Promised income tax cuts circling the drain, state pulling slowly out of recession, overtourism hotspots identified on Big Island and Maui, $7B airports modernization advances, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaiʻi Gradually Moving Beyond Recession, UHERO Report Says. The University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization has published its first quarter forecast for 2026. Researchers say the Hawaiʻi economy is moving beyond last year’s mild recession, but the recovery will be gradual. Big Island Video News.
$7 billion overhaul of Hawaii airports advances. The state Department of Transportation is advancing a $7 billion pipeline of airport construction and modernization projects over the next six to seven years, a scale Hawaii has never attempted before as it works to overhaul terminals, airfields and support facilities statewide. Star-Advertiser.
Kidney Nonprofit Charged Taxpayers ‘Outrageous’ Prices For Covid Tests. During the pandemic, the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaiʻi charged island taxpayers premium prices for Covid tests – up to $166 per test – as millions of public dollars flowed to the nonprofit’s consultant, a man who may now be at the center of a major political scandal. Civil Beat.
State faces scrutiny for treatment of homeless with mental illness. A deepening clash between state lawmakers, community providers and the state Department of Health is putting renewed scrutiny on how Hawaii handles defendants with serious mental illness — and whether gaps in the system are fueling a costly “revolving door” between jail, the Hawaii State Hospital and the streets. Star-Advertiser.
Surveyed residents support the building of community kauhale. Some 92% of people surveyed said they support kauhale, or tiny homes, for “the working poor,” according to the survey by HomeAid Hawai‘i, which expects to construct 30 kauhale on all islands by the end of the year. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi Skies: Total lunar eclipse in the early hours of March 3. Hawaiʻi is one of the only places in the world in the direct path of a lunar eclipse in the early hours of Tuesday, March 3. The moment of "maximum eclipse" is expected around 1:30 a.m. local time. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Social Security numbers of over 1.2M ‘potentially’ exposed in UH cyberattack. The Social Security numbers belonging to 1,241,020 people were “potentially” exposed during a cyberattack that was initially discovered Aug. 31 by the University of Hawaii Cancer Center’s Epidemiology Division. Among the records “possibly exposed” are Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers from state Department of Transportation records collected in 2000 and Honolulu voter registration records from 1998. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
University of Hawaii begins search for Manoa chancellor. The decision separates the roles of UH system president and UH Manoa chancellor — a dual structure that has been in place in recent years — following months of discussion by the University of Hawaii Board of Regents. Star-Advertiser.
West Oahu refinery to produce plant-based biofuels. Par Hawaii proposes that part of its 151.4-acre facility at 91-325 Komohana St. in Kapolei will now produce low-carbon-emission, plant-based biofuels, including renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel and renewable liquefied petroleum gas, among others. Star-Advertiser.
Event marks milestone to bring Honolulu Chinatown’s first arch. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Saturday for Honolulu Chinatown’s first arch, to be erected in about six months at the entrance of Kekaulike Mall at King Street. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Attorney Accused Of Lying During Kealoha Trial Could Face Discipline. Kevin Sumida could face punishment ranging from a private admonition to suspension. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
The Thirty Meter Telescope Is Still Alive — For Now. The TMT project is back under consideration for federal support, but it must complete a final design phase without taxpayer assistance. Civil Beat.
3 priority hotspots identified in Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s draft management plan for Big Island. The draft of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s latest destination management action plan for Hawai‘i Island has honed in on three priority hotspots – sites under strain that are cherished by residents and visitors – Keaukaha, Kealakekua and Ka Lae, also known as South Point. Big Island Now.
Hearings To Be Held On Kaʻūpūlehu Fisheries Management Plan. As the end of the 10-year “Try Wait” fishing rest period at Kaʻūpūlehu nears, the State plans to create a Fisheries Management Plan for the area. Big Island Video News.
Keaau health center might be ready by 2028; cost of new facility could reach $90M. The estimated cost for a new outpatient medical facility to be built in Keaau by Hilo Benioff Medical Center has increased from $60 million to as much as $90 million. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui vacation rentals face more challenges after setback. Owners of over 4,000 short-term vacation rental units on Maui and Molokai face more uncertainty after the Maui Planning Commission voted overwhelmingly against a proposal to create new hotel zoning districts that would allow owners to continue renting to tourists over local renters. Star-Advertiser.
Maui’s overtourism hotspots Road to Hāna, Honolua Bay targeted for relief under new management plan. After residents across Maui identified a long list of places they feel are overrun, desecrated or disrespected by the island’s millions of annual visitors, the draft of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s latest destination management action plan has homed in on two priority hotspots: the Road to Hāna and Honolua Bay. Maui Now.
Community skeptical of golf course owner’s proposal to buy West Maui water system. The owner of two Kapalua golf courses has a plan to solve water issues in West Maui that would involve investing more than $30 million into acquiring and repairing Maui Land & Pineapple Co.’s water system before turning it over to a state agency. Maui Now.
Kauai
Līhuʻe Airport Optimization Plan public meetings scheduled. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation will conduct a series of public meetings to provide the community with information about the Līhuʻe Airport Optimization Plan and to offer an opportunity for public input. Kauai Now.
Tanks project for Kapa‘a Homesteads ongoing until May. The work is occurring from Kapuni Road at Kapahi Park to near the Kapahi Road intersection. The work is part of the Kapa’a Homesteads Tanks Project, which is being performed by the Department of Water and its contractor, Hawaiian Dredging Company Inc. Kauai Now.
Celebrating ‘Olelo Hawaii: The Native Hawaiian Language is thriving on Kauai and Niihau. February is recognized as Mahina ‘Olelo Hawaii, or “Hawaiian Language Month,” and Kauai joined the statewide celebrations and festivities. Garden Island.
Hawaii Firefighters Have Concerns With Residential Solar Panels - Posted on March 2, 2026, by Henry Curtis The Hawaii Firefighters resistance to legislation authorizing plug-in solar mirrors opposition to rooftop solar...
