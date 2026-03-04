Tulsi Gabbard in tight spot over Iran war, pre-built homes bill advances in Legislature, Blangiardi trims Honolulu spending in proposed budget, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaii income tax cut freeze debate begins at Legislature. Robust debate over Gov. Josh Green’s proposal to cancel future state income tax cuts took place Tuesday at the Legislature during a public hearing on one of two bills introduced to implement the stoppage. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi House advances Immigration Reform Bills that could reshape State's role. A package of immigration-related bills is advancing at the State Capitol, proposals that could significantly reshape how Hawaii works with federal immigration authorities. KITV4.
A bill that would create a framework for a pre-built home industry in Hawai‘i advances. A bill that would establish a statewide program for pre-built homes, which is touted to help with Hawaiʻi’s housing crisis, on Monday passed unanimously out of the House Finance committee. Kauai Now.
Rooftop solar incentives could be retooled toward lower-income households. Lawmakers may restructure the state’s signature renewable energy tax credit. The Renewable Energy Technologies Income Tax Credit will cover up to 35% of the cost of a new rooftop solar installation, but the total amount that applicants receive is often less. Hawaii Public Radio.
3 seek to represent Iwilei, Chinatown in House. Gov. Josh Green now will have a choice between the manager of a state House representative’s office, the chair of the Chinatown-Downtown neighborhood board or a labor law attorney to represent Sand Island-Iwilei-Chinatown in the House. Nominees are Nadia Alves, Ernest D. K. Caravalho and Michael “Cov” Ratcliffe. Star-Advertiser.
Indicted CEO’s security firm has Hawaii law enforcement contracts. SaferWatch monitors state tip lines for illegal fireworks, gun crimes. The CEO of SaferWatch, a security monitoring company with active contracts in Hawaii, has been indicted on federal bribery charges in the district of New York. Hawaii News Now.
Ahi market prices double affecting businesses operations. The United Fishing Agency says that at this time of year, market changes are common, but some consumers say the changes they’ve seen previously have been the biggest change since the pandemic. KHON2.
Oahu
Mayor unveils $5.08B budget package for 2027. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration Monday formally unveiled its proposed $5.08 billion budget package for the 2027 fiscal year, which begins July 1. The proposed budget is $133.6 million less than Honolulu’s current total budget of more than $5.2 billion, which the mayor formally signed in June 2025. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Embezzler Or Victim? Native Hawaiian Contractor’s Family Fights Back. In various court filings, Christopher Dawson’s sister is pushing back against the DOJ narrative that he swindled a federal program meant to help his people. Civil Beat.
Zoning questions raised over proposed Hawaii Kai development. The plan would build dozens of new homes near Koko Villas, but residents said there are concerns over zoning and whether the project should move forward. KHON2.
Annual Waianae Coast drill simulates emergency evacuation through Kolekole Pass. Military, city, and state officials simulated an emergency evacuation Tuesday that involved dozens of vehicles using a one-lane road out of the Waianae Coast as part of an annual drill. Hawaii News Now.
City to auction off abandoned, towed vehicles. Law enforcement-towed vehicles will be auctioned Wednesday, March 4, starting at 8 a.m. Towed and abandoned vehicles will be auctioned Thursday starting at 8 a.m. Hawaii News Now.
Waianae man allegedly killed woman in fight over an iPad. Shaison R. Laupola, a 36-year-old man allegedly shot and killed the 26-year-old female cousin of his 16-year-old girlfriend Friday morning after a dispute over a missing iPad, according to state court documents. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Government Funds Hilo Shelter Without Safety Exits Or Fire Inspection. Hale Maluhia provides emergency shelter to vulnerable women but has never been inspected by county fire inspectors. Staff say the units are safe. Hope Services Hawaiʻi received $575,000 from Hawaiʻi County’s Housing and Homelessness Fund in 2025 to operate the Hale Maluhia shelter, and was awarded another $1.5 million in the most recent allocations from the fund. It also received $362,000 from the state Office of Housing and Homelessness last year. Civil Beat.
Renovation, expansion eyed for YWCA’s Hilo campus. The YWCA of Hawaii Island is planning a multi-million dollar renovation to its downtown Hilo campus, including a new building for its preschool program that will increase the student headcount by 40%. Tribune-Herald.
Laupāhoehoe Transfer Station Reopens Friday, March 6. A $2.57 million improvement project has been completed at the Laupāhoehoe Recycling and Transfer Station. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Big Island resident rescued out of closed area of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park dies. The National Park Service is investigating a fatality after a Hawai‘i Island resident was rescued out of a closed area of the Kīlauea caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Big Island Now.
Maui
Potable water allowance for Kapalua golf course interim irrigation reversed. An environmental law firm has prevailed in an effort to prevent the owner of two Maui golf courses from using potable water for temporary irrigation during shortages of stream water. Star-Advertiser.
Bissen’s State of the County Address coming March 5. Mayor Richard T. Bissen Jr. will present the 2026 State of the County Address from 5 to 7 p.m. March 5 inside the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater. Maui News.
State publishes final EIS for new Central Maui wastewater facility in Waikapū. The state Office of Planning and Sustainable Development has published a final environmental impact statement for a new 14.9-acre Central Maui Wastewater Reclamation Facility on former agricultural lands in Waikapū located between Honoapiʻilani and Kūihelani highways. The department will also install portions of a sewage pipeline and a recycled water pipeline to connect the site with the future 1,400-unit Waikapū Country Town development. Maui Now.
First for-sale affordable housing project in 35 years set for Lanai. Maui County has committed $17 million in startup funding for Kaiāulu O Lānaʻi, the island’s first for-sale affordable housing project in more than 35 years. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Locals Were Crowded Out Of This Kauaʻi Beach. That May Change Soon. Years in the making, the transfer of Hā‘ena Beach Park from the county to the state is intended to alleviate longstanding parking issues and reclaim access for residents. Civil Beat.
Hospitality company operating 5 Hawaiʻi restaurants shift to employee ownership. The Hawaiʻi-based hospitality company that operates Lava Lava Beach Club in Kapaʻa has transitioned from private ownership to employee ownership. Kauai Now.
HECO Files Annual Report on its Operations and Risks - Posted on March 4, 2026, by Henry Curtis Hawaiian Electric Industries (HEI) and Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) filed their 196-page annual *10-K* with...
No comments:
Post a Comment