performance-Based Regulation Framework (PBR) to govern the Hawaiia...
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