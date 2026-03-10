Luke discloses $7,800 unreported campaign contributions from 2022, Hawaiian Airlines to lay off 48 more employees, Green issues emergency proclamation ahead of Kona low, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KITV4.
48 Hawaiian Airlines employees to be laid off. The company notified the state that the cuts affect 48 Hawaii-based, non-union employees whose jobs will end in May or June. KHON2.
Hawaii gas prices tick up amid nationwide spike. Hawaii gas prices have risen only a little in the past week amid a large increase nationally, and it’s uncertain whether a spike driven by the war in Iran could be around the corner. The average price per gallon for regular gas Monday in Hawaii was $4.52, up 3% from $4.39 a week earlier, according to AAA. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Rental car companies might have to pay full GET on fleet purchases. The state House of Representatives passed a law that would subject rental car fleet purchases to the full general excise tax instead of the current wholesale tax rate of 0.5%. The measure will next be heard by the Senate. Hawaii Public Radio.
Finding housing with pets can be rough. State bills seek to improve access. In Hawaiʻi, it’s rough to find landlords who allow pets, and it’s even harder for renters in affordable and publicly funded housing. Hawaii Public Radio.
Former Hawaii lawmaker Bertrand Kobayashi awarded Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun. Former state legislator Bertrand Yoshito Kobayashi was formally presented on March 3 with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, one of Japan’s highest honors, in recognition of his decades-long work strengthening ties between Japan, Hawaii and the United States. Star-Advertiser.
Sharks Are Taking A Larger Bite Of Hawaiʻi Fishermen’s Catch. At least 1 in 4 licensed fishing trips lose catches — and profits — to sharks in Hawaiian waters. Scientists are developing chemical repellents and magnetic fields as deterrents. Civil Beat.
Gov. Green issues emergency proclamation ahead of expected storm to Hawaiian Islands. A Kona low weather system is expected to produce prolonged heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding statewide, with the highest likelihood of flooding impacts across the smaller islands and urban areas, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Big Island Now. KITV4. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Council reviews mayor’s $5 billion budget for 2027. The Honolulu City Council had its first review Monday of the city’s proposed $5.08 billion budget package for the 2027 fiscal year, which begins July 1. Star-Advertiser.
Developer chosen for transit-oriented affordable housing project in Kalihi. The City and County of Honolulu has selected nonprofit developer EAH Housing to transform the former Dee Lite Bakery property in Kalihi into new transit-oriented affordable housing. The city-owned site at 1930 Dillingham Blvd. and 1907 Eluwene St. sits directly across from the future Mokauea (Kalihi) Skyline Station. Hawaii News Now.
Kaimuki residents voice concerns over new bus route 200 changes. Route 9 used to travel through the main areas of Kaimukī town — connecting riders to places like the library, post office, and Leahi Hospital. But more than a year ago, the route changed to Route 200… now running along Alohea Avenue and 7th Avenue. KITV4.
Mike Miske Killed Himself To Protect $20 Million Estate, Prosecutors Say. The convicted crime boss died of a fentanyl overdose in federal prison in December 2024, before he had been sentenced. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
‘No Trespass’ Signs Thwart County Inspections Of Kona Dome House. Vacation rentals aren’t permitted on farmland under state law, but recent legal battles show some Big Island landowners want to test that. Civil Beat.
Applications Open For Koa Canoe Logs From Kapāpala. Individuals and organizations can apply acquire a koa canoe log for use in kālaiwaʻa, the construction of traditional Hawaiian canoes. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Mayor Bissen appoints Margaret Willis as new County Director of Human Concerns. Citing successful houseless programs in major California cities and her deep experience addressing human needs with compassion, Mayor Richard Bissen appointed Margaret “Maggie” Willis as the new County of Maui Director of the Department of Human Concerns. Maui Now.
Attorney provides snapshot of immigration enforcement on Maui. Longtime Maui immigration attorney Kevin Block says that enforcement activity on the island has changed dramatically, and that his clients are skipping medical appointments and reducing their inter-island travel out of fear. Hawaii Public Radio.
County in historic negotiations to acquire key West Maui water systems. Maui County is in the process of acquiring key water systems in West Maui that are currently privately owned. Mayor Richard Bissen announced the historic move in his recent State of the County address. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hoʻōla LTRG and Mennonite Disaster Service mark milestone with completion of their first two rebuilt homes in Lahaina. Some 100 community leaders, volunteers, partner organizations, and supporters gathered for two private home blessings and dedications to celebrate the Yadao and Kahahane families’ return home and recognize the collective efforts that made these rebuilds possible. Maui Now.
Kauai
Rudy Tai formally sworn in as Kaua‘i Police chief. Rudy Tai officially began his tenure on Monday as Chief of Police of the Kaua‘i Police Department, following his appointment by the Kaua‘i Police Commission. Kauai Now.
Kauaʻi Wants To Get Tough On Beachfront Home Renovations As Tides Climb. As beaches shrink, the proposal would revise the county’s shoreline setback rules to ensure that coastal homes truly being rebuilt are relocated inland. Civil Beat.
Spending a day at the Capitol. The Kauai delegation to the Hawaii State Council on Developmental Disabilities numbered 42 of the 656 attendees at the Day at the Capitol. The event was celebrated on March 4 in observance of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Garden Island.
