Commercial aquarium harvesting rules proposed, another raise planned for Honolulu officials, police use pepper spray at middle school, double-digit rise in tourism, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii tourism arrivals, spending climb, but challenges loom. Visitor spending in Hawaii rose at a double-digit pace in February, up 10.3% from a year earlier to $1.91 billion, unadjusted for inflation, according to preliminary data released Monday by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Total visitor arrivals also increased, up 3.6% to an estimated 787,024 visitors during the month. Star-Advertiser.
From farms to produce vendors, Kona low impacts widespread. It’s uncertain what the overall loss will be, but a joint state House and Senate briefing scheduled for Wednesday at the state Capitol will hear early damage estimates, along with “the urgent needs of farmers and ranches,” according to an announcement of the briefing. Star-Advertiser.
State could have to do more outreach on disaster preparation. Hawaiʻi lawmakers could require the state to do more public outreach on how to prepare for major disasters. Hawaii Public Radio.
Affordable housing bills still alive in the Legislature. Attorney Scott Settle joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss affordable housing bills including the usual mix of subsidies, permitting reforms, and land use changes, a new idea (housing infrastructure growth bonds) which would allow counties to borrow against future property tax revenue and require a Constitutional amendment, tradeoffs involved in perpetual restrictions to make housing more available and affordable for locals, and notable bills that did not pass this legislative session. KHON2.
Bill to extract more taxes from rental car industry stalls. The last of six bills introduced this year proposing to apply the retail general excise tax on wholesale vehicle purchases by car rental companies was deferred last week after a contentious public hearing. Star-Advertiser.
Kamehameha Schools lawsuit plaintiffs seek anonymity amid death threats. A mother and daughter suing Kamehameha Schools over its admissions policy want to remain anonymous because of death threats to their lawyers. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Another Raise For Honolulu Politicians? Salary Group Says Yes. If approved, it would be the third raise in three years for top city officials. Civil Beat.
Council proposes defunding city’s Office of Economic Revitalization. A city agency tasked with leading Oahu’s economic development may see much of its funding cut and a majority of its positions slashed following a budgetary proposal by the Honolulu City Council. Star-Advertiser.
Police Use Of Pepper Spray At Hawaiʻi School Boosts Calls For Counselors. Some community members say the incident at a Kapolei Middle School underscores the need for behavioral health staff at the state’s public schools. Civil Beat.
Flooding shuts down Hokulani Elementary through the end of the school year. One week after rapid floods destroyed their classrooms, Hokulani Elementary School students are getting ready to move to different schools. KITV4.
Central Oahu park to be storm waste site for at least another month. A couple hundred tons of storm debris has been moved from Oahu’s North Shore to Central Oahu Regional Park in the days since the floods. Hawaii News Now.
Cleanup continues on Oahu’s North Shore, 23 homes ‘lost entirely’ . Folks on the North Shore of Oahu are still clearing out the mess caused by back-to-back storms. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
ʻŌhiʻa Restrictions Remain In Effect As Merrie Monarch Festival Nears. A restriction remains in effect on the transport of ʻōhiʻa from Hawai‘i Island, state officials say, as travelers prepare to attending the Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo next week. Big Island Video News.
Tamashiro Market to close April 30 after over 80 years. After more than eight decades serving fresh fish and building a fiercely loyal customer base in Kalihi, Tamashiro Market will close its doors April 30, bringing an end to a family business rooted in immigration, resilience and community. Star-Advertiser.
April’s monthly emergency siren test aligns with 80th anniversary of deadly tsunami to Hawaiian Islands. The upcoming monthly statewide all-hazard siren system test aligns with the 80th anniversary of the devastating 1946 tsunami that struck the Hawaiian Islands, leading to the tragic loss of over 100 lives, according to a news release from Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency. Big Island Now.
Maui
Groundbreaking held for Olowalu Fire Station, additional funding needed for completion. Maui Fire Department Chief Bradford Ventura said that adding a third fire station on the west side is not only a benefit to the community but also to the safety of firefighters. Maui Now.
Construction Industry of Maui invests $44,000 in UH Maui College trades program. The Construction Industry of Maui is doubling down on the island’s future, announcing a $44,000 donation to University of Hawai‘i Maui College to fund 12 scholarships for students in the construction vocational program. Maui Now.
Kauai
Rudy Tai officially assumes KPD command. The Kauai Police Department held a Change of Command ceremony Monday to mark the official transition of leadership from outgoing Interim Police Chief Elliott Kalani Ke to incoming Police Chief Rudy Tai. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now.
Kauaʻi County Council hears support, concerns about Santos, an appointee to Planning Commission. The Kaua‘i County Council on Wednesday began considering Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami’s appointment of Ku‘uleialoha Santos to the seven-member Planning Commission, with some community members voicing strong support, highlighting her experience, while others had concerns about potential conflicts of interest. Kauai Now.
‘Pretty Unusual’: Big Changes Are Possible At The Kauaʻi County Council. With four open seats, this election presents a chance for better gender and geographic diversity. Civil Beat.
Community meetings scheduled to discuss proposed water rate increases in Kaua‘i County. The Kauaʻi Department of Water is hosting a series of community meetings to discuss capital infrastructure needs and associated proposed water rate increases. Kauai Now.
Dow jumps 1,189 points on hopes of war de-escalation - Wall Street ended sharply higher today, lifted by speculation about a potential de-escalation in the Middle East conflict that has sent oil prices soarin...
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