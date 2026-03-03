Gas prices rising as Iranian-Americans rally, inspectors allowing 'lightly infested' goods into state, Skyline downtown leg delayed, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KHON2. Associated Press. KITV4.
Former Iran residents living in Hawaii share opposing views on war. Organizers of a rally at the state Capitol Monday evening said there was a similar protest in Hilo at the same time, and others plan to have another rally at the Capitol to voice their opposition to the Trump administration on March 28. Hawaii News Now.
Inspectors Let ‘Lightly Infested’ Goods Into State. Lawmakers Want It To End. Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole is probing the department for evidence of what he believes to be a ‘shadow policy’ of favoring industries the Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity is in charge of regulating. Civil Beat.
Bill targets DOE complex superintendents. A proposal to cap the number of top administrators at the state Department of Education and require additional oversight of complex area superintendents received support from the Hawaii State Teachers Association, while many school-level administrators and complex area leaders submitted testimony in opposition. |The bill passed out of the Senate Ways and Means Committee on Monday. Star-Advertiser.
Tourism industry could be required to educate workers on human trafficking. Workers in the tourism industry could soon be getting mandatory education on human trafficking. A bill moving through the state Legislature would mandate a training program on how to spot possible trafficking victims, what to do, and who to contact. Hawaii Public Radio.
Accessing ADHD medication in Hawaiʻi can be a huge headache. Here's why. Stimulant drugs are a common treatment for ADHD. But there's been a nationwide shortage of those medications since 2022. The shortage has affected Adderall and variations of methylphenidate, commonly known under brand names Ritalin or Concerta. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Skyline’s downtown opening in 2031 could be delayed. Design delay involving the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s primary contractor could postpone Segment 3’s scheduled revenue service date of March 1, 2031, for the rail line being built to Kakaako, according to a Federal Transit Administration consultant. Star-Advertiser.
Aloha By Zippy’s Stadium? Oʻahu Venue Naming Rights Could Be At Play. To raise revenue for its redevelopment, officials of the Hālawa arena want to join the legions of mainland sports venues named for corporate sponsors. Civil Beat.
New venue opening at the Ala Moana Hotel as the Hawaii Convention Center partially shuts down. With the Hawaii Convention Center now partially shut down until 2028, a new event venue has popped up across the street to fill the void. The new $15 million venue called Limelight Hawaii is attached to the Ala Moana Hotel. KITV4.
Navy petty officer sentenced to prison in sextortion case. Navy Petty Officer Rumaldo Valdez, 22, ho sextorted children into cutting themselves for him was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison today and ordered to pay restitution to 11 underage victims, according to U.S. District Court records. Star-Advertiser.
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking police officer. Braxton Rabago, 33, is charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, and second-degree attempted assault. Hawaii News Now.
Investigator in prosecutor’s office pleads not guilty in witness intimidation case. Christopher Moon, 51, an investigator in the Honolulu prosecutor’s office has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges after he was accused of domestic violence and allegedly tried to prevent the victim from moving forward with the case. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Sherry Bird Selected First Female Deputy Chief Of Hawaiʻi Police Department. Police Chief Reed K. Mahuna has selected Assistant Chief Sherry Bird as deputy chief. The selection is pending approval by the Hawaii County Police Commission. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Hawai‘i County Council to take up paid parking bill in Historic Kailua Village. For years, business owners and residents in downtown Kona have been advocating for relief from the economic hardship they say is caused by the exorbitant parking rates, which now range from $9 to $21 an hour, although some lots offer free time or discounted prices for residents. Big Island Now.
Maui
The Stakes Have Never Been Higher For Maui Planning Department. The third Maui County planning director in three years plans to prioritize post-wildfire rebuilding and tackle complex local issues. Civil Beat.
Ex-MPD officer receives prison for tasing man who surrendered. Carlos Nahuel Frate, a 41-year-old ex-Maui Police Department officer was sentenced to nearly five and a half years in federal prison for using a Taser on Jan. 6, 2024, on a suspect who had surrendered, was on the ground, and pleaded with him to stop. Star-Advertiser.
1,935 whales spotted across Hawaiʻi, 847 off Maui during second count for the 2026 season. On Maui, 847 whales were observed, the most of any location, followed by 337 on Kauaʻi, 288 on Oʻahu, 244 on Hawaiʻi Island, 166 on Molokaʻi and 53 on Lānaʻi. Maui Now.
Kauai
Three locations identified as priorities in Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s draft Destination Management Action Plan for Kaua‘i. The draft of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s latest destination management action plan for Kaua‘i has homed in on three priority hotspots: Kapaʻa – Wailua Corridor, Hoʻopiʻi Falls and Kōkee and Waimea Canyon. Kauai Now.
Life’s Choices awards $1 million. Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Like recently announced the recipients of $1,000,000 in grant funding. Thirteen non-profit community organizations will be receiving grants through the Life’s Choices Adult and Adolescent Mental Health and Substance Abuse Grant Program. Garden Island.
Hawaiian Home Lands rent-to-own prospect has few takers. The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands awarded 25 leases on Saturday for apartments in its recently acquired 82-unit Courtyards at Waipouli complex on Kauai where beneficiary households with low to moderate incomes can buy renovated apartments for far below market value after 11 years of paying below-market rent. Star-Advertiser.
No LNG Needed: A Better Path Filed with the PUC - Posted on March 3, 2026, by Henry Curtis The Hawaii Public Utilities Commission formally *opened* the Second Cycle of Integrated Grid Planning on Janu...
No comments:
Post a Comment